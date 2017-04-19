Goldman Sachs: There Is More Pain To Come

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) reported first quarter earnings of 2017 Tuesday morning, April 18th, the numbers were not what investors were hoping for. With high expectations, the banking giant missed horribly far below most analyst expectations. They ended the day down 4.7%, I think there is still room to bleed before their stock starts breaking it's highs or gaining much anytime soon.

The raw numbers speak for themselves with them reporting a EPS of $5.15 compared to Reuter consensus analyst estimates of $5.31; Revenue was $8.026 billion dollars compared to Reuter consensus analyst estimates of $8.446 billion. Equities trading revenue is down 6% year over year while net revenue from fixed income, currency and commodities trading (FICC) was $1.69 billion dollars rising a flat 1.3% (bond, currency and commodities trading is down 16% from last quarter).

The major red flag for this quarter was the FICC numbers, the major cause for the quarter miss was weak FICC numbers. Executives at GS cite the low volatility and the subsequent low client activity as the reason for the disappointing numbers.

As we mentioned, there were very low levels of volatility in the first quarter and subsequently low client activity. Dollar-euro vol, lowest in two years; crude oil vol, similar figure, and given the strength of our commodities business, this is unique to our firm.

Earnings Call for Goldman

However, during a time where GS's rival banks are reporting double digit growth in FICC, this answer is not good enough. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) recently reported a 27% increase in FICC year over year with Citibank (NYSE:C) reporting a 19% increase in FICC year over year; JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) reported 17% increases in FICC year over year as well. You can not blame low volatility for not meeting expectations when other banks operating under the exact same market conditions are over performing expectations and reporting double digit FICC growth.

Revenue from Equities trading is also down 6% year over year, GS is known for it's outperforming trading desks with impressive returns. BAC, C and JPM all reported that their trading divisions had increased revenues year over year. BAC reported 23% revenue from equities trading. This is strictly a GS issue, no other banks have experienced these issues so far, they can not blame the market or any other external factors for their inability to meet or beat analyst expectations. If GS keeps the same approach on the market and keeps blaming volatility instead of tackling the issues which stem from inside of GS, I expect that we will see GS underperform again in a similar fashion in the future.

GS feels these disappointing numbers more than other banks as well, they are much more focused on trading equities, currencies and commodities than other banks. The first quarter is usually the best quarter as well for revenue from equity trading because it is the start of the new year where clients rebalance their portfolios for the new year.

Diagram- FICC trading makes up the majority of the market cap for GS while wealth management makes up the majority of the market cap for MS. Information/estimates is provided by Insight Guru.

Macro conditions are bullish for GS, assuming that Trump can pull through on his promises to deregulate and cut taxes. However, I would be careful to invest based on his promises, he has been unable to keep a core campaign promise of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACHA). Tax reform and banking regulatory reform is not any more easy to pass compared to repealing the ACHA. It will be difficult to complete the sisyphean task of cutting taxes and passing banking regulatory reform while the Trump administration is facing a myriad of internal problems. There is no doubt that Democrats will fight as hard as they can to oppose his every move, differences between the freedom caucus and the moderate republicans also make it more difficult for any piece of legislation to pass through. This was most evident during the attempted repeal of the AHCA.

GS is still up over 15% after Trump's surprise victory over Clinton, I think the share price will correct as the market digests this mediocre quarter and the fact that not of all Trump's promises have a 100% chance of being policy. The market overall is already pulling back, I expect GS to pullback along with it as well, this quarter was gasoline to the already burning fire.