GNC: I Was Skeptical Before But I Was Proved Wrong

I have been following GNC (NYSE:GNC) on the sidelines for quite some time now. I had mentioned to several investors that I would not be touching this stock at any price. But its results from yesterday have made me rethink my position.

GNC sells nutritional supplements, herbal supplement products, sports nutrition products and diet products. The company's operations consist of purchasing raw materials, formulating and manufacturing products and selling the finished products.

Financials

GNC's financials are robust. I do not think any reasonable mind would argue that this is the problem with GNC. It has strong returns on capital and is very cash flow generative.

Some of its problems include:

1) Its long term debt

2) Its operating leases

3) Same store sales are down 3.9%

1) Long-Term Debt

Its debt position stands at $1.5B plus approximately $100m on its revolver. At the end of fiscal year, on the earnings call the company said that it would use whatever excess cash flow it did not need to invest in the business to pay down its revolver, which it has started to do.

At the end of fiscal 2016, the company had available $167m out of $300 million on the revolver. At the end of the latest quarter (2017 Q1) it had available $194m, this implies the company paid-down $27m off the revolver. This can also be seen from GNC's cash flow statement.

The company stated in the earnings call that it expects to generate $250m in free cash flow in fiscal 2017. Skeptics could argue that this would predominantly come from a better use of its working capital and this is not a recurring source of revenue, but at roughly $615m market cap (at the time of writing) I think it makes little difference where the company finds $250m in cash.

2) Operating Leases

It has operating leases (net of sublease revenue) of $578m. Its most burdensome lease expenses are in 2017, which amount to $148m. I would hope that as GNC partners up with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Marketplace it will be able to move out some of its warehouses to less expensive locations out of town. On the other hand, the company did say "at the end of 2016, the vast majority, more than 95% of our stores, generated positive cash flow", so this might not be entirely possible.

3) Total Same Store sales

Its total same store sales come in at -3.9%. The market reacted truly positively to this, which I found surprising. I suspect that any retail stock that does not report negative news, with multiples as depressed as GNC's the market becomes exuberant.

As the S&P500 is currently trading at roughly 21x earnings and GNC is trading for less than 10x normalized earnings, this entry price appears to offer investors a margin of safety, especially when we consider that this company was trading at 3 times the current share price 12 months ago (roughly $30 a share).

Compensation Targets

The company uses two metrics to define performance:

- Earnings per share (adjusted non-GAAP) (weighted 60%)

- Retail and web sales comparables (weighted 40%)

Since the company failed to achieve the necessary thresholds for these two metrics for fiscal 2016 (EPS of $2.19 and Sales comparables of -6.5%), the named executives did not receive any bonuses under the incentive plans.

However, the interim CEO, was awarded $450K cash incentive for "the speed at which [Mr. Moran] analyzed the key challenges facing the company". This is I personally find vague? How does one measure speed of analysis? Having said that, the company did produce a stellar quarter, so it is possible that the cash incentive might be entirely justified. Personally, I am not a fan of paying for work before it is completed.

Insider Purchases

With my cash incentive skepticism aside, insiders have certainly been buying significant amounts of the stock in the open market. For example, Mr. Hines, the chairman purchased over $1m worth of the stock when it was at $35 a share and more recently again purchasing over $1m of stock at $8.18. Other insiders that purchased at higher prices include Ms. Tolivar, the CFO, who purchased $25K at $33.

Conclusion

It's not supposed to be easy. Anyone who finds it easy is stupid.- Charlie Munger

Any investment takes time, it is no different from a farmer that plants now and hopes to harvest later. In spite of market reacting positively to the results yesterday I would add some caution. GNC has to be able to shed its reputation as an overpriced nutritional supplement retailer. It also has a lot of competition, least of all from other multi-level marketing organizations and other online retailers. Nevertheless, I believe that a lot of the negativity is already priced in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GNC over the next 72 hours.

