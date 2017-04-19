Aratana Therapeutics: Update On The Rollout Of Galliprant And Nocita

Opening Thought

In my last article I outlined the company's story, explored management, the approved therapeutics, marketing strategy, insider activity, analyst outlook, and I provide my bottom-line opinion of the company. You can read my original Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PETX) article here. Today's article is intended to provide an update on how the rollout of Aratana's two newly commercialized products is going. Monitoring how well these products are faring in the marketplace is of vital importance because delivering top line results is now the name of the game.

The commercialization team includes 50 individuals:

Currently, we have approximately 50 employees in our commercial team, consisting of a Chief Operating Officer, regional sales leaders, national account managers, therapeutic specialists, a veterinary medical director, veterinary medical liaisons, a sales director, sales operations director, senior marketing director and marketing managers, pharmacovigilance customer service and other operations personnel.

The one thing that I really like about this team is that the majority of the company's therapeutic specialists have experience in the regions that they're currently assigned. Thus, the majority of the specialist will be able to leveraging relationships that they have built through prior employment. We're still in the early innings of the rollout so there still isn't a lot of visibility, but the early indications are positive for Galliprant and tepid for Nocita.

Galliprant (Source: Credit Suisse presentation)

Elanco has licensed animal health rights to Aratana's Galliprant, which grants Elanco the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, market, and commercialize Galliprant globally, and co-promote the product with Aratana in the United States. Furthermore, Elanco is in charge of the brand strategy. Thus, it's primarily Elanco's job to explain how Galliprant fits into the competitive landscape. I have faith that the third largest player in the industry will be able to deliver because the value proposition of Galliprant is strong. Firstly, Galliprant should be able to take market share in the mild/early stage osteoarthritis market because it's more effective than the current go to option which is nutraceuticals. The market for mild-osteoarthritis treatments designed for canines is around $700 million and $200 million of that market is done through veterinarians. Secondly, Galliprant should be able to take market share in the moderate to severe end of the market because Galliprant can deliver the efficacy of cox-inhibiting NSAIDs, but with a far superior safety profile. This is due to Galliprant being a non-COX-inhibiting prostaglandin receptor antagonist. The market for moderate to severe osteoarthritis treatments is around $300 million. Aratana sums up how Galliprant will fit into the existing market in the following manner:

Galliprant can participate in the market by, one, competing for market share and perhaps more importantly; two, by expanding the market by offering a new tool with, which to manage OA pain from the earliest stages of disease.

The company described the launch of Galliprant as a success, but I would expect, and have seen, every single company that launches a product to self-describe their launches as a "success". Thus, let's take a look at what we know about the launch. Elanco has shipped Galliprant to more than 5,000 clinics in the first month. The total number of clinics in America is around 25,000, so getting a fifth of the total market in the first month is impressive. You have to remember that the current standards of care for mild to severe OA have been prescribed for decades, so 5,000 clinics is impressive. It's also impressive given the dynamics of the industry, which obviously isn't dominated by third party payers. Thus, clinics are going to have reservations about building a supply of a product that doesn't have a proven track record of sales. The fact that 5,000 clinics ordered the product from distributors communicates to me that veterinarians believe in both the product and their ability to communicate why the product is an appropriate solution for dogs suffering with OA. This number can also be attributed to the fact that Elanco has developed strong relationships with both distributors and clinics.

Aratana is currently responsible for manufacturing, so it's up to them to make sure that there are not supply imbalances. The company is currently projecting high demand and the company says that they are in a position to meet such demand. I'll be interested to see how well the company handles this task. I also want to know exactly where the drug is landing in the marketplace. For example, the company thinks Galliprant is highly compelling for dogs in the early stages of OA, but perhaps owners opt for non-prescribed solutions like nutraceuticals which are cheap and readily available. Investors need to be watching three numbers in the quarters going forward: The number of clinics ordering, how much Galliprant is being dispensed at each clinic, and what's the propensity to refill one's prescription.

Nocita (Source: Credit Suisse presentation)

Nocita is a local postoperative analgesia indicated for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs, a common type of knee surgery. This type of surgery is done hundreds of thousands of times and can cost between $5,000 to $7,000 dollars. I expect a lot of vets to use Nocita off label, so this increases the size of the market. Also, the company recently completed a pivotal target animal safety study in cats, which the company will use in an effort to expand Nocita's label to include cats.

I can see Nocita fitting nicely into the current competitive landscape. Overall, the value proposition of a fairly cheap, long lasting, and more effective post-op treatment should be compelling. Also, vets are worried that owners don't administer current post-operative pain options because it can be hard to tell if a dog is in pain and vets are concerned about administering opioids because of the potential side-effects. Nocita solves both of these problems. Furthermore, vets should like Nocita because they'll be able to apply a mark-up since it requires them to administer it and a single $180 vial can potentially be used multiple times. For example, a single 20ml vial can treat a 100 pound dog, 2 dogs weighing 50 pounds, 4 dogs weighing 25 pounds, etc.

Nocita launched in October and the company reported that: "200 customers have placed initial orders for Nocita and the Company's near-term commercial objectives include securing additional re-orders from this customer base." The company reported Q4 revenues of $292,000, which was primarily driven by Nocita. The revenues generated thus far are not exciting, but the company did state that the sell cycle for Nocita is long. Also, the product isn't directed towards general practices, which will affect the speed of uptake. The company said that their goal is to focus on getting the current 200 customers to re-order and then to "eventually" expand the number of accounts.

I see the company having two main jobs when it comes to making sure Nocita goes on to produce significant revenue. The first thing is to broaden the label beyond just being for cranial cruciate ligament repair. The second is to get Nocita to become the standard of care. I think Nocita will be able to become the standard of care for post-operative pain in dogs who undergo knee surgery much quicker if the label is expanded. The fact that the target of the sales reps is limited to only orthopedic surgeons who do knee surgery is a problem. Surgeons like the ability to have a product, in this case for post-op pain, which works for multiple situations because it provides flexibility. You have to think about from the perspective of a clinic who has to manage inventory. Sure, as I stated already, off label use should occur, but the point still stands. There's going to be that portion of surgeons that are slow to turn to Nocita because they already have the standard go to options that work no matter the type of surgery. I don't expect Nocita to be driving significant revenue anytime soon.

Financials

The company reported a net loss of $33.6 million or $0.95 diluted loss per share for 2016 compared to a net loss of $84.1 million or $2.45 diluted loss per share for 2015. As per the last quarter, the company has $88.7 million in cash and $11.13 million in inventory. Lastly, Investors should suspect to see a rise in SG&A expenses moving forward.

Risks

Nocita and Galliprant not selling well is obviously a large risk. Also, how well management handles the supply chain is a risk. Apparently, some clinics had to be put on backorder after the initial launch. Furthermore, one should expect all the risks that come along with being a small bio tech company that is new to the commercialization process. For example, developing an efficient sales team that can effectively drive home the value proposition. Lastly, the company is currently well capitalized, but they will be forced to raise equity if sales don't go well. Expenses will be heading higher in 2017 and the company is still very focused on building out a large portfolio of products. I don't see a raise in 2017 coming, but its never off of the table.

My Bottom Line

I think that there will likely come a time to get long Aratana Therapeutics, but that time hasn't come yet. I know that many investors are tempted to get long Aratana because it has been so beaten down as of late, but investing in small cap bios right at the beginning of the commercialization process is almost always a bad idea. Also, the company is currently valued around $200 million, which isn't necessarily cheap when you think about what the cash flow situation is likely to look like going forward. I'm not saying that the company is expensive, but there's little visibility when it comes to future revenue generation and I think that the chart makes people think the company is cheaper than it really is. Furthermore, there are countless problems that can occur and it's a true rarity for a small cap bio's first year of commercialization to go better than what has been priced in by the market.

Even terrific products with zero competition and universal love from the academic/professional community can experience slow uptake. A great example of this phenomenon is Omeros' (NASDAQ: OMER) Omidria, which is indicated for maintaining pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis and for reducing postoperative ocular pain. Maintaining pupil dilation during cataract surgery is highly important because a surgeon's ability to produce the desired outcome is highly correlated to the diameter of the patient's pupils during surgery. Also, preoperative topical non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are washed out of the eye by irrigation solutions and up to 35% of cataract surgery patients experience moderate-to-severe pain during the first hours after surgery. Thus, Omidria's ability to reduced postoperative pain is also welcomed and needed. Furthermore, Omidria received great reviews by ophthalmologists and by the academic community, but the product still experienced a slow uptake.

I continue to monitor Aratana Therapeutics closely because I think the company could get to a point in time where its equity is positioned to produce favorable returns as a long term investment, but I need the company to prove itself more before I get long. A great time to invest in small cap bios is when a product's uptake is starting to accelerate and when you as an investor see a clear path forward. A healthcare analyst that I met a while back once told me, "you want to invest in these little company's at a point when the only thing that they have to do in order to grow sales is to simply do more of what they are already doing". That's the moment when the reward to risk is most favorable. Investing in small cap bios is a low probability of success proposition, as far as investing goes, so being patient and discerning works better than being bold. Thank you for reading and good luck out there.

