Indocement: Oversupplied Indonesian Cement Market In The Near Term

But the benefits are offset by various factors, including an oversupplied market and that infrastructure uses lower-margins bulk cement.

Indocement is the #2 cement manufacturer in Indonesia, with annual production capacity of 24.9m MT. Majority of its plants are based in West Java.

Controlled by one of the world's largest cement producers (HeidelbergCement Group; OTCPK:HDELY), Indocement (OTC:PITPF), (OTCPK:PITPY) is the #2 cement manufacturer in Indonesia, with annual production capacity of 24.9m MT.

It operates 13 cement manufacturing plants, of which 12 are based in West Java (annual capacity of 22.3m MT) and 1 is based in South Kalimantan (annual capacity of 2.6m MT).

With >40 years of operating history, Indocement's "TIGA RODA" brand is well recognized by end-users in Indonesia (particularly in West Java where majority of its production plants are based). Products are distributed to end consumers via >30k building materials stores in the country. In addition, its products are used in infrastructure projects (e.g. Jakarta MRT, various toll roads, power plant) for the country. In Oct-16, Indocement also launched the "Rajawali" brand (a lower price point cement brand) in response to the stiff price competition in the market.

Multiple infrastructure projects in the next few years are expected to boost cement demand

The Indonesian government's ambitious effort to boost the country's infrastructure is expected to boost cement usage in the next few years. Infrastructure (including hard/social/supportive infrastructure) has been and will remain the country's largest spending by far. Actual execution of these infrastructure projects is partially supported by multiple factors, including the fact that the Indonesian government has lowered its fuel subsidies and channeled the funds saved into infrastructure projects.

225 projects have been planned till 2019. According to BCI Economics' research, construction for civil works (including infrastructure projects and utilities), is expected to rise by 7.69% to IDR250 trillion (US$19bn) in 2017. Significant construction activity of public infrastructure will have a positive effect on cement consumption.

Power plant and toll road projects have been identified as amongst the largest contributors to infrastructure development. This includes the government's plans to build 1,000km of new toll roads by 2019. The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry (the ministry with the largest infrastructure projects) has stated that it is looking to connect the Trans Java toll road with Surabaya (based in East Java) in 2018.

Similarly, the Indonesia Toll Road Authority is confident of building 1,000km of new toll roads (as planned) as all the concessions have being awarded to toll road companies while the land acquisition funds for 2016 and 2017 have been secured. The ITRA expects some 255km of new toll roads to be completed in 2017 with another 458km and 149km completion in 2018 and 2019. The entire trans-Java toll road network is expected to be fully completed in 2H18.

However, we believe that there are various factors that will limit the benefits to Indocement

Cement consumption growth is different across Indonesia. Consumption in Java has been growing strongly in the early part of the decade and Indocement has benefited strongly with its focus on the region. However, consumption growth has been shifting outside of West Java to other parts of the Java island as well as other parts of Indonesia. We believe this reflects the fact that these areas remain comparatively underdeveloped versus West Java and increasingly, attention is being shifted to these regions.

In 2016, cement consumption had fallen in West Java, Jakarta and Banten. Going forward, cement consumption growth is expected to come from areas outside West Java. A growing group of end-users based out of West Java could affect Indocement adversely as the firm would have to incur transportation costs for its products. With relatively undeveloped infrastructure in Indonesia, these costs could be significant should Indocement decide to sell its products which are far from its production facilities.

Should Indocement pass on higher costs to its end customers, its pricing could be less attractive compared to its competitors which produce cement in the region and thus may have lower transportation costs. Should it decide to keep pricing constant, margins will likely be lower.

Furthermore, infrastructure projects use bulk cement, which generates lower margins than bag cements (which are more commonly used for housing construction. This is exacerbated by the fact that clients from the infrastructure segment are comparatively price sensitive, which could potentially play into the new entrant's favor should they decide to sacrifice short-term profits to capture market share. This would pose a significant threat to industry incumbents' market share in the infrastructure market.

We would highlight 2 foreign players which have entered the Indonesian market.

Anhui Conch: Annual cement production capacity of 313m MT (as per 2016 Annual Report). 4.8m cement production capacity in Indonesia (1.5% of total capacity).

Siam Cement: Annual cement production capacity of 33.5m MT (as per Mar-17 Investor Presentation). 1.8m cement production capacity based in Indonesia (5% of total capacity).

The relatively small proportion of Indonesia-based production capacity of these 2 large Asian cement players, coupled with their significant resources, suggest that they could explore the possibility of an aggressive pricing strategy to win market share.

Significantly oversupplied cement market, with stiff competition expected in West Java

Unlike the 1st half of the decade (where demand was exceptionally strong and cement players enjoyed high utilization rates), the latter half (2016 to 2020) is expected to see supply significantly higher than demand.

The oversupplied market will likely weaken pricing power and result in lower margins. In the near term, we do not expect ASPs to increase significantly, following the price cut in 2016. We do not rule out a potential price war amongst the industry players to maintain their market share (for incumbents)/capture market shares (for new entrants).

Furthermore, a significant portion of new cement capacity is based in West Java, where Indocement's capacity is based in.

We believe that the stiffening competition could have an adverse impact on Indocement's sales volumes. Given the large CAPEX incurred to build cement production plants (translating to high fixed costs in terms of depreciation), margins could be affected negatively when sales volumes fall.

Additionally, the oversupply condition discourages the industry players from passing on any cost increases to customers, further lowering their margins. With the reduction of electricity subsidies, production costs have increased and we have seen a consistent fall in EBIT margin since 2012, from 34.0% in 2012 to 23.7% in 2016.

This suggests that cost increases have not been fully passed on to customers. We do note that Indocement has commenced operations of more efficient kilns in its new plants (which generates cost savings of US$7-US$8/MT versus its older kiln), which could partially subsidise part of the transportation costs.

More saliently in 2015, President Jokowi instructed state-owned cement producers (including the #1 cement player in Indonesia) to lower prices by around IDR3,000/sack, from c.IDR60k previously, to enable the wider public to buy cement with less financial burden, eroding part of the cost savings enjoyed by cement players then. With SOEs lowering cement prices, Indocement also experienced lower ASPs which affected margins.

Going forward, the Indonesian cement industry is expected to be oversupplied in the next few years. The impact to Indocement has already been felt, with domestic sales volumes on a downtrend since 2014 while its capacity has been increasing. Despite growing export volumes, we opine that the impact of exports on a falling domestic sales volume would be limited by virtue of its small scale.

This will have an adverse impact on utilization levels. With the relatively high fixed costs, the low utilization levels could translate to lower profitability, ROE and potentially dividend payouts.

FY16 dividend payouts have fallen by c.70% (versus FY15 levels). With the ongoing oversupplied market, Indocement's expansion plans for the next few years and the need to conserve cash for any potential M&A activities (in the event of an industry consolidation), we do not expect dividend levels to regain its prior peak.

Even if production costs (e.g. raw materials, energy) become lower, we do not rule out the possibility that state-owned cement producers could be ordered to pass on cost savings fully to customers in order to fulfill other objectives of the government. Such a scenario would likely be detrimental to Indocement, who would likely have to adjust their prices accordingly just to maintain market share.

Property sales unlikely to be exciting in 2017

The property sector remains a key cement consumer and was the key driver for cement demand growth between 2010 and 2013. During this period, incremental demand was significantly higher than incremental supply, which resulted in utilization levels rising rapidly and significantly, translating to a re-rating and catalyzing Indocement's share price.

Going forward in the near term, various players in the property segment have not expressed strong optimism that the market will pick up in 2017. This includes both developers (e.g. IDX-listed Plaza Indonesia Realty), management firms (e.g. Wijaya Karya Realty) and brokers. The lack of optimism has been driven by multiple factors including lower than expected impact from the tax amnesty program and potential interest hikes that would likely have an adverse impact on property demand. Considering the above, we do not expect cement demand to enjoy strong tailwinds from the property sector.

Key risk to our observations

A key risk in our view is that should there be signs of industry consolidation, Indocement's share price could potentially be catalyzed upwards as it would benefit from any industry consolidation activities. Furthermore, we would expect Indocement to leverage on its strong balance sheet (net cash as of Dec-16) to acquire smaller competitors, which we view favorably. However, we have not seen signs of consolidation yet as majority of the players are still planning to expand organically.

Conclusion

As of 18th April 2017, Indocement's share price has decreased 18% in the last 1 year (from 19th April 2016). However, we do not view this as an entry opportunity due to the various factors discussed above. Furthermore, the share price has increased by 8% in 2017 YTD, which we attribute partially to the optimism from increasing infrastructure spending.

However, we do not expect the benefits to Indocement to be massive, and instead, our view is that the oversupply situation remains the factor that could affect Indocement's financials adversely, especially considering our flattish outlook for the property sector in the short term and also Indocement's concentration in Western Java. Hence, we are not expecting any catalysts for the firm's share price in the short term and would not initiate a position despite the share price setback.

