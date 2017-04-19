What Are You Getting Now When You Buy Netflix?

I was reading a comment thread on the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) article by D.M. Martins Research and I posted this reply:

I really liked the comment from cpo111: "Peter Lynch (said buy) 1) companies that provided services and products that I used and 2) companies that had CEOs that had vision to be the No. 1 in their space." Especially in contrast with something "Investor Gator" said: "Serious investors should take a closer look at whether or not NFLX actually has a viable business model." I think some of the contributions I made six and seven years ago are still very relevant here. Most specifically my article What Do You Get When You Buy Netflix and to a lesser extent its ancestral blog post at Why Stay Invested In Netflix. The short story for "Investor Gator" is that nobody is actually looking at Netflix's real business model when predicting Netflix's future. Interestingly, "cpo111" happened to have stumbled across it in his comment: A CEO with the vision to be No. 1 in their space. Netflix's management continues to have an exclusive focus on delivering high-value mass-personalized content at a ridiculously low price compared to incumbent alternatives.

As I was writing that, I re-read my prior posts that I referenced and thought that they could use an update.

The core of the first article was that you're getting four things when you buy Netflix:

Excellent Hiring Practices Management Relationships Expanding Markets

Hiring

I think Netflix still hires well. I spoke with a team there a little while back about a very interesting position, and stayed with where I am because it's a better fit for my needs. That said, I was a hiring manager at Netflix and now I've seen the process from the other side. I'd have to say that the standards have been maintained and improved in the last seven years.

Management

Netflix's management continues to have an exclusive focus on owning "internet subscription entertainment creation and delivery." It's a very specific space with an enormous amount of revenue to be generated. Likewise, there is an enormous amount of value to be captured. That management focus is the business model much more so than the quarterly operational metrics I see the detractors work to make sense of. I feel confident that Netflix's senior management lives and breathes that fact every day. They make decisions about tomorrow and their teams execute against today. The finance team looks behind and reports to the street and the CFO stays focused on the future with the rest of the execs.

The standard rear-view-mirror metrics are important for understanding whether or not the company has already gone off the rails. They have very little predictive power unless disaster already is imminent. Senior management would be foolish to steer the company by them.

The far more important metrics are the ones that aren't shared. I'm making this up, but think about the likelihood of how measurements like these could guide strategic decisions:

How many A/B tests are being conducted across: customer acquisition, personalization algorithms, UI variations, CDN configurations, and so on. What are the cumulative lift or drops in the operational metrics for each of those variations?

What was the relative retention effect of original content "x" versus licensed content package "y?"

What percentage of customer experiences were interrupted by AWS related hiccups?

It's speculation on my part, but when I was there, predictive metrics were on par with or trumped operational metrics. The composition and accuracy of the predictive metrics were very strongly informed and continually tested by the state of operations. The continued success of the business sends me a signal that prediction is still as much or more valued than auditing.

One additional note on management that gives me more confidence is the recent transition of the Chief Product Officer role from Neil Hunt to Greg Peters. Similar to the transition of the Chief Financial Officer role from Barry McCarthy to David Wells or the former Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Kilgore moving to the Board of Directors, there has always been a well groomed and deep bench of talent guiding the company. Since at the beginning of this article, I support the notion of "CEO's that had vision to be the No. 1 in their space," it seems only fair to acknowledge the risk of losing someone like Reed Hastings or Ted Sarandos. However, my experience of senior management at Netflix is that it is a team sport. My confidence in continued success comes from seeing so many successful transitions of so many of the key players over the time I've been watching from both inside and out. I have few doubts that there are thoughtful plans for succession that go all the way to the top.

Relationships

The interconnected web of creators, producers, distributors and devices has only grown more complex over time. These relationships and expertise are still enormous off-book assets. These assets are brought onto the books as continued growth in subscribers and revenue and capitalized by the investment in the catalog of original content and licensing deals. As Netflix has grown their original content base (and as they have moved into buildings on what used to be Warner Bros.) they have deepened their relationships with the rest of the ecosystem even as they have become more direct competitors.

Expanding Markets

While household penetration in the US may be reaching the top part of the S curve, the full international rollout of the last year is still in the increasing rate-of-increase phase. As I speculated in 2011, the US addressable market is moving closer to the 300 million-plus individuals than the currently measured 100 million-plus households. There will continue to be an increasing number of subscriptions per current household as the children of subscribers grow accustomed to an inexpensive all-you-can-eat movie and TV diet. As they head off to college or out on their own they will get a subscription as part of moving out of their parent's house just as I'd once gotten my own phone line and cable subscription in my college days.

Conclusion

As much as the landscape may have changed, I don't have to update my conclusion from 2011 at all:

That is what you're getting when you buy Netflix. I don't know if it goes up or down from here for any particular time frame, but I believe in this company's ability to execute. More importantly, I believe in this company's management's ability to pick the right things to execute on and the right direction to push toward.

I suppose the only way I'd update my conclusion is that I will continue to bet on this company as I have every confidence that my share of it will eventually always be worth more than it is today (even though I also have every confidence that there will be some points in the future where this will temporarily not be true).