What's Going On In The Bond Market?

Also, with a flattening of the Treasury yield curve it appears as if the market believes that there will be Federal Reserve increases in rates but by not as much.

It appears as if bond market participants have really backed off from such high expectations for faster economic growth and higher rates of inflation: this is reflected in bond prices.

Over the last month or so, Treasury yields in the bond market have fallen quite a bit, surprising those looking for a Trump administration-created economic bump.

A little over a week ago, I wrote about what the bond market might be saying about the economy.

Since then, Treasury yields have continued to drop, the 10-year Treasury note closing to yield 2.18 percent on Tuesday.

This all follows the time in March, March 14 to be exact, when the yield on the 10-year Treasury hit 2.60 percent, a possible tipping point highlighted by bond guru Bill Gross where the interest rate rise might accelerate.

The apparent reason for the rise in rates was the Trump administration "Reflation" plan that would get the economy growing faster and perpetrate higher rates of inflation and higher Federal Reserve interest rates.

The expected rate of inflation built into the 10-year yield around that time had reached as high as 2.08 percent, a little above the Federal Reserve target level of 2.00 percent.

The rising expectations about the rate of growth of the economy had pushed the yield - the real yield - on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS) to almost 0.60 percent.

Similar movements were registered in the yields on the 5-year Treasury. Inflationary expectations for the 5-year horizon got up as high as 2.10 percent and the yield on the 5-year TIPs became positive, up to about 12 basis points, since March 2016.

Then these yields began to decline.

Note that inflationary expectations built into the 10-year yield were above 2.00 percent on April 5. The inflationary expectations built into the 5-year yield had dropped below this level a day or two before this.

On April 18, the 10-year inflationary expectations had dropped to 1.87 percent a drop of 20 basis points since the March 14 date. The 5-year inflationary expectations had fallen to 1.83 percent a decline of about 27 basis points.

The yield on the 10-year TIPs note had dropped to 0.31 percent, a fall of almost 30 basis points. For the 5-year TIPs, the yield had fallen back into negative territory, and was 24 basis points below the March 14 date.

The interpretation of these data?

Participants in the bond market seem to have had a major turnaround in their feeling about the future growth and the future inflation that they expected to see in the United States economy.

In other words, these bond market participants seemed to be saying that they expected very little, if anything, in the way of higher economic performance to come from the Trump administration.

And, the collapse in expectations seemed to be rather dramatic.

All this shift in expectations have come after the Trump efforts to change the Affordable Care Act failed. In addition, it seems as if the declines have accelerated since Treasury Secretary Mnuchin indicated that tax reform legislation was not expected to pass before the beginning of August as originally stated and as efforts to deregulate the banking system seemed to lose steam.

One can also notice from the bond market that the term structure of interest rates have declined over the period being discussed in this post.

The spread between the yield on the 10-year Treasury and the 2-year Treasury fell from 122 basis points on March 14, 2017 o just about 100 basis points on Tuesday, a decline of 22 basis points.

The spread between the yield on the 5-year Treasury and the 2-year Treasury also fell by about 20 basis points, from 74 basis points on March 14 to 54 basis points on Tuesday.

The implication here is that short-term interest rates are now not expected to rise as much in the future as had been expected as early as the middle of March.

In other words, one could interpret this change as saying that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise short-term interest rates in the future, but not by as much as had been thought as early as the middle of March.

So, market participants appear to have lowered their expectations for future economic growth and inflation. If expectations for economic growth and inflation are lower than earlier expected then one might think that expectations for corporate profits might be lowered from earlier dates. And, lower expectations for future corporate profits should have implications for the stock market.

But, the S&P500 stock index hit a record high on March 1, 2017 to close at 2,396.

The close yesterday was at 2,342 indicating that there seems to have been some drop off in the market's expectations of future corporate earnings.

However, as one has seen, even over just the past two days, the expectations for corporate profits can jump all over the place, these sentiments are highly volatile - and that is an understatement.

It does look as if the expectations for future corporate profits have fallen a little bit as we have progressed through March and into the middle of April.

So, we will see what happens. Bond prices are a little lower this morning and the futures prices for the S&P500 stock index is up slightly. But, we are entering earnings season and that may be a whole different story.

Still, I concur with the recent bond market interpretation: economic growth is going to remain modest. There is very little the Trump administration can do, in the short-run, to achieve accelerated economic growth.

