Student Transportation - Unsustainable Dividend And Valuation At 37x EBIT

Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) is a highly leveraged and capital intensive school transportation company which has not generated any cash since listing 12 years ago and which trades at ridiculous valuation of 37xEBIT. Market has rewarded the company with rich valuation mainly due to its 7% dividend which is funded not by operations but rather by new debt and equity issuance. This dividend is not sustainable and has already been cut by 20%. Further dividend cuts will be driven by industry wide cost pressures and lack of remaining incremental debt capacity to continue the financing of the dividends. Almost all capex is spent for fleet replacement rather than growth. This is a real and regular expense that is necessary to maintain the fleet competitive. Fair valuation is 45% below the current prices assuming STB can achieve profitability of competitors, which STB has never managed so far.

Company and industry background

Student Transportation is an independent provider of school bus transportation services. It operates c. 13,500 vehicles in the US and Canada. The company was established in 1997, publicly listed in 2004 in Canada and then in 2011 on NASDAQ. 63% of its fleet is fully owned, 32% leased and the remaining 5% are vehicles just managed but now owned by STB.

There are around 14,000 school districts in North America, which deploy approximately 500k-530k buses, the market is not growing and its size has remained virtually the same over the last few years. School districts directly operate approximately 62% of the buses, with 38% outsourced to private operators like STB. The North America school bus market remains highly fragmented with around 1,000 operators, most being small local players. STB is the third largest player in US student transportation industry with 7% market share, behind National Express (OTC:NXPGY) at 13% and FirstGroup (OTC:FGROF) (OTCPK:FGROY) at 24%.

Three largest operators have somewhat consolidated the industry over the last decade, although scale seems to bring only limited advantages due to mostly variable cost structure and locality based services. Private industry also benefited from shift towards outsourced services which was driven by the pressure on school district budgets. Contracts are awarded through competitive bidding processes and are usually signed for a few years after which a new competitive bidding process starts. Competition is intense, services are commoditized and main differentiating factor remains pricing as well as previous track record (both of which are quite similar across operators).

As FirstGroup reports:

"Pricing across the marketplace was firmer than in previous years, though we continue to see limited organic growth or conversions from in-house to private provision, and some smaller local operators continue to bid aggressively to retain business"

Dividends only supported by new debt and equity issuance

STB seems to be loved by dividend hungry investors who are attracted to the indicated 7% yield. However, these investors fail to realize that these dividends are being paid not from the underlying operations, but rather by raising funds from other debt and equity investors.

The table below indicates how the company has generated and spent the funds so far - basically sources and uses of cash on cumulative basis. I indicate that for various time periods - since listing and also during the last few years. Results are the same whichever time frame one uses - STB hardly generated any FCF from the operations and used new debt and equity to finance dividends and acquisitions. Basically, dividends were paid on the back of leveraging up and diluting equity holders.

Source: Author's calculations

So STB is taking money from investor A and giving it to investor B and everyone involved seems to be very happy that the business is generating lucrative returns.

Share price supported only by dividends

Institutional investors do not seem to be fooled by such financial engineering and STB's investor base is predominantly (76%) retail. The bull story here is that the company is operating in a recession resistant industry, is growing the top line at 10%-15% and continues (and will continue) to pay out stable dividend at a currently high yield. My bearish thesis is the dividend is unsustainable and will eventually be cut, growth does not add any value due to lack of operating leverage and that industry dynamics are so competitive that returns will be kept at minimum even in the most optimistic scenario.

Dividends per share in USD terms have already been reduced from c. 4.5c in 2014 to 3.6c now (equivalent to 20% cut) as at the time the company was conveniently paying out constant per share dividends in CAD basis even though almost all of the business was in USD and the Canadian currency was strongly depreciating against the greenback.

STB share price lost half of its value in 2014-2015 when dividends in USD terms started declining and management eventually switched to USD denomination. At the time, management also did a secondary which might have curbed market's enthusiasm. The share price has recovered almost all the lost ground since even though company's fundamentals have not improved a bit. Thus, if past is any guidance, STB investors are very receptive to the changes in dividend yield and any dividend cuts (which I consider inevitable) will have a profound negative effect on the share price.

No operating leverage

The other factor continuing to keep the share price elevated is strong top-line growth and hope that eventually due to scale efficiencies the company will grow into the profitability level sufficient for dividend coverage. However, as the charts below show, there is no evidence of any operating leverage in this business. Revenues have increased more than four-fold since FY2006, but G&A still makes up the same % of revenue. Operating margin has also stubbornly remained at around 4% for years.

Source: Author's calculations

Lack of operating leverage in student transportation services is understandable as there are hardly any efficiencies to be gained from scale (besides procurement - which is delivers limited marginal benefits after reaching certain size). Majority of the expenses are variable (fuel and drivers salaries) and every new contract with particular school district requires large investments for setting up (buses + bus depots + new admin staff to manage it). This is clearly not a platform/brand type business where new revenue streams can be generated using the same asset base and where every new revenue dollar delivers higher incremental profit margin.

My key point here is that since STB did not manage to generate sufficient profitability to cover the dividend in the 20 years since being established and 13 years since being publicly listed, I do not see why further revenue growth should result in different profitability levels. Actually quite the opposite - due to industry headwinds, costs are expected to increase and asset replacement cycle is likely to intensify (more on that below). Also, due to fragmented and commoditized nature of the industry and competitive bidding process necessary to secure new contracts, profitability is always expected to remain minimal especially with no players (STB included) having any cost advantages compared to others.

What about adjusted EBITDA profitability?

The main profitability metric that management wants investors to pay attention to is adjusted EBITDA. On the front page of every single annual report, revenue and adjusted EBITDA are presented along each other - these seem to suggest that profitability is increasing together with the revenue grow, which is incorrect and misleading. Adjusted EBITDA is quite useless in the case of STB and completely misrepresents the true profitability of the business. My table above showing how much FCF the business has generated over the years is a much closer approximation of the STB's earnings power than management's adjusted EBITDA.

Source: STB FY2016 Annual Report

Firstly, the adjusted EBITDA figure adds back stock compensation which is clearly a very regular annual expense, especially when management keeps on buying back class B stock issued for employees every single year.

Then a second far bigger item is the ever growing operating lease expense. This is a real cash expense and it only makes sense to add back this figure for the purposes of performance/valuation comparison between different operators that have varying proportions of leased vs. owned assets. But adding back this cash expense to arrive at pre-operating lease profitability is a meaningless exercise that results in a meaningless metric.

Lastly, the biggest add-back is depreciation. In the case of STB, depreciation is a real expense and depreciated assets (i.e. buses) are being replaced on a continuous basis every single year. Historically, depreciation has been approximately equal to capex (excluding any business acquisitions) and majority of that capex was maintenance/replacement rather than growth.

For example, during 2013-2016, STB spent $172M on net-capex (excluding acquisitions); however, its fleet only increased by 1,000 owned buses, out of which 500 were acquired in business acquisition and another 500 through lease buyouts for $6.2M (data on lease buyouts can be found in Q4 conference call transcripts). This leaves additional cumulative net-capex of $165M that did not result in fleet size growth and thus is clearly a replacement capex. This compares to $184M of cumulative depreciation during the same years.

One can come to similar conclusion by looking at useful lives of the buses, which STB management estimates at 12-14 years. This is quite similar to 11 years of useful life used for the purposes of depreciation calculation. Thus, accounting entry of depreciation fairly closely approximates the true replacement capital needs of STB. Could the buses be used for longer than 14 years? I strongly doubt it, as the costs of maintenance repairs get too large and make operating these buses uneconomical. Also, I do not see any reasons why management would be willing to understate the figure. Same conclusion could be made by looking at the sale prices of used buses. New bus prices are c. $83k and have remained stable over the last few years based on the sales data from the largest school bus manufacturer Blue Bird (see slide 13 of this investor presentation). But a ten-year-old bus can be bought for only $7k-$15k, suggesting that the vehicle is losing 80%-90% of its economical value in the first ten years of operation. Thus, expecting buses to remain economically viable beyond 12-14 years is a stretch.

Yet another way to look at this is by estimating the annual replacement cost of the entire fleet. The company fully owns 8.5k buses each of which costs c. $83k new. Using management's high end estimate of useful life of 14 years suggests 1/14 of fleet needs to be replaced annually just to maintain assets at the current levels. This would result in $50M of annual maintenance capex only for bus replacement. This compares to $47M of depreciation in FY2016 for all of the assets (including buses, other machinery, leasehold improvements and etc).

The bottom line here is that STB is a capital intensive business. Therefore, depreciation together with operating lease expenses are an integral part of the regular operations and represent true cash expenses rather than accounting entries only. Thus, depreciation closely approximates maintenance capex requirements for the business and in turn net income is close approximation of FCF generated by STB.

The table below depicts adjusted EBITDA, EBIT and Net Income trend over the last decade - as explained above only the last two represent the actual earnings power of the business and the first one fully ignores asset replacement cost which is a regular ongoing expense.

Source: Author's calculations

Capex holiday is not an option

In theory, STB could simply stop replacing its fleet. The owned fleet would get smaller and older every subsequent year, resulting in lower top line and cash flow; however, due to absence of capex, majority of the gradually declining operating cash flow ($68M in FY 2016) would convert to FCF. Such strategy could theoretically result in $300M of FCF for shareholders over the next 8 years until the owned fleet is fully retired (average fleet age currently 6 years). This assumes owned buses contribute 80% of the op cash flow which would decline gradually on a straight line basis for the next 8 years and earnings from remaining fleet (leased + managed) remain constant. Thus, 2/3 of the company's fleet are only worth less than $300M using current profitability margins. This compares to today's EV of $900M. The whole owned fleet today could simply be sold at c. $255M (using $30k per 6-year-old bus, a figure quoted by management during conference calls and also in line with the suggested sale prices here), suggesting that STB's operations do not add much beyond the value of the fleet.

However, even this theoretical capex holiday option is not really feasible. Firstly, school districts generally expect newer vehicles from private contractors and might not be eager to sign new contracts with someone who will be transporting students in 10+ year old buses when competitors are offering far fresher alternatives.

Secondly, there are continuous advancements in bus technology, which also force operators to renew their fleets. The recent trend has been towards propane fueled buses, which are found to be greener and more economical. As outlined in this New York Times article, stricter emission standard are also playing a role in preference of propane fueled buses and many schools are making the switch. Propane powered bus sales accounted for 21% of all school bus sales in 2016. Blue Bird (largest manufacturer of buses) saw 75% growth in alternative-fuel powered bus orders in FY2017 so far (compared to 22% for overall order book).

Finally, the latest advancement has been the electric buses. The first all-electric buses have already been deployed, further contracts seem to be in place, and Blue Bird is working to demonstrate a fleet of electric buses in 2019. A good overview of the shift towards all electric school buses can be found here and regulators again seem to be incentivizing a shift towards greener technologies through rebates:

"Electric school buses cost about $200,000 to $300,000 per bus, as opposed to a mere $65,000 to $85,000 for a bus powered by fossil fuels. For many school districts, the only concern appears to be cost-effectiveness." "Rebates, which lower the overall cost of purchasing electric school buses, are a major deciding factor in whether or not districts will adopt them. California and Quebec are seeing electric school bus popularity rise because local lawmakers have developed a suite of rebates, regulations, and infrastructure that's made the technology more cost-effective."

With 95% of the school buses in operation still with diesel engines and a clear shift towards alternative fuels, it would not be surprising if all currently operational school buses would become fully obsolete over the coming decade. Propane buses are more expensive than the diesel ones and electric powered ones even more so, meaning the replacement capex needs going forward are only likely to increase for the operators aiming to remain viable.

Thus, STB investors should not expect any capex holiday soon - this is a real and regular expense that is necessary to maintain the fleet competitive.

Valuation

STB is a capital intensive business that is the third largest player in a competitive and commoditized industry and that has generated no cash flow whatsoever during 12 years since listing aside from the funds raised from the new debt and equity investors.

Yet this business is fairly richly valued with stock trading at EV/EBIT=37 on TTM basis. As I have already explained, most of the investors likely do not care about the high EBIT multiple and look only at the dividend which in management's words has been paid for the consecutive 150 months. It does not even seem to matter that it was cut by 20% over the last 3 years. However, this dividend is not sustainable as the company is not generating any FCF and needs to borrow or issue equity to continue paying it. STB still has capacity under the current the credit facilities to continue paying out dividends this year (and potentially next year if capex is curtailed), but any further access to debt markets might be restricted due to already high leverage especially after capitalizing operating leases. Enthusiastic equity markets will always remain an option, but the share price correction in 2015 clearly shows that this scheme of taking from A in order to give to B has its limits.

The largest players in US student transportation market - FirstGroup and National Express - trade at EBIT multiples of 13x and 16x. Although these businesses are not perfect comparables - less than 40% of EBIT is generated from student transportation - the fair value multiple should be in the ballpark of those figures.

STBs operating margin at 4% is currently lower than FirstGroup's 7% (which has 4x as much buses in operation). STB is being aggressive with pricing and is underbidding more reasonable larger players, which explains lower operating margin. This way STB gains market share at the expense of zero return on capital. However, this underpricing does not create any longer term advantages - when contracts expire they will be again up for competitive bidding, so these temporary market share gains are zero value add. Competitors seem to take different approach - from FirstGroup 2016 annual report:

"Over the past two years, our bidding strategy has focused on increasing contract pricing on new bids and renewals to ensure that we achieve appropriate returns on the capital required to deliver our services" "We are reflecting the cost inflation challenges we are experiencing in our pricing for new contract bids and renewals, which we would expect to result in the loss of some business as we have experienced in prior years"

For the valuation purposes, I construct an optimistic scenario in which I make a number of assumptions to bring STB closer to real profitability:

I assume that STB management decides to focus on shareholder value creation, stops pursuing unprofitable growth and underbidding for contracts;

Higher priced contracts and other efficiency improvements lead to 7% operating margin comparable to FirstGroup's margin;

I also assume that margin improvement happens already today on the current revenue base even though such improvement is not even in sight - operating margin has been at 4% for years; and

This is highly optimistic as STB has already implemented a number of cost saving programs over the years, but still operates only at breakeven, so expecting better profitability on existing contracts might prove unfeasible.

Using 7% operating margin and 15x EBIT multiple, I arrive at $3.3/share value, which is 45% below the current prices.

Source: Author's calculations

Catalysts

The main catalyst that would definitely push the share price downwards is the dividend cut, but as I already explained, even without any FCF from the business, STB still has sufficient capacity under existing credit facilities to continue with the current dividend payouts for the next year or two. The company is also likely to launch secondary if the current financial performance does not improve - a year following the previous secondary proved to very lucrative for the short sellers with shares dropping more than 50%.

However, a more near-term catalyst is likely to be further pressure on earnings from nationwide school bus driver shortages and resulting cost inflation:

"There is a shortage of bus drivers across the nation. Several driver contracting firms have revealed that they haven't met their driver demands, with only 6% having obtained the number of school bus drivers they need. Last year, an alarming 85% of districts reported experiencing bus driver shortages, but that percentage has since increased substantially to hit 94%. According to a survey carried out by School Bus Fleet magazine, up to 30% of districts are facing severe shortage of school bus drivers, a reality that's affecting the free flow of schools' activities"

And also from FirstGroup earnings:

"Actual performance was slightly below the prior year level of £303.6m, impacted by increased costs associated with driver shortages in First Student"

The growth of the company is also likely to slow down going forward as STB will not be able to expand its bus fleet much further due to already high leverage and ever present competitive pressures. Revenue growth has dropped from 15% in FY2012-2013 to 8% in FY2016 and only 6% in H1 FY2017. The same trend is expected to continue.

Risks

Shorting STB is expensive due to the 7% dividend yield. However, as fair value is significantly below the current share price levels (at least 45% downside using optimistic assumptions) and I expect share price to correct during the upcoming year due to lack of improvement in financials (driver shortages and lower growth), shorting STB still results in generous return.

Takeover risk is minimal due to rich valuation. The most likely acquirers would be the two larger players (FirstGroup and National Express); however, due to lack of cost efficiencies to be gained (as majority of the costs are variable), STB is expensive even from strategic acquisition perspective after taking into account potential cost synergies. My share price target of $3.3 already includes significant operating margin improvements from 4% to 7%. With shares currently changing hands at $6 even larger profitability improvements would need to justify the acquisition of STB. The most attractive assets for the bus transportation companies in M&A are the existing contracts with school districts, as the remaining assets (i.e. bus fleet) can be easily acquired directly from the manufacturers or in secondary markets. However, judging from STB financial performance, the contracts it has accumulated under its belt provide only break-even profitability likely making them not very attractive to potential acquirers.

Opposite to how some bulls see the company, this is not an open ended growth story. The industry itself is not growing beyond price inflation and temporary market share gains can be achieved only by underbidding numerous competitors to win particular contracts. However, such underbidding results in breakeven profitability at best as has been evidenced by STB performance over the last decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short STB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.