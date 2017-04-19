Post Holdings Lands Its Next Deal With Weetabix Purchase

While the valuation can be rationalized if Post delivers, one-time expenses continue to hit GAAP earnings and often involve real cash outflows as leverage is very high.

The timing of the deal looks reasonable after the Pound has depreciated, yet the deal is certainly not a bargain and the prospects for cereal are challenged.

Post Holdings (POST) finally announced a much anticipated deal as it has reached an agreement to acquire Weetabix from Bright Food and Baring Private Equity Asia.

The deal multiples look fair and in line with Post's own valuation, as the transaction will result in a bump in the leverage ratios, something which investors in Post should be used to be now. Unlike most of its established competitors, Post is not paying dividend and is willing to issue equity at times. This results in much greater free cash flow being generated as it gives the company a lot of flexibility as well.

While you can buy your way into growth, actual growth in terms of sales and earnings does not automatically create shareholder value as well. It seems that investors question the deal a bit as the cereal business is not exactly a growth category in today's food landscape.

While I can see value being created by Post if this and past deals work out as planned, and I applaud the big run seen by shares already in recent years, I remain very cautious. The focus on adjusted metrics (EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings) results in few to low GAAP earnings as "one-time" costs show up on a frequent basis and certainly do add up over time.

I am having a neutral stance at this point in time, but would contemplate leaning on the short side in the $90s again as a hedge against existing long positions.

Adding Weetabix To The Portfolio

Post agreed to acquire Weetabix in a 1.4 billion British Pound deal. With the purchase of the UK-based iconic brand in the ready-to-eat cereal category, Post is making another big step in growing its business. With the transaction taking place in Pounds, the timing of the deal looks favorable given the sizable depreciation of the currency following last year's Brexit vote. Despite the depreciation of the currency I would not call the deal dirt cheap, as more bidders were rumored to be interested in the business.

Besides operating the namesake cereal brand, the company furthermore owns brands such as Alpen (muesli), Barbara's, Weetos and Ready Brek in the UK. Next to the branded size of the business, Weetabix produces private-label cereal and muesli products as well.

Weetabix has been founded in the UK in which it still generates nearly three quarters of total sales. The North American business is responsible for a fifth of sales, while the company has an export business to some 90 countries as well. Altogether, these sales comprise to just 8% of total revenues. As Post itself is pretty much focused on the North American market the deal brings both diversification and international cross-selling opportunities.

The 1.4 billion Pound deal does not come very cheap with Weetabix being anticipated to contribute 120 million Pounds in adjusted EBITDA, before taking into account expected synergies of another 20 million Pounds by year 3 following closing. Including synergies, the effective deal multiple drops from 11.7 times EBITDA towards 10 times. While the businesses are expected to be run largely independent, Post anticipates to benefit from shared services, rationalization and scale gains.

Extracting more gains out of Weetabix' business will be a challenge as margins are already sky-high. Sales came in at just 410 million Pounds last year, which implies that adjusted EBITDA margins came in as high as 29% of sales. This makes that the deal ticks off all of the M&A requirements which Post has drawn up. This includes predictable revenue streams, low capital spending requirements, high margins and a tax efficient outcome.

The biggest global competitor for Weetabix is of course Kellogg (NYSE:K) which is a $13 billion giant, valued at roughly $34 billion if we include net debt. This company trades at 2.6 times sales which marks a sizable discount compared to Weetabix which is valued at 3.4 times annual revenues. The main rationale for the valuation difference is that Weetabix's EBITDA margins are superior to Kellogg, whose margins are stuck around 20%.

The company itself shows on slide 11 of the accompanied deal presentation that the transaction will boost pro-forma free cash flow by some $96 million, but that reasoning is flawed as it takes recent refinancing actions into account. These benefits can not be attributed to this deal.

If we use a $150 million EBITDA contribution of Weetabix (using a 1.25 FX rate between the Pound and the dollar) and use the recent bond offerings as a proxy for the cost of financing, we can construct preliminary pro-forma numbers.

Using a 5-6% cost of debt on $1.75 billion in additional debt financing implies that interest charges will go up by $96 million solely as a result of this deal. Including an estimated $25 million in depreciation charges (roughly 5% of sales) the real earnings impact will be very limited to $30 million on a pre-tax basis. After taking into account a 25% tax rate, earnings might improve by $22 million, equivalent to roughly $0.35 per share. Of course, there could be upside to this number if Post decides to finance a significant portion of the deal with existing cash holdings.

Maintaining Guidance For The Core, Leveraging Up Again

Alongside the deal announcement Post updated the market on its own performance. The company guides for second quarter sales to come in at $1.25 billion with adjusted EBITDA seen at $228 million. On the bottom line a GAAP loss of $4 million is predicted. The full year guidance is maintained as adjusted EBITDA is still expected to come in between $920 and $950 million, excluding any contribution from Weetabix. That means that there could be some small upside surprise to the full year numbers as the deal is expected to close somewhere in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year.

The pro-forma business of Post will see growth in sales as well as margin expansion as a result of this deal. Pro-forma revenues will increase to $5.5 billion as adjusted EBITDA will increase to $1.1 billion. The deal will single handedly boost Post's EBITDA margins by more than 1.5 percentage points towards 20% of sales.

In February, Post released the results for the first quarter of this fiscal year of 2017. The company actually has quite a bit of liquidity, holding $869 million in cash at hand. Debt stood at $4.56 billion, as this net debt load of $3.69 billion will increase to $5.44 billion overnight following the Weetabix deal. With pro-forma EBITDA seen at $1.1 billion, and the potential synergies being a rounding error, leverage remains very high as ratios approach 5 times again.

Using the diluted share count of 79 million shares, which traded at $88 ahead of the deal, the market values equity of Post at nearly another $7 billion. This implies an enterprise valuation of $12.5 billion, equivalent to roughly 11 times adjusted EBITDA. This is fairly in line with the rest of the industry and the multiple being paid for Weetabix.

While the $1.1 billion adjusted pro-forma EBITDA number looks decent, there are a lot of charges impacting the bottom line results. Note that the company posts D&A charges at a rate of $300 million excluding Weetabix. That amounts to 5-6% of sales, as Weetabix might boost the D&A expense line to $325 million per annum. Interest costs ran at a rate of $300 million per annum in Q1. As gross debt is likely to surpass $6 billion, I see interest costs increase to some $375 million, depending on the financing mix of this deal and terms of new financing.

That yields pre-tax earnings of $400 million if we assume no costs related to derivatives, stock-based compensation, transaction costs, restructuring costs, or any other charges which have been sizable and have shown up frequently in recent years. In that case after-tax earnings could amount to some $260 million using a 35% tax rate, close to $3.30 per share.

That would imply that shares trade at 26-27 times earnings if we use the pre-deal stock level of $88, representing a steep level given that these are adjusted earnings, leverage is high and organic growth is not really existing. Of course, actual cash flow yields are better as a result of rather sizable amortization charges.

Final Thoughts, Much To Deliver

Roll-ups can either create tremendous amounts of value, if acquisitions take place at reasonable multiples, projected synergies are being achieved and financial difficulty is being avoided. It should be said that Post has seen a great run following the spin-off from Ralcorp in early 2012. Shares have risen from levels in the mid-twenties to current highs approaching $90 per share.

If the company can deliver on strong margins of let's say 16%, operating earnings might improve towards $880 million a year. Using interest costs of $375 million and a 35% tax rate, earnings might top $4 per share, for an earnings multiple in the low twenties.

Of course these remain adjusted numbers for now as all the adjustments really add up over time, including stock-based compensation, refinancing charges, bridge loan fees, transaction costs and restructuring efforts. This implies that GAAP earnings are continued to be seen lower than the adjusted metrics.

That being said management certainly deserves credit as the company and its stock has done well. Management has shown strong dealmaking skills and has added to the stock on both the personal account (insider buys) and corporate account (recent share buybacks). On the contrary, the share count of Post has more than doubled since the spin-off in 2012, as shares were at times issued at much lower levels to finance this acquisition-driven growth strategy.

Post remains a "show me first" story for me, as the 11 times adjusted EBITDA multiple is full for a business which is not reporting any organic growth. I have traded in and out of the shares with a short bias in the past and would contemplate initiating a new position in the $90s. As the market has taken the Weetabix deal not very well, I am not pulling the trigger in the lower eighties.

The 4% drop in response to the deal announcement has shaved off some $300 million in value from the company on the back of a $1.75 billion deal. It should be said that shares traded at their highs before the deal has been announced. While investors have dealt with high leverage in the past (Post has interest hedges in place), I believe that concerns about the growth profile of Weetabix might be the reason why investors act reserved.

