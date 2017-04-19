IBM: Happily Stuck In The Mud

IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported Q1 after hours yesterday, and the market was not impressed. The 3.5% decline takes the stock to the 200dma at $164, which is around 10% below the February highs.

The revenue decline is the main focus, not because of the small miss but because it shows the declining trend continues.

Yesterday's figures are not yet reflected on the above chart, but the reported revenues of $18.2 billion represent new decade lows.

$2.38 in EPS beat the consensus of $2.35, but this figure has been boosted by $1.3bn in share buybacks. It seems IBM is more interested in keeping major shareholders happy with a dividend and a steady stock price rather than trying to do anything to reverse its declining top line.

source: Earnings call presentation

$1.3bn in share repurchases, $1.3bn in dividends, and $0.1 in acquisitions says it all really.

It is more or less the same situation which caused IBM's decline from the 2013 top in the first place. This is what former CEO Palmisano said to Harvard Business Review in 2014:

Basically, the shareholders were just asking us to be friendly with capital allocation. They wanted more margin expansion and cash generation than top-line growth, because they knew that if we generated cash, we'd give it back to them in the form of a share buyback or a dividend, not a crazy large acquisition that no one else could see value in.

It looks like the shareholders got what they wanted and little has changed, even after the 2013-2016 decline and even when IBM is trading at 2011 levels while the broader stock market is enjoying a historic bull market.

IBM is happily stuck in the mud.

It reminds me of the quote "those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it."

Which leads me neatly onto the next section and the repeating price action in IBM's stock.

A Lesson From History

I wrote about IBM last September and pointed out the price action similarities in the periods shown below:

The fundamentals in the periods are not comparable, but the behavior of participants is. Consciously or not, investors repeat their actions. And it's interesting the major shareholders who had so much influence on IBM corporate policy back in the Palmisano days are still around. Here is another excerpt from the HBR interview,

We decided to treat our large shareholders with total transparency, as best we could within regulations. We would meet with them. We'd have a couple of them come in every quarter and talk with the entire senior management team… Fidelity, Capital, BlackRock, T. Rowe, Wellington, Neuberger Berman - the big guys. They would each bring four or five portfolio managers…. They could spend as much time as they wanted with the businesses. The meetings went on for hours.

He also mentions Berkshire Hathaway in that interview. A brief look at the major shareholders today shows them mostly present and correct. It seems these "big guys" haven't changed their actions much.

Here is the path the above "fractal" suggested price would take into early 2017.

$172 was slightly too low (the top was $182), but it's still been useful and it's worth updating.

It seems price will make its way down to around $155, which would fill the gap from 9th November. The dashed line on the above chart is the 200dma, which may stabilize price for a while, but looks set to break.

Price may eventually re-test the trendline of this bullish pattern.

A decline to the $155 area is unlikely to worry long-term investors too much. Longer term, it appears price will trade sideways, which seems appropriate given the fundamentals. Investors could do a lot worse than a 3.29% dividend in a stable stock.

For those waiting for an entry, it looks like it's best to wait for earnings to be digested. $155 may be good for a trade back to the high $170s again.

Conclusions

IBM's revenue continues to shrink. This may be highlighted as a concern, especially when the stock drops 3.5% after earnings, but it is actually something major shareholders are unlikely to care much about. IBM is all about free cash flow, buybacks and dividends. If this appeals, then $155 could be a good entry.