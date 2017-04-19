Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Worth The Buy

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is a sporting goods retailer that provides an array of products from sports equipment to apparel. Dick's Sporting Goods main headquarters is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and was founded in 1948 by Dick Stack. Dick's operates the largest Omni-channel sporting retailer in the country and has increased their market share through industry-wide consolidation.

Dick's Sporting Goods is a value stock that has seen positive EPS results over the past four quarters. They have a trailing twelve month Price to Earnings ratio of 15.16 which falls slightly below the sector's median PE ratio of 17.27. As seen in the chart, Dick's Sporting Goods can be considered undervalued when compared to competitors operating in the Retail-Miscellaneous Sector.

Source: Investor Place

Industry Outlook

The Specialty retail industry has been shrinking since the dominating presence of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) entered the market. Dick's Sporting Goods restructured their business strategy to avoid what crippled most sporting goods retailers, as seen below. Companies like GolfSmith, The Sports Authority, and Sports Chalet have recently filed for bankruptcy, leaving a window of opportunity for Dick's Sporting Goods. Technology has been a blessing and a curse to companies in this industry. In the Retail industry, companies fold due to the stiff competition of e-commerce companies. Dick's Sporting Goods decided to in-house their e-commerce platform, resulting in a 26% increase in their online sales. The specialty retail industry as a whole reported revenues of $215.9 billion which is projected to remain relatively flat for the next fiscal year. Dick's Sporting Goods accounted for 3.66% of the total revenue for the industry.

Business Model

Dick's Sporting Goods used to rely on foot traffic through malls to drive sales. As technology grew, e-commerce began to pose a major threat to brick and mortar stores. Dick's Sporting Goods decided to consolidate 20% of their vendors in an effort to push more profitable brands, such as Nike (NYSE: NKE), Under Armour (NYSE: UAA), and private labels, such as Calia. This will drive profitability margins which have been on the decline since the fiscal year 2013.

Source: Bloomberg

Dick's Sporting Goods acquired 31 leases from The Sports Authority for $8 million, and obtained the intellectual property and remaining inventory from GolfSmith for $76 million. All deals were done through cash transactions, which keeps Dick's Sporting Goods' debt attractively low at 0.3%. Through partnerships with Little League Baseball, Little League Softball, and Pop Warner Sports, Dick's Sporting Goods built a loyal customer base through team sports.

Expansion

Dick's Sporting Goods is one of the few remaining full sporting goods stores to operate through brick and mortar retail. In 2016, with several competitors filing for bankruptcy, Dick's Sporting Goods took the opportunity to expand and acquire the lost market share. Before the consolidation, Dick's had 16.6% of the market share; now with the closure of close competitors, Dick's will open 43 new stores primarily in California, Florida, and Texas, open 8 new Field and Stream stores, and 9 golf galaxy stores. This rapid expansion will begin a growing phase for Dick's Sporting Goods as they witness an increase in sales.

Source: IBISWorld

E-Commerce

Amazon has been a strong competitor to the retail industry as a whole. There has been a steady rise in the percent of sales being taken over by e-commerce since the market crash in 2008. As of 2016, sales were up to $101 billion, which accounted for 8.4% of the total revenue. This posed a serious threat to many companies and forced several to close their doors permanently. To counter the e-commerce threat, Dick's Sporting Goods decided to end their partnership with eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), and in-house the e-commerce platform. As a result, online sales increased 26% over the year 2016. The new business strategy allowed Dick's to net a higher profit by eliminating the middle man.

Source: Business Insider

Competitors

The major competitors left in the industry for Dick's Sporting Goods are Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB), Cabela's Incorporated (NYSE: CAB), and Amazon. Dick's Sporting Goods produces higher sales growth over their competitors by 5.78% and was the only company to show growth in EBITDA, which further dictates a shrinking industry. Dick's Sporting Goods has been taking steps in the right direction to keep this company afloat in a period of consolidation.

Source: Bloomberg

Financials

Dick's Sporting Goods has had solid financials with minimal debt and a surplus of cash on hand. Recently, Dick's Sporting Goods declared an increase in dividends from $0.15 per share to $0.17 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 1.46%. Their liquidity shows the ability to pay off any obligations in the future with a current ratio of 1.46. Dick's Sporting Goods has a return on invested capital of 17.26% and has shown signs of improvement from previous quarterly results. As previously stated, their margins have been decreasing since the fiscal year 2013, but Dick's Sporting Goods is taking measures to turn these figures around. Dick's Sporting Goods has an ROIC/WACC ratio of 1.40, which indicates that they have been able to generate value.

Q4 Earnings

Dick's Sporting Goods posted solid results for the Q4 earnings but left a lot unanswered for investors which resulted in a decline in their market value per share. There was a 10.9% increase in sales to $2.5 billion from the previous Q4. Gross profit also increased 85 basis points to $766 million from the previous year's Q4 results. Dick's announced a 5-year share repurchase plan to gain equity in the company. This comes after a previous 5-year repurchase plan with an ending goal of $1 billion. Dick's rapid expansion could have potentially led to lower Q1 results, but to much surprise, Dick's was able to beat estimates by $0.02 with a result of $1.32

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Overall, I believe Dick's Sporting Goods has taken the right steps to avoid the same issues that crippled several other companies in the industry. After a skeptical response from investors in the Q4 earnings, the stock price managed to fall to nearly $45 a share. I believe with the current PE ratio hinting at Dick's being undervalued, now would be a good entry point to invest for the future. With the increased market share and new e-commerce platform, Dick's Sporting Goods is set to rise once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.