A Retirement Portfolio With Quality Over Quantity

This allows for retirees to generate a safe yield while doubling their purchasing power over time.

Comes out to a portfolio yield of 3.14% and a dividend growth rate of 8.11%.

As requested by my premium subscribers, this article focuses on creating a dividend portfolio for a retired or retiring individual. Specifically, this portfolio is an example of how a concentrated, quality portfolio may look like.

Most retirees seek a stable stream of growing income. First and foremost, the holdings in the portfolio must be of top-notch quality. You have probably heard of putting your money in your best ideas. This is the kind of mindset I had for this portfolio.

Second, all holdings must pay a dividend, have a track record of dividend growth, and are expected to grow their dividends at a pace faster than inflation. I think it's reasonable and safe to aim for a dividend growth rate ("DGR") of 6-8% that doubles inflation.

Without further ado, here's the sample retirement portfolio. I'll give brief descriptions below why you might want to own these stocks in your portfolio.

Nearly half of the portfolio can be bought on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. [TSX:BIP.UN](NYSE:BIP), Brookfield Property Partners LP [TSX:BPY.UN](NYSE:BPY), Enbridge Inc [TSX:ENB](NYSE:ENB), and Toronto-Dominion Bank [TSX:TD](NYSE:TD).

There are little choices to no choices for good yields in the Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Staple, and Consumer Discretionary sectors on theTSX. So, U.S. multinational companies are chosen for these sectors: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), CostcoWholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), and Home Depot Inc(NYSE:HD).

Company Sector Industry Yield Est. DGR S&P Credit Rating Brookfield Infrastructure Utilities Diversified Utility 4.4% 7% BBB+ Brookfield Property Real Estate Real Estate Services 5.2% 5% BBB Enbridge Energy Oil & Gas Midstream 4.1% 10% BBB+ TD Bank Financials Global Bank 3.6% 7% AA- Microsoft Technology Software - Infrastructure 2.4% 8% AAA J&J Healthcare Major Drug Manufacturers 2.6% 6% AAA Costco Consumer Staples Discount Stores 1.1% 10% A+ 3M Industrials Diversified Industrials 2.5% 9% AA- Home Depot Consumer Discretionary Home Improvement Stores 2.4% 11% A Portfolio: 3.14% 8.11%

Yields as of April 17, 2017; est. DGR based on recent DGR of each stock and their est. earnings growth in the near future

Why own Brookfield Infrastructure?

Brookfield Infrastructure has a global portfolio of critical, long-life infrastructure assets that generate stable, growing cash flows. Its assets include toll roads, railroads, pipelines, ports, and transmission & telecom towers.

Brookfield Infrastructure has significantly outperformed the market and its peers, and there's lots of room for the company to grow.

BIP February presentation (pdf) - Slide 5

There are infrastructure investments needed in both developed and emerging markets. Moreover, there's a funding gap for the infrastructures, which are needed to be built or upgraded to stimulate and support economic activities. As a global owner and operator, Brookfield Infrastructure can invest for thebest risk-adjusted returns in markets that are most constrained for investment capital.

BIP February presentation - Slide 9

Since 2009, Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its distribution per unit at a CAGR of 12% supported by funds from operations per unit that grew at a CAGR of 22%. The partnership offers an attractive yield of 4.4% and plans to grow its distribution by 5-9% per year. I think it's more likely that it will achieve an average growth rate of at least 7% a year.

Why own Brookfield Property?

Brookfield Property is a global owner and operator of high-quality real estates. Its core portfolio consists of 142 premier office properties in gateway markets such as New York, Sydney, and Toronto and 127 best-in-class retail properties across the U.S. through its 34% interest in GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP).

Brookfield Property also has about 15% of its portfolio in higher return opportunistic investments in multifamily, industrial, hospitality, triple net lease, self storage, and student housing assets.

Together, its core and opportunistic portfolios help support a big distribution that yields nearly 5.2%. As a part of its strategy, management will recycle capital from mature assets into higher yielding opportunities. So, I have confidence that the partnership can grow its distribution by 5-8%, as management said it can.

Why own Enbridge?

Enbridge's recent merger with Spectra Energy makes it the largest energy infrastructure company in North America with an enterprise value of about C$165 billion.

The combined company has a larger scale and increased diversity in managerial experience and geographical reach. It also has clarity on its dividend-growth plan: to hike its dividend by 10-12% per year through 2024with support from its available cash flow from operations. As a result, Enbridge is an attractive buy.

Why own Toronto-Dominion Bank?

TD is a leading bank in Canada, and it also has a strong franchise in the U.S. It generates 30% of its earnings from its U.S. retail business. So, the bankwill benefit from a stronger U.S. economy in a rising interest rateenvironment.

TD's three-year DGR is 8.5%. Currently, the shares offer a 3.6% yield. The bank believes it can grow its adjusted earnings by 7-10% per year in the medium term. So, it should be able to grow its dividend by at least 7% per year.

Why own Microsoft?

Despite Microsoft's size, it's still experiencing good growth. For example, in fiscal 2016, Microsoft generated $85.3 billion and saw its commercial cloud's annualized revenue run rate exceed $12.1 billion, which was an increase of 50% year-over-year.

You may be familiar with Microsoft's products and services, including Office365, Dynamics 365, Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server, Windows Client, Xbox, Surface, Windows phones, and Bing search, which fall in one of itsthree business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, IntelligentCloud, and More Personal Computing.

Microsoft's three-year DGR is nearly 11.7%. Currently, the shares offer a2.4% yield. Across 41 analysts, Microsoft is estimated to grow its earningsper share ("EPS") at a CAGR of 9.3-10% in the next three to five years.

With a payout ratio of about 53%, Microsoft can grow its dividend per share healthily at a high single-digit rate.

Why own J&J?

J&J is the most diversified healthcare company in the world. If a retiree is looking to gain exposure to one healthcare company, they should consider J&J first. The company makes pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, and consumer products, including baby care, beauty, health, and healing products.

J&J has one of the longest streaks of dividend growth having increased its dividend for 54 years in a row. With earnings growth as stable as J&J's, you can expect it to continue growing its dividend at a pace faster than inflation.

J&J's earnings are stable and grow steadily higher over time

J&J's three-year DGR is 6.6%. Currently, the shares offer a 2.6% yield. Across 29 analysts, they estimate J&J's EPS to grow at a CAGR of 5.9-6.2% in the next three to five years.

With a payout ratio of about 45%, J&J can grow its dividend per share healthily by about 6% per year.

Why own Costco?

Despite the retail space being reshaped by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Costco has been one company that hasn't been affected. In fact, Costcogenerated record revenues of $118.7 billion in fiscal 2016 while improving itsoperating margin from 2.5% to 3.1% since fiscal 2007.

Costco has about 90 million members who pay fees every year to shop at its warehouses for quality, brand name merchandise at lower prices than are typically found elsewhere.

Costco's three-year DGR is 13.2%. Currently, the shares offer a 1% yield. Across 43 analysts, they estimate Costco's EPS to grow at a CAGR of 10.1-10.6% in the next three to five years.

With a payout ratio of about 32%, Costco can continue to grow its dividend per share by at least 10% per year.

Why own 3M?

3M generates a tremendous amount of free cash flow and its earnings have been anything but cyclical despite being in the cyclical industrial space.

3M's three-year DGR is 11.2%. Currently, the shares offer a 2.5% yield. Across 22 analysts, they estimate the company's EPS to grow at a CAGR of8.9-9.5% in the next three to five years.

With a payout ratio of about 55%, 3M can continue to grow its dividend per share at a healthy rate of about 9%.

Why own Home Depot?

Home Depot is the largest home-improvement retailer in the world. It's another area of retail that Amazon hasn't affected yet. Home Depot generated record revenues of nearly $94.6 billion last year while improving its operating margin from 9.4% to 14.2% since fiscal 2008.

Home Depot's three-year DGR is 23.7%. Currently, the shares offer a 2.4% yield. Across 41 analysts, they estimate the company's EPS to grow at a CAGR of 11.6-12.2% in the next three to five years.

With a payout ratio of about 50%, Home Depot can continue to grow its dividend per share by at least 11% per year.

Investor Takeaway

With a concentrated portfolio that's diversified across different sectors such as this sample, one may consider building it as an equal-weight portfolio in which you invest similar dollar amounts in each stock.

If so, this quality and conservative retirement portfolio offers a 3.14% yield that can grow at a rate of about 8.11% for an estimated rate of return of 11.25%.

Depending on the size of your portfolio and your comfortability on company concentration, you may want to buy at least two or three top companies from each sector to diversify your invested capital.

Within each sector, there are different industries which are mutually exclusive to one another. For example, within the Consumer Discretionary sector, you may be interested in a multinational restaurant such as Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) and a media and entertainment company such as Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

