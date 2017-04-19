Retail Is Not In As Much Trouble As People Think, Fears About The Sector Are Overblown

A fascinating question was asked by an analyst on the JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) conference call last week. The question asked was by Glenn Schorr of Evercore. He asked about JP Morgan's exposure to the retail sector. Now I understand that the retail sector has seen its share of struggles, but when I heard the question I was really surprised. After all, this is the type of question I would expect regarding an industry that is under extreme stress, such as the oil industry in early 2016 after oil prices dropped by 75% in the preceding year and a half. The response by JP Morgan's CFO Marianne Lake was perfect and a breath of fresh air for any shareholder in the retail sector who is questioning their investment in the face of serious pessimism.

"...the way consumers engage with retailers is changing, it doesn't mean they will stop engaging with retailers. And so, it will be very specific with respect to location and tenants, and it doesn't necessary mean that retail is going to be in as much potential trouble as I think people are talking about. So, we remain cautiously -- watching it but we're very cautiously optimistic that it's not -- that it's a bit overblown." Marianne Lake CFO JPMorgan.

So there you have it. Analysts are now asking JP Morgan about their exposure to retailers. I cannot help but think that if sentiment has reached a level where this type of question is being asked about an industry that, broadly speaking, is quite profitable, then perhaps we are sitting very close to the bottom for most retail stocks.

How investors choose to value various companies will likely baffle me for the rest of my life. The truth is, this is nothing new. Anyone who thinks the market is efficient in the short term is simply wrong. There is no logical reason for stock prices to move in as wide of a range as they do. Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) stock price in 2015 dropping from $90 to $56 in a period of ten months equated to a change in market value in excess of $100 billion dollars. Revenue was flat during this period and operating cash flow was down only 4%. What changed drastically was not Wal-Mart's fundamentals, but rather investors opinions about Wal-Mart.

Another good example of this would be with Kohl's (NYSE:KSS). From June 2016 to December 2016, a period of just six months, Kohl's stock price rallied from $34 per share to a high of $59 per share. This nearly 75% increase in the market's opinion of Kohl's value was followed by the market sending Kohl's right back down into the high $30s where it trades today. Kohl's sales last year were flat. Earnings were down and cash from operations was up, but what really changed was the market's opinion of Kohl's, not the fundamentals of Kohl's.

Wal-Mart reported the highest operating cash flow in the history of the company last year. Hardly the sign of a failing company. Kohl's reported the highest free cash flow in the history of the company. Both companies just increased their dividends and are buying huge amounts of their stock as we speak, hardly the signs of distressed companies.

Other than the obvious fundamentals like cash flow that traders and investors seem to be ignoring these days, one thing that I think is off the radar for investors is the fact that the omnichannel retailers are growing their e-commerce businesses sometimes just as rapidly as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is, yet investors give a pass to Amazon.com on their lack of meaningful profits. Wal-Mart, for example, reported year over year e-commerce sales growth of 29% when they last reported earnings. Target (NYSE: TGT) reported a 34% year over year increase in e-commerce sales during the fourth quarter of last year. Macy's reported in their annual report double digit growth in e-commerce sales. What investors seem to obsess over is not the rapid growth of the e-commerce divisions of these retailers, but rather on the comp sales at the stores, which for these companies are running between negative 2% and positive 1%.

I understand the critics of my article will point out that as we move towards greater and greater percentages of retail sales originating online, profitability may not recover to the record highs we once had. While this may be true broadly speaking, it does not justify profitable companies trading below their liquidation values. It also does not consider the ability of companies to react going forward. Wal-Mart recently began offering discounts to customers who order online and pick up certain items in store. They are essentially offering customers the chance to share in the savings if they allow Wal-Mart to save money on shipping. Target is converting much of its backstock areas to e-commerce fulfillment areas and is working on plans to be able to deliver an item to a customer within hours of purchase. There is no reason that large shippers of merchandise won't be able to negotiate better shipping rates from UPS, FedEx, or the US Postal Service as they grow. Kohl's claims its newest online fulfillment center is three times more efficient than its existing distribution centers. Wal-Mart is currently working on using drones to better track inventory in distribution centers, with the technology reducing the time required to take inventory from one month to one day.

These critics also forget that retailers are able to adjust their capital structures to better serve shareholders. As we move towards greater efficiency and inventory management, inventory can be reduced, freeing up cash to repay debt or repurchase stock. Retailers with significant real estate and other assets can find higher and better uses for their properties. Macy's (NYSE:M) is the best example of this, currently they are considering plans to completely transform up to fifty of their locations with a partnership with Brookfield Asset Management. Plans include densification of stores with enormous GLA being created for the purposes of renting residential, retail, office, and commercial space. Target sold their pharmacy business to CVS and now rents space inside of their stores to CVS.

At the end of the day, the pessimism surrounding retail is unwarranted. The death of brick and mortar is unfounded. Most retailers have significant cash flow in addition to having e-commerce divisions that are experiencing rapid growth. Retailers like Macy's have off the radar assets like their credit card business as well as trophy properties that are worth more than the entire value of the company today. The market has become so pessimistic that analysts are now asking money center banks about their exposure to the sector. The retail sector is experiencing a shift in the way consumers interact with the retailer. This does not mean consumers will not interact with the retailer. Seems like a great time to take the unpopular side of the trade and load up on these retail stocks.

WMT data by YCharts

TGT data by YCharts

KSS data by YCharts

M data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT, KSS, M, JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.