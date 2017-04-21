Aspiring Retirees: Dollar-Cost Average Your Way To $1 Million

Dollar-Cost Average Your Way To $1 Million

Because the markets are near record highs, only some 3% below records hit 2 months ago, I often hear from readers and subscribers who don't know what to do. Many of them are fearful that any investments they make now would be foolhardy. After all, with prices so high, there's only one direction they can now go in: down.

Sadly, this is the type of thinking that has kept millions of investors out of the market for the past 8 years since prices bottomed on March 9, 2009. Especially, once the market vaunted past the old highs and began making new records, the past several years have found many investors fraught with fear. They don't want to be the last one on board, paying the highest price and left holding the bag when stock prices crash.

Crying Over Spilt Milk

This paralyzing fear has contributed to many investors missing out on one of the greatest bull markets of our time. Investors have missed out on a near tripling of stock values since the bottom and enormous amounts of dividend income paid over these years by companies growing healthier year after year. None of us have that crystal ball to tell us when the party's actually over, when the high for this cycle is reached, when it might be prudent to take some of our chips off the table to preserve some of our capital gains.

Lacking that fortune-telling device, we have the next best thing: Dollar cost averaging.

Dollar Cost Averaging: What Is It?

Every investor is engaged in the quest to accumulate their first million in order to gain the comfort and security we all seek for retirement. We'll explore dollar-cost averaging as a strategy that can help us achieve this common goal and grab that brass ring at the end of a long working career.

Dollar-cost averaging is an investment technique of buying a fixed dollar amount of a particular investment on a regular schedule, regardless of the share price. The investor purchases more shares when prices are low and fewer shares when prices are high.

The basic premise is that dollar-cost averaging lowers the average share cost over time, increasing the opportunity to profit. The DCA technique does not, however, guarantee that an investor won't lose money on a particular investment. Rather, it is meant to further the concept of investment over time instead of investment as a lump sum.

Let's Break It Down

Basic to the dollar-cost averaging technique, is the commitment on the part of the investor to buy a set dollar amount of the same investment on a regular schedule, regardless of what the price might be. It is this discipline and this very unpredictability in price that infuses this strategy with its power.

Because the investor is investing the same dollar amount with each subsequent investment, when prices are high, he is buying fewer shares. Conversely, when prices are low, he is buying more shares. Let's take a look at this example.

Say an investor buys $1000 in stock XYZ on the first of each month over a period of 4 months:

Month #1 Price $40

Month #2 Price $32

Month #3 Price $28

Month #4 Price $30

If he invested $1000 like clockwork, on the first of each month, here's how many shares he purchased for each of those months:

Month #1 $1000/$40 = 25 shares

Month #2 $1000/ $32= 31.25 shares

Month #3 $1000/ $28= 35.7 shares

Month #4 $1000/ $30= 33.33 shares

Notice that when prices are higher ($40), the investor was able to buy fewer shares, just 25 in this case. When the price was lower ($28), the investor was advantaged and could buy more shares, 35.7 shares in this case.

For his $4000 total investment, he received 125.28 shares.

Dollar-cost averaging brought him an average price on all of his shares of:

$4000.00/ 125.28 = $31.93

No matter how many shares that $1000 bought each month, the investor wound up with 125.28 shares, which cost him an average of $31.93 per share.

In view of the fact that the current price is now $30 per share, the investor is now sitting on an overall capital gain for this investment of:

$31.93- $30.00 = $1.93

$1.93 X 125.28 shares = $241.79

Had this investor made the total $4000 investment at one time, he might have paid more or less for his shares, depending upon which month he chose to make the investment.

No one can dependably time the market to get the best price at the best time. By spreading the investment out over many months he was able to spread his bets. This diversification of price over time is a safe way to ensure an overall favorable average price.

Dollar-Cost Averaging For The Dividend Investor

In the same way that an investor can obtain average prices to help guarantee he never pays the highest overall price for his shares in any one position, the same can be said for the investor who is focused on growing his dividend income stream.

Using the same stock, XYZ for our example, we'll assume the company pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share. Let's examine the yield and income from each position.

Month #1 Price $40 Dividend $2.00 Yield 5.00%

Month #2 Price $32 Dividend $2.00 Yield 6.25%

Month #3 Price $28 Dividend $2.00 Yield 7.14%

Month #4 Price $30 Dividend $2.00 Yield 6.66%

The same relationship that exists in the bond market between price and yield of the interest on the bond is on display here.

Price of stock goes up, yield on the dividend goes down. Price of the stock goes down, yield on the dividend goes up.

Notice at the highest $40 price, the $2 dividend translates to the lowest yield at 5%.

Conversely, at the lowest price of $28, the same $2 dividend translates to the highest yield at 7.14%.

When we tote up the total of the four investments, it comes to $4000.00.

Our total 125.28 shares bring us an annual dividend income of:

125.28 x $2.00 = $250.56

$250.56/$4000 investment = 6.26%

If all the shares had been bought at one time, the investor may have gotten as little as 5% yield on his money. He also might have received a higher yield of 6.66% or 7.14%. Again, without that crystal ball telling us when is the best time to buy at the lowest price and highest yield, we have dollar-cost averaging to guide us to a safer, average result for yield as well as price.

Instilled Discipline Is Good For You

Recently, in a piece titled "Baby Steps To Giant Steps: Retirement, One Dividend At A Time," I explored various techniques an investor could use to instill discipline in his investing. Dollar-cost averaging is yet another disciplined strategy the investor can incorporate into his toolbox to increase the probability of better investing outcomes. This article was read by more than 25,000 readers with lots of interesting comments that followed.

I recommend it for more in-depth discussion of this topic. I addressed the unpredictability of market prices in "Markets Unpredictable? Here's How To Invest With Confidence." This article, which also gave disciplined suggestions to deal with unpredictability in pricing, was read by more than 20,000 readers and was accompanied by hundreds of comments from active investors. As it ties into unpredictable market prices discussed here, you might find it an interesting read as well.

Time and again I hear from readers expressing the fear of not wanting to over-pay for their investments. They don't want to be the victim of the greater fool theory. You know the theory; there's always someone more foolish than you to whom you can unload your shares for a higher price.

Dollar-cost averaging is the cure for this fear. It takes all the emotion out of the equation. Once the investor has done his due diligence on a stock he finds attractive, he no longer has to dither about the price he should pay. It's like putting your decision on autopilot. Once the decision to buy is made, the investor decides how much he want to invest in a particular equity, divides that amount by the number of months he want to layer into the position, then enters his orders on the first of each month, or whatever regular schedule he chooses.

Once the decision to invest is made, emotion is repealed from the equation and replaced by the certainty that the investments will be made, dollar-cost averaged prices will be paid, and dollar-cost averaged yields will be obtained. Not too hot, not too cold, just right.

AT&T: Real World Application of Dollar-Cost Averaging

In part 2, in an upcoming article, we'll apply dollar-cost averaging over a thirty-year period to the FTG Portfolio core holding AT&T (NYSE:T). We'll compile the research and examine this strategy's impact both on price as well as on dividend yield and income over the years.

We'll see whether dollar-cost averaging employed over a typical investor's working life can get him to the $1 million goal that so many investors share for their retirement years.

To aid our process of choosing entry prices and monitoring stocks that we add to our portfolio over periods of time using the dollar-cost averaging method, we use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

We monitor our original buy price of AT&T (circled in red) at $33.20 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $33.20 for our original position in T, our yield on cost is depicted as 5.9% in column L.

Our next target purchase, should it occur at $39 per share, will yield us 5.03%, as shown in column L, higher than the current 4.71%, and will contribute yet another $492 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

We've set our first target entry price at $39, which is about a 6.5% discount to last week's price and a 3.8% discount from pricing as of Wednesday afternoon. The next target we've chosen is $38.00 per share, circled in red in column E as the buy price. If this trade gets executed, we'll be getting about a 9.5% discount from last week's pricing, and the yield we'll obtain at that price is shown in column L as 5.16%.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income, and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

If we choose to employ the dollar-cost average method, I can easily input prices paid over longer periods for each position in AT&T as they occur. This gives me perspective on the impact that price paid has on the dividend yield of each successive position taken.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the FTG portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc., Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.60% since launch on November 1, 2015.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, April 18, 2017

Note that even though the broad market has been retreating lately, with the S&P 500 losing another .29% and the Dow declining another .55%, the FTG portfolio had an opposite mirror performance, closing up a very robust .19%.

Year to date, the FTG Portfolio is ahead 7.80% compared to the Dow up just 3.85% and the S&P 500 up just 4.62%. Like last year, we are enjoying outperformance compared to the broad market by 103% so far this year. We have achieved more than double the gain of the Dow in price alone, and 69% more gain than the S&P 500.

Dividend income continues to grow apace as well.

FTG Portfolio Annual Income

Your Takeaway

Dollar-cost averaging is a relatively simple, straightforward method that helps investors move away from fear to commitment. Knowing that you'll never pay the highest prices on an overall position helps diffuse the fear associated with investing near market highs.

Some have referred to this method as the "coward's way," branding it "average for average investors." On the contrary, it can be a very empowering way to get off the fence and take positions that soften the uncertainty of not knowing exactly when to make an investment at the best possible price.

Learning the discipline of making regularly scheduled investments can aid the investor by making long-term investing as automatic as breathing. Removing all emotion from the investing equation is more than half the battle for most investors. On that count alone, dollar-cost averaging has a lot to offer to investors of all experience levels.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Please share your thoughts. Have you ever used DCA in your investing? What has been your experience using this method?

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.