Survey Finds Bleak Outlook For Retirement: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

A grim survey conducted for the American Institute of CPAs finds that half the population anticipates significant financial sacrifices in their old age.

Not-yet-retired Americans take a dim view of their financial futures, according to a Harris Poll survey of over 1,000 adults conducted for the American Institute of CPAs and released last week.

Specifically, nearly half (49%) do not expect to be financially prepared for retirement, vs. 46% who were confident they would make it and 5% of non-retired respondents who say they have already achieved that preparedness ahead of time.

The survey found that non-retired respondents were therefore expecting to have to make significant financial sacrifices in their retirements - to a greater degree than already retired respondents. Thus 45% of the non-retired anticipate having to work full-time longer than expected (vs. 11% of retired respondents); 43% expect to take on part-time work vs. 17% of the population of retired respondents; 40% expect to have the need to move to a less costly location (vs. 22% of retired); and 28% anticipate foregoing medical care (vs. 14% of retired respondents).

The survey cites a number of additional anxieties, about the viability of Social Security and healthcare, for example, and you can see some of those details here. But I'd like to push the pause button to state the obvious problem with this picture, and invite your comments. Yes, there are things we can and should do better as a society (e.g., resolve Social Security and healthcare doubts), but speaking from a personal financial planning point of view, a scenario in which half of the population anticipates significant financial sacrifices in their old age is all wrong. The classic idea is to make significant financial sacrifices in our working years!

That means working harder now, or moving to a less costly location now, foregoing non-essential things (as opposed to needed medical care) now. When we make those sacrifices in our working years, we can indeed expect a financially stable retirement.

It seems we've lost a sense in both the public and personal domains of building toward a future in favor of the vanities of the moment. But at an individual level, we can get off this pending train wreck if we are prepared to make personal sacrifices now.

