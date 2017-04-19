Burberry (BURBY) Second Half Trading Update Results (Transcript)

Burberry Group Plc (OTCPK:BURBY) Second Half Trading Update Earnings Conference Call April 19, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Julie Brown - Chief Operating and Financial Officer

Charlotte Cowley - Head, Investor Relations

Analysts

Zuzanna Pusz - Berenberg

Helen Brand - UBS

Antoine Belge - HSBC

Thomas Chauvet - Citi

Julian Easthope - Barclays

Mario Ortelli - Bernstein

Louise Singlehurst - Morgan Stanley

Rogerio Fujimori - RBC Capital Markets

Melanie Anne Flouquet - JP Morgan Chase

Operator

Julie Brown

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Burberry's Half Two trading result conference call. Since this is my first update results with Burberry I would like to say how pleased I'm to be part of the Burberry team and look forward to meeting you in the coming months. This morning there are some slides to accompany this call that are available on our website.

I will cover three main areas. First, an overview of our total revenue performance in Half two and comparable sales by region. Second, an overview of progress against our five strategic pillars and third our outlook. And with me this morning is Charlotte Cowley, our Head of Investor Relations and will be happy to take your questions at the end.

So first our revenue performance, in an uncertain environment we continue to take action to strengthen the brand and reposition Burberry for growth. In the half, our retail revenue was up 3% underlying and 19% at reported exchange rates. Comparable sales were up 3% with Q3 up 3% and Q4 up 2%. Wholesale and licensing revenue were in line with guidance down 13% and 38% respectively on an underlying basis. This reflects the implementation at strategic priorities in particular in the US and Japan and in Beauty.

Overall total revenue was down 1% underlying and up 14% at reported exchange rates. Looking at comparable retail sales by region; Asia Pacific delivered a low single-digit percentage growth. Mainland China accelerated through the half with positive footfall trends and grew at double-digit percentages in the fourth quarter. Hong Kong declined footfall improved through the half and improved conversion supported sales. Although partially offset by product mix contributing to lower averaging and prices. Korea, our third largest market in Asia declined impacted by the macro environment and the actions we took to reduce promotional activity in the market.

Next EMEIA was delivered double-digit percentage growth. There was continued strength in the UK with growth from both domestic and international customers. We saw an improved performance in Continental Europe particularly in France. And Continental Europe show improved trends from domestic customers and strengthening tourist sales particularly the Chinese. The Middle East remained challenging due to reduced footfall.

Finally by region, Americas was down by a mid single-digit percentage against the highly promotional backdrop we took action to protect our brand shortening our mark down period compared to last year. The relative strength of the US Dollar led to US customers shopping abroad and for instance in the UK, where American spending levels grew by nearly 90%, these two factors weighed on our mainline and digital performance with domestic and tourist spend in the US reducing, while American spend globally was broadly unchanged year-on-year.

In the US, footfall was down double-digits but with a clear focus on retail standards and execution KPIs such as conversion and average transaction value were positive. By-product category accessories outperformed with mid-teens growth in leather goods with a particular strength in bags. This reflects an area of focus to Burberry but this is also a fast growing area as the market by comparison with apparel.

In wholesale, revenue is in line with guidance down 13% underlying. Over half of this decline came from Beauty. Due to our decision to rationalize wholesale and distribution and the reduction in distributed stocking levels. In addition, wholesale revenue was lower partly reflecting our strategy to elevate the brand in America. And finally licensing revenue declined to £12 million marginally reflecting the plant expiry of the Japanese Burberry licenses as we've moved to a direct retail operation in Japan.

Now I'd like to turn to our five strategic pillars product, productive space, e-commerce, operational excellence and people. Before that a quick word on brand on our February show. The 78 one of kind of couture cape from the show's finale of Touring the Globe apparently in Shanghai have been previously been and so Milan, New York and are now heading to LA and Dubai. In terms of social media reaching engagement the show was live streamed for the first time on Instagram. Our London show space Makers House attracted 50% more visitors than September 16 and welcomed over 30,000 people to their stores.

The Portrait Studio led to visitors generating over 4 million impressions on social media and in terms of commercial performance of the collection we're pleased with the customer response with sales up 25% compared with September and a particularly good performance in apparel reflecting a strong response to newness in fashion. In other product areas, we delivered strength in ladies bags an area of strategic focus with sales up almost 20% in mainline, we introduced tropical gabardine trenches our lightweight fabrication of our iconic trench and this is performing extremely well.

In men's, we introduced an expanded lightweight cashmere trench program which also delivered great results. And looking ahead, we will introduce more innovation in the pipeline in outerwear, scarves and in bags. Under productive space in retail excellence, our improved conversion more than offset the macro trend of declining footfall globally. We increased investment in our team of Burberry product lines by over 50% and this team together with sales associates book significantly more personal appointments year-on-year delivering exceptional customer service with an average transaction value double the global average.

In addition, we rolled out our customer feedback tool from 20 to 270 stores online and online and this tool based on Net Promoter scores has provided us with over 10,000 pieces of customer feedback to-date. The feedback is very positive but we're also addressing areas identified for improvement. For example, we've recently implemented a delivery trucking system to digital orders to address customer need.

In e-commerce, digital continued to outperform in the second half. Mobile delivered the majority of the growth with improved conversion in traffic, mobile sales rose by nearly 50% year-on-year and in China the enhanced local website delivered strong results with near doubling of direct consumer sales and the site now loads four times faster than previously. Finally, we start to launch our customer app in the UK with plans to roll it out to the US and another English-speaking countries from Q1.

Our digital channel has delivered double-digit growth in revenues this year and we estimated influence to about 70% of buying decisions. We believe that a multichannel approach to customers is the way to optimize the relationships going forward and Burberry is well positioned to deliver this given our leadership role in digital.

Under operational excellence we have made excellent progress. We've identified four major areas of change, one; procurement, two; process optimization, three; inventory management, and fourth, IT and technology. So first, procurement is now managed globally and we've identified six key categories of spend in which to drive significant savings. This is being supported by the rollout as a reverse guiding buying.

Second we have mapped our key business processes and identified significant synergies and opportunity to simplify the way we work. Third, we continue to progress our omnichannel journey with good results on product availability and exciting plans to improve our luxury service to customers including enhanced delivery options, quicker delivery times and a facilitated returns process.

And fourth, we've defined ways with standardized systems and information can drive increased sufficiency in our organization. All key functions are collaborating and involved in this transformation including IT, finance, procurement, HR and the supply chain and I'll return to this topic as our prelims is in May.

On inspired people, we've continue to evolve our organization and simplify our way of working. We're also in the process of strengthening talent and capabilities to all levels. We've initiated a global program to inspire and motivate outstanding performance throughout our business. In the program overall, we now have milestone tracking for each of the major programs I've outlined supported by new trucking tool, linking milestones with accountable owners and monetary benefit delivery.

We've delivered the planned savings of £20 million this year and we're on track to deliver our target as at least £100 million annualized savings by full year 2019. And just to update you on our share repurchase program, we've completed £100 million as the £150 million announced to-date.

Now a brief word on Beauty, following our announcement on the 3rd, April. We entered a strategic partnership with Coty to accelerate the growth and development of Burberry Beauty. Through this partnership we will benefit from Coty's deep industry expertise and first-class scale and distribution. Importantly we will continue to lead on the creative elements of the Beauty business, ensuring we can build on our work to-date to reposition and elevate the brand. The financial impact of the deal will be neutral to adjusted PBT for full year 2018 and accretive thereafter. And for the service of your models, we will continue to receive wholesale revenue in the first half and this will become a licensing revenue stream in the second half of full year 2018.

Finally let me turn to outlook, which incorporates the changes in Beauty. There is no change to our expectation for full year 2017 adjusted PBT at constant exchange rates. As regards to currency, the expected impact of year-on-year exchange movements on reported adjusted retail, wholesale profit at 31 March rates is around £130 million positive, this is £10 million more favorable than the benefit outlined in our January trading update and so we expect to see this benefit through flow through into your models.

In terms of guidance for full year 2018 regarding retail revenues, we expect no contribution from net new space in 2018 as our focus is on productivity and the refurbishment of existing stores. Regarding wholesale in Half One, we expect to be down by a mid single-digit percentage reflecting some business disruption as we go through the transition on Beauty. Excluding this Half One wholesale is expected to be broadly unchanged. Licensing in the full year is expected to be up about 20% including the income stream from Beauty in Half Two.

In terms of foreign exchange, assuming the rates of 31 March prevail, currency is expected to cause £10 million headwinds on adjusted PBT compared with previous guidance of a positive impact as £20 million to £30 million. The majority of this adverse 30 to 40 movement is expected to be offset by an improvement in underlying performance and hence for the purposes of your models, we expect some slight decline in PBT results in full year 2018.

So in conclusion, 2017 has been a year of change not just due to macro trend but also the way Burberry operated the business. We've experienced significant revenue headwinds as we've made strategic long-term choices in relation to our brand. We continue to reposition ourselves in the US and Japan and we have now partnered with the world leading fragrance player in Beauty. Our focus is on the brand, our product and the execution of our five strategic pillars in returning Burberry to growth.

With that I'm pleased to take your questions. Given that we'll be speaking to you again in a few weeks, we would ask you to try to limit your questions to two, per person so that we've got sufficient time to speak to everyone on the call and we can always come back to you later, if required. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our first question comes in from the line of Zuzanna Pusz from Berenberg.

Zuzanna Pusz

Just so [indiscernible] questions from my side. First of all on your FY '18 outlook. As per your guidance I understand that the FX has turned more negatives however, your sales so that the majority of that is expected to be offset by the underlying improvement in business. And so I was wondering whether you could provide a bit more color on that and how does it stand in relation to them, I think £480 million in PBT, that consensus was looking for ahead of to-date's trading update. And exact to what extent can we expect the FX impact to be mitigated. And secondly, maybe if I could just ask on your like-for-like performance. And can you tell us a bit more in terms of, what has been the volume growth and what was the price mix contribution in Q4? Thank you very much.

Julie Brown

Okay, thank you very much Zuzanna. Yes so in terms of full year 2018 consensus, we've got it at £480 million, we would expect that to shape down now because we've had a significant swing on foreign exchange as you know in January, sales was indicating in draft form, it was likely to be positive, due to the way the rates was moved but also hedges rolling off procurement contracts, we expect it to now be negative to the tune of £10 million in 2018, so broadly we would expect consensus to come down slightly because we've got exchange headwinds being offset, the majority is being offset by underlying performance improvements.

Just in terms of your second question about the like-for-like, price is broadly flat in Q4. So the increase is really being all down to volume, no change to price as you know we made check price changes, the latest one was in November in the UK, which was the increase that we made.

Zuzanna Pusz

And sorry just to follow-up, so the price was a neutral so that's just volume, and was there any negative mix given some trading down or.

Zuzanna Pusz

So in terms of there's been no change to price in Q4, but if you're comparing it with Q4 in the prior year then there will be an impact on price because we made adjustments to prices in Asia, earlier in the year. So down with prices to Asia earlier in the year, but if you're comparing it with the prior year the same quarter you will have a price impact, if that's what you're looking at.

Zuzanna Pusz

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of Helen Brand calling from UBS. Please go ahead.

Helen Brand

Just a follow-up on the fiscal '18 and PBT. Can you just give us a guide or a steer around what you're assuming there in terms of underlying inflation on the cost base compared to that mid single-digit uplift we've talked to previously and PRP, are we expecting that to and step up again in 2018 and also by any [ph] early guidance it seem that includes some of the cost savings onto the £100 million by fiscal 2019. Secondly just on the Q4 like-for-like and US for quite bit deceleration in the quarter, how much of it impacted the short and sell period, have on the US like-for-like versus what the underlying was doing. And what do you or your plans that in terms of turnaround in the market?

Julie Brown

Okay, yes certainly just take each of those. I think my guidance of two questions obviously didn't work on this occasion. So just going through each of those, the first one in terms of cost inflation. We are deemed to come back to the guidance fully in May rather than guide on individual line items at this stage, but what I will say is that we expect you to be below the mid single-digit percentage underlying in terms of cost inflation, but we will come back to more specific guidance in May. In terms of the performance related plan, just to give you the history. As you know no charge in 2016 the bonus has been paid, we've got a charge in full year 2017 of £40 million, in 2018 this will be a headwind because essentially the target or the assumption in the budget is that, the bonus schemes passed at target level, so there will be a swing an adverse swing built into our numbers for full year 2018 relating to PRP.

So then moving onto your next question, in terms of the cost saving program or the operational excellence program. We've delivered the £20 million exactly as we said in the current year, we're still guiding to being at or above £100 million by full year 2019 and what I'll do is I'll give you specific guidance on the phasing of that when we come to the May results because we're trying to keep this just as a trading update at this stage.

Now the question about the US, so in the US in the fourth quarter we deliberately undertook brand elevation activities, the US is an extremely promotionally sensitive market in the moment with heavy discounting going on in department stores and clearly, there's lot to change in that market place taking place and I saw some statistics recently, the indicated the number of store closures in the US is being 2,900 to-date, it compares with 1,200 in the prior year. So that's clearly lot of turbulence in the US market.

We decided to deliberately shorten the sale period, it would normally be running until the third week of January and for Burberry, we decided to curtail it and stop it on the 9th January so there was quite a considerable shortening in the order of 10 days. We haven't split out the actual monetary impact of that, clearly we've got multi-channels operating including digital retail and wholesale, it will be very difficult to do, but it definitely had a drag on the results. And then the other factor, you mentioned about the turnaround in the US.

I think we still believe we've got brand elevation work to do in the US. But in terms of the sort of turnaround we are pushing a lot of emphasis on fashion and newness, we've put a lot more emphasis on the category of accessories and in particular the leather goods and the bag range and the results are really showing through. We went through the phenomenal response we had to the February show and we also went through with you, the impact we've had on the leather goods category mid-teen growth in ladies bags was up 20%, so we're starting to see the benefits of this, this will impact globally obviously including the Halo effect that will get in the US.

I think it's really also very important for me to say that, Americans globally still really like the brand so obviously with an international brand like Burberry what we find is price arbitrage takes place across the different regions and just by contract we've had 90% growth as American spend in the UK and we've got full in our American numbers, but broadly there has been little change in the spend as American consumers, if we look at it across the world, so I think that's a really important message in terms of, you know the strength of the brand globally.

Helen Brand

Great, thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of Antoine Belge from HSBC. Please go ahead.

Antoine Belge

One question actually on the product category and you mentioned that bags did very well, yet your slowdown especially when you look at the basis of comparison which was 5 points easier, so can you maybe point out to the other lines which are doing less well and especially if you're seeing a significant slowdown especially in terms of crunches, thank you.

Julie Brown

Yes, okay so. I mean the reason we saw this overall, if I take it by region. The fourth quarter was very much influenced by the work we did in the US, where we did deliberately curtail sales because of the mark down period, we also did similar activities in Korea which is our third largest Asian market, where again we deliberately curtailed mark down and in addition, the fourth quarter was influenced by Asia because clearly maximum factors effected Korea and we saw a down swing in Korea that was quite marked in the fourth quarter and Hong Kong was also impacted by product mix changes resulting in price coming down in Hong Kong, so that impacted our Hong Kong performance year-on-year.

In terms of the product lines, we have seen an amazing strength in accessories, we've seen an amazing strength in bags, but what we've also got here within the product lines, is it like phasing difference because the DK88 which is the new bag, we're actually only going to be marketing that fully in May, so we've got slight phasing difference occurring there and in terms of product lines, we did see apparel being tougher and scarves were tougher because we had the scarf bar in the previous year and we also had the surge in Rucksack sales also in the previous year, so there were some mix effect going on across each of the different categories.

Apparel was generally tough, I think it was important to say that, I saw some recent data recently from one of the large consultancy firms on the market and the view was for full year 2016, the market as a whole group 1% to 2%, but it's really interesting that apparel declined by minus 4% and clearly are waiting towards apparel is very different to some of our payers which are more focused on leather goods, so it's an important factor in the mix, so you can say that.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of Thomas Chauvet from Citi. Please go ahead.

Thomas Chauvet

Firstly, on Julie your comments about the American, if I understood well customer base was broadly in change quarter-on-quarter, you said there were improved trends in the local European customer base, can you comment on the Chinese consumer in the quarter would have expected this to improve markedly but doesn't look like it was the case, is it because of Hong Kong or Korea or the markets where the Chinese have not been spending as much.

Secondly on Beauty, a bit of boring question but can you recap the accounting and the accounting mechanism in particular the booking £130 million cash proceeds above the EBIT line but also on the £50 million of cash proceeds you should get from the transfer inventories in October, is that number net of potential inventory write-down for [indiscernible] enterprise, I think you're guiding for Beauty in the first half to be done 15%, 20%. So I guess the £50 million on net of potential write-down or is it something we should wait to hear accumulate later in the year. These are my two questions and just very quick follow-up to clarify on the FX headwinds that you're now seeing. I'm not sure if you answer it on whether you're taking actions in terms of pricing for instance or maybe additional FX hedging instruments to mitigate these pressure or you're happy with the price gap as it is, thank you.

Julie Brown

Okay, certainly so I'll take the China trend or the nationality trends. Charlotte will take the accounting on Beauty and I'll come back and take foreign exchange. So in terms of China, we did see an acceleration in Chinese spend globally and we saw an increase in the second half. Chinese expenditure globally increased in mid single-digit in the second half and that compares with the first half where it was a decline as mid single-digit, so we're still quite a big swing in China Half One to Half Two. We saw from acceleration in the fourth quarter over the third quarter, so again it's being you know a big trend high single digits in the fourth quarter we saw, the Chinese are buying both in their own market. We saw an improvement in Continental Europe not in the same quarter but we did in the fourth and the Chinese are also buying very strongly in the UK. So we saw an increase in the UK in the order of 40% to 50% significant increase in the UK.

Just to clarify on the American situation as well. American spend globally was broadly flat in the second half, but what we did see was we sort of slight difference between the two quarters, so in the third quarter we had a slight positive in American spend in the fourth quarter, we had slow slight negative in low single-digit. So, but overall for the half year it was broadly flat. So I'll turn to Charlotte to talk about Beauty accounting and then I'll come back on foreign exchange.

Charlotte Cowley

So in terms of cash, yes you'll see that. In terms of that [ph] coming through in the second half. Clearly that will flow through the time through the P&L and there will be some offset in terms of one-off and then in terms of the inventory and clearly that would depend on the inventory at the time of transfer, so we'll be able to come back to that 1%, once we get to that date.

Julie Brown

And then turning to foreign exchange, which is your final question. So I think, there was two parts to this one, one was relating to foreign exchange instrument and the hedging policy and the other was really action on pricing. So in terms of foreign exchange instrument, we do hedge in terms of forward contracts, some of our procurements obligations going forward, it can be as high as 100%, 50% to 80% is probably the norm. So some of this will get locked but clearly because the exchange rates have moved, the contracts of which were contracting at now, actually have different rates to the ones we had was more favorable ones last year and that's impacted. It's one of the reasons the exchange is swung greatly, although translation is positive in both years. We're getting a transactional negative effect on procurement contracts now in full year 2018 coming through with the exchange guidance we just given.

I think no fundamental change, but it is something we're looking at in terms of the hedging contract and the degree to which we hedge because exchange is so volatile, I think if anything you'll probably see us taking more hedges out, just to try and protect the business and give the business time to respond to somewhat volatile exchange situation we're dealing with, with even of yesterday.

In terms of pricing, it's an interesting question. As you know, we got a global price architecture that we used and we do ensure that exchange rates have taken into consideration when we're setting pricing and we're doing pricing reviews and you can be sure that we'll continue to do that going forward. So as exchange rates move, you can see it, you'll see it taking adjustments accordingly.

And to think, if something that's very light topic at the moment I don't want to go any further on it, but it's something we are looking after the moment.

Thomas Chauvet

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of Julian calling from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Julian Easthope

I've got two questions, if I may. First one on the wholesale business, you said, if you exclude the Beauty especially underlying flat so I just wonder whether the US would be still be down in that this year, if you continue to clean the business. And just within Beauty within the wholesale, does it have a similar regional mix to the wholesale division or to the retail division or a completely different mix, just so that we can get off FX right, so when we strip it out in the second half.

And the second question, it really comes back to bags. I know that you're looking to actually develop some iconic shapes for Burberry. You've also been up 20% for the fourth quarter for your one of these bags, so just wondered if any of the existing bags you would now considered to be iconic. Thanks.

Julie Brown

Yes. Sure. So if I take on sale Charlotte I think you're going to take the Beauty one and foreign exchange and I'll take the bags one. In terms of wholesale in the mixture, so although we said excluding Beauty will be broadly flat in full year 2018, there is a mix effect going on within the regions there. We do expect wholesale in the US to continue, we expect that to continue to decline into full year 2018. We will continue to do brand elevation activities there, it's really important to is, our wholesale partners and the departments stores have the same positioning of the Burberry brand that we do, so we put a lot of investment into the US because you know with Rodeo Drive and we really want to make sure that we elevate the brand in the US market. So what you're probably seeing there is the US decline, but being offset by account gains in other regions in terms of whole seller network globally.

So I think Charlotte is going to take beauty, FX and then I'll come back with bags.

Charlotte Cowley

Yes, so I think about Beauty predominantly, a dollar in a Euro business, certainly in terms of the cost, Beauty is more euro.

Julie Brown

In terms of bags, we've got three leading bag ranges and we're creating delivery, creating a family of bags. So the first one are leading ranges is the Banner, she's extremely successful and so that's number one, number two is our Rucksack and number three is the Buckle Tote and I don't think we'll have - because the trench coat is got such a heritage and is been for so many years and really symbolizes Burberry along with the scarf, I don't think it will reach that level, but we certainly want to make inroads into the bag market and I think, we're very excited and optimistic actually about the DK88, as you may or may not DK88 is the code name for the original trench or original gabardine and therefore it was Christopher's decision to call the new bag the DK88 and as you've probably seen, if you've seen the project it's extremely high quality leather but it's embossed with the marking of the gabardine and so we'll be launching this fully in May. We've got a full marketing program going actually in May relating to this and we're very excited about it being complementary to the bag range.

Julian Easthope

Lovely, thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of Mario calling from Bernstein.

Mario Ortelli

The first question about the guidance and the space for fiscal year 2018, you're guiding for a flat space increase, can you give us an idea of how many openings, closures and how many store refurbishing are you planning for fiscal year 2018. The second one is about Asia Pacific and Marco Gobbetti now has been spending there about three months, what are the initiatives that Mr. Gobbetti after this three months in Asia Pacific is planning to do for the brand and if he has already planned, already execute anything. Thank you.

Julie Brown

Okay, sure. So just in terms of the stores overall. We've got in the mainline we've got eight new stores planned, so we've got three coming in China, two in Australia, two in India and United Arab Emirates and then we've also got a number of closures taking place in total, obviously these are not the same size but we've got 13 closures taking place just to run through the main ones three in China, three in Hong Kong, Italy, Dubai and Japan, 2 in Australia and the US. And this is all very much in line with elevating the brands in some cases we're moving location to have the right adjacencies for the company overall and we're also engaging in refurbishment. What is really important as well that, we're very, very focused on using the, I guess the existing footprint in total and driving more productivity out of that store network. So broadly two thirds of our retail CapEx will be spent time refurbishment and that's really key.

Okay, so the second question related to Marco and Asia Pac. So I think as you probably know due to Marco's contractual obligations to his previous company he's taken over as the President of Asia Pac and the Middle East. And I was actually there with him just a couple of weeks ago and he's very, very focused on I guess looking at the retail network, working with the regional team in areas that we can use to drive business further bringing his experience from Louis Vuitton to bear [ph] and also just generally looking at, working with the regional team and looking at the pricing architecture, the retail store networks, the position of those stores and retail productivity. I mean that's really where his real expertise is, and so we're actually very excited about. I think Christopher mentioned in his quote, we're very excited about the fact that, Christopher is excited about the fact that, he can spend a lot more time on design which he absolutely loves, Marco to spend time on the area where he is very strong in terms of the retail productivity, the retail network and of course I've come with I guess different industry experience in terms of operational efficiency. So we're already working together and we're very strong team.

Mario Ortelli

If any, just a clarification on digital. Burberry was always a front runner, would be a responsibility more on the shoulder of Mr. Bailey or Mr. Gobbetti?

Julie Brown

I think with every area of the business, you know they'll be working in partnership, where Christopher often refers to Marco as his partner, so I think it's working in partnership. Christopher's still in charge of all the creative aspects including the way the brand looks and feels to the consumer, so they'll be a large part of that where we still see Christopher's hand. I'm sure.

Mario Ortelli

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of Louise Singlehurst calling from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Louise Singlehurst

I'll keep par to two questions. Firstly for me, Julie did you just talk to us about the process or the review going to the decision with Coty and the strategic partnership that you've announced there in terms of the decision making process arguably and then secondly just on talents, you talked a lot about there's been some important changes including yourself coming along this year, but are we pretty much there. Obviously you had some big changes to the creative team as well, particularly with relation to the bags and the leather product, but are we pretty much done on the talent side. Thank you.

Julie Brown

Yes, Louise. In terms of Coty and the decision relating to Beauty, clearly we were I think just stepping back, we were very, we had undertaken I guess a serious cleaning up of the Beauty business since we talked about license and we were really pleased. I mean UK distribution for instance had gone from 3,500 distributors to 35. So drastic changes were made to elevate the brand of Beauty and then what we decided to do, with having done that within our own control, we really look to how we would be best placed to maximize the brand from that point onwards and clearly it was a competitive process, we had a number of bids that came in relating to it and we were really looking for, first of all it was really about quality of the partner and having a likeminded view towards the business because we don't say much work on elevating it. We wanted them to absolutely aligned with that.

And Coty really shone. And then Coty's distribution and scale really was a big factor as well and they also distributed a luxury brand, so that was a factor in the decision making process. Clearly the final factor and very important factor especially coming from CFO, with the financials relating to the deal and the financials were very attractive to is, we got to a position where we can get the deal to be neutral to is, in full year 2018 and accretive from 2019 onwards and as you know, in deal making areas that's quite rare, so we were really pleased to get a deal like that, so that was really the decision making, I hope that addresses your question, Louise relating to that.

Louise Singlehurst

That's great. Thank you.

Julie Brown

In terms of talent, I think a company will always look for the best talent, always. And it makes such a note from my own experience, it makes such a big difference. If you've got the right people and the right leadership roles, they attract great talents and it makes a huge difference to an organization, so I see this has been a big driver for our organization going forward, I don't think we should ever stop, I really don't. In terms of two key appointments recently, we've had Sabrina coming in from Dior, she's obviously had the experience of ladies love the goods in Dior, she'll heading up our Leather Goods Design, so we're really pleased to see her join the organization and then we've also had Claudia join us from NET-A-PORTER. She was a co-founder with NET-A-PORTER. So we're delighted about that because she will really be responsible for creating a cohesive and consistent link between our product content and customer and also strong editor of the Burberry developing inspired storytelling to support our brand and projects initiatives and Claudia started in January. We've got a number of meetings already to discuss some of her ideas, so yes two great starts.

Louise Singlehurst

Great, thank you. Look forward to more detail in May. Thanks a lot.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of Rogerio calling from RBC. Please go ahead.

Rogerio Fujimori

I think you guys mentioned at the American cluster spending was up in Q3, you've tried local purchases and purchased abroad. And could you please quantify the American cluster growth in Q4? And related to that, I think you said that the Chinese cluster is up high single-digit and I believe it's nearly 40% of the business, so which nationalities are bringing the average down to 2% in Q4, I think you mentioned Korea and Middle East, but are there any other important clusters holding back overall performance. Thank you.

Julie Brown

Okay, thank you very much Rogerio. Yes in terms of the American cluster for Americas, what we still I think you've seen Q3 Americans globally this is as a nationality, we saw a slight positive trend in Q3 and it was very low single-digit slight decline in Q4, but it was, we're talking about very marginal change up here. So I think the big message was regard to the American cost globally, is it they were broadly flat in Half Two versus Half One because courses can be a little bit misleading overall and then in terms of China. I mean, standing back China we're really, really positive about the trends we're seeing in China and very big difference between first half, second half and increasing improvement through the fourth quarter.

So we're very enthusiastic about what's happening in China right now, with our Chinese consumer. The things that the countries or areas that we're dragging down the overall Asia Pac results were largely Korea is a factor and here we've got, obviously the macro situation that the travel ban impacting South Korea has clearly impacted the Chinese going into South Korea and that's had an impact.

And the Middle East continues to be a very challenging market, obviously linked with the price of oil. We have seen declining footfalls in this region and we've also seen declining sales from I guess, the people, the nationality in other regions as well, so it's a general, we think it's linked with the price of oil generally. Those are the main things. Hong Kong I think as we mentioned, Hong Kong we had compared with the fourth quarter in the prior year, we had the price adjustment that was made and that's effected product mix and price negatively in Hong Kong. Important to say those, that conversion is up in Hong Kong.

Rogerio Fujimori

Okay and sorry and just one quick follow-up, what's the local customer growth in the UK or UK ex-Chinese and ex-Americans also up in the second half?

Julie Brown

It was, yes. It was, so we had overall very strong growth in the UK for the half year approaching 40% overall and it was a mixture. Broadly - Q3 it was 50-50 it moved slightly in favor of the traveling consumer in the fourth quarter. But broadly it was again mixture of those both tourist and domestic.

Rogerio Fujimori

Okay, thank you.

Julie Brown

It was something like 45-55 local to international in the fourth quarter and 50-50 in the third quarter.

Rogerio Fujimori

That's great. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes in from the line of [indiscernible] calling from Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

The first one is on the plans, any updates on the Japanese plans? Especially if I'm right, it was actually not mentioned in the new store openings, so was just wondering on that region. And the follow-up on that is on the lower cost inflation you mentioned. It looks like it was driven by maybe a change in views of net new openings and I was trying to understand if there was change in compared to the regional expectation of new stores and maybe there's a comment on the change in size of the stores you opened via compared to what we're closing, that's all. Thank you.

Julie Brown

Okay, so if I take Japan and maybe sure I can give more flavor on the size of the stores opening and closing. So Japan, we didn't call it out specifically because there's been really no change in the trend between the third and fourth quarter, so we're still experiencing a sort of mid-to-high single-digit decline in Japan. I think the market is challenging generally, we've seen other people comment on this and we also experienced very much the same between the third and fourth quarter, so no real change there.

In terms of the stores, in terms of the stores in Japan. We've got six mainline stores in Japan and we've got 31 concession. So that is broadly similar I think to what Carol [ph] had mentioned previously there maybe one more two changes there, but nothing significant. And I think, is it probably no, we're I think still relatively small compared with the Burberry brand globally, still relatively small in Japan because we're moving from a license to a retail operation and we've been somewhat cautious in building out that retail operations probably more cautious than we were originally had design to be because we just wanted to make sure that we get the right space and we put the brand in the right position in the Japanese market, so that we build on some of the strength that we've established in Asia.

So Charlotte, you want to take cost inflation and the size of the store.

Charlotte Cowley

Yes, so in terms of cost inflation. I just think that is being very tied to all areas of discretionary spend that wasn't sort of over planning thought in terms of size of stores and in terms of absolute selling space for 2018, I think broadly flat so I think about the ones that were opening will on average be slightly larger than ones that are closing given the number of closures is larger than the number of openings.

Unidentified Analyst

Very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Our final question comes in from the line of Melanie calling from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Melanie Anne Flouquet

So the first one is regarding your scarves and trench coat business, I was wondering what you expect moving forward, you expect to trend towards newness and towards bags to continue and what can you do to revive your scarves and your trench coat business in an environment that seems to have this, [indiscernible] for newness and this push in bags. My number two question is, I was wondering whether you could share with us the percentage of your retail sales that is done is, in outlet and whether you feel this is at the right level. Thank you.

Julie Brown

Thanks Melanie, very much. In terms of scarves and trench, we have got as you're saying newness drive sales here and we're very focused on that. In terms of the trench, we have recently launched tropical gabardine and new style of trench around that in the February fashion show. This has gone extremely well, but I have to say, we have been somewhat supply constrained and particularly in Asia, tropical gabardine being lighter version of gabardine has gone down extremely well in the hotter climate, but we've had some supply constraint in the fourth quarter relating to that, which we're now addressing in the first quarter and we've got an exciting range of scarves to come. I'm not in a position of being able to disclose too much of that at this stage, but it's continuing to seem that we've got at the moment but there will be an element of newness, excitement, freshness relating to this and I know, without giving too much away that is an area Christopher is extremely excited about, so we look forward to sharing that with you and I'm commercially able to do so.

As you mentioned bags are so important to us, we're delighted with the 20% growth in ladies bags. We see this as a growing area of the business, we seek as an important area of the business because you don't have some of the sizing issues, you've got with apparel with bags and therefore as you know, we've got a very strong presence already with the Banner, the Rucksack was a great success last year continue this year and the Buckle Tote and we'll complement this now with the DK88, which is a higher price bag and hopefully we'll have a special place in the range because of the history of the code name and the trench leather that we're using.

Just in terms of retail outlets, we don't give any disclosures around that. Overall, we may look to take some reductions in this space which is part of the brand elevation work we're doing globally. But I think with an apparel company it's different, obviously we're different companies, but with an apparel company there will always be sort of broken sizes and there will be always be, when you're dealing with fashion ranges, it's a point when the product may get de-listed if it's a fashion product and that's when you do need an outlet channel, but it's very important that we, I guess control it and we'll do that going forward.

Melanie Anne Flouquet

Thank you.

Julie Brown

Thank you.

Operator

Okay, so we have no further questions coming through, so I shall hand it back over to yourself Julie for any concluding remarks.

Julie Brown

Okay, well thank you very much for your attention. Thanks for taking part in the call. We look forward to speaking to you on the 18 May in our Prelim results announcement and look forward to meeting you certainly right after that point. Thank you.

