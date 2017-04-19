IBM's Basket Of Deplorables Suggests Lower Share Prices May Loom

Implications of these matters, and IBM's now-prolonged period of underperformance versus its tech competitors, lead me to think that new money is not going to rush into this name.

Background

First, a mildly snarky comment about the way Mr. Market values stocks these days. The idea of having some margin of error, or safety factor for protection of the capital invested in a stock, has largely disappeared. That's how I view IBM (NYSE:IBM) and most stocks these days. And that makes it tough to want to short a stock just because it's one of the worst-managed major companies of the past quarter century that has not actually gone bankrupt. It also means that weak companies based on current performance and growth prospects can see their stocks rise. After all, with the SPY around 23X likely TTM GAAP EPS based on Q1 expected earnings, 15X starts to look cheap.

The Fed and other powers that be can be "thanked" for this incaution. "They" have made "us" do it in a real sense with QE. When the monetary authority takes the money supply up not 7% per year, or perhaps double that rate for a few years due to the financial crisis, but up 500% from $0.7 T to about $4.5 T in about 7 years, and that money is largely excess reserves, all asset prices naturally rise.

Everything I say about IBM and its stock price should in my opinion be viewed through the prism of inflated stock and bond valuations. So the stock may work out fine, even if most of my non-bullish points end up being valid; and they may of course get it wrong. Maybe the optimists on IBM will be fundamentally right for a change.

However, over time, better values do tend to assert themselves even in a very high market.

With that point made, before discussing my bearish thesis on IBM, it's useful to go back to 2013 to some points I made in my first and third of what are now 10 Seeking Alpha articles on IBM that I've written. The bearish articles I wrote then have core theses that hold up well, and were written when sentiment was pretty positive on this name. After all, Warren Buffett was long a ton of the stock...

But even he has erred in this particular decision.

How the past can take its time to catch up with a stock, and then do it again

Over and over, favored names such as IBM get rescued by the Street. But the rot is showing. With the stock now around $160 after a fairly strange quarter, discussed later, it is lower than when I began covering it on July 18, 2013, immediately after Q2 results were reported. IBM was in favor then, and I was distinctly out of consensus in disliking this stock.

The article was titled this way, followed by my ending remarks:

IBM And The Media Attempt To Obscure Its Declining Business Results ... Conclusion: As have so many other stocks, IBM... is a troubled company that feels forced to resort to obfuscating its results rather than presenting them clearly. It is unclear that with these difficulties, IBM will do any better for investors than a Treasury security. It would appear that better and less-complicated risk-reward opportunities can be found elsewhere in the investment universe.

IBM was in the $190+ range when that article was written. Since then, the major tracking ETF for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is up from about $168 to $234, and IBM is down sharply.

Indeed, a major Treasury bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) has risen about 14% in price while having a higher payout than IBM. So, yes, IBM was troubled in 2013, and as an IBM watcher since the mid-1960s (I am showing my age), the signs were apparent for some time.

As the summer of 2013 turned to fall, and IBM messed up and (sort of) 'fessed up again, I wrote my third IBM article, which attempted to quantify its downside risk. This also looks good in retrospect. Here are the title and a quote from the body of the article (emphasis added now):

IBM's Description Of Q3 Supports My Previous Bearish Articles. How Low Can The Stock Go? Thus I look at IBM now rolling over on the charts despite a constructive chart for the market as a whole and think that somewhere between $90 and $180 is where the stock can drift or plunge down to on its own merits. Why not about half way between them? Price targets are arbitrary whether one derives them from charts, net present value models, or other means. IBM's negative tangible equity, relatively high debt levels, refusal to retain any earnings, and competitive difficulties on several fronts may make the stock unattractive to new buyers as high as 2X sales per share.

And, indeed, as we know, soon enough IBM drifted/crashed to halfway between $90 and $180, or $135, and actually crashed lower. Then in the wake of a huge tech rally, which has characteristics of 1999 (bubbly), IBM rallied but too far from its prior high ground well above $200.

Briefly, in 2014, the increasing disparity between IBM's valuation and that of a continuously surging SPY led me to trust the CEO's bullish predictions of a turnaround and write one bullish article. When Ms. Rometty's bullishness soon proved unfounded, I moved on.

What is happening with IBM now is similar to what I perceived in 2013. The Street is defending this name as best it can, and the stock has so many risks and overvaluations, it's difficult to know where to start. But you have to start somewhere, so, briefly, some comments on Q1 results, then a litany of negatives, a basket of deplorables if one allows a phrase from last September that helped to change history. There aren't many positives, but I'll mention a few later.

IBM has forgotten how to grow

Rounding, revenue was down yoy from $18.7 B to $18.2 B.

IBM's revenue is roughly back to where it was 20 years ago. In 1997, my old Value Line has shown it to have had 1.94 B shares outstanding and $40.54 B revenues per share, so it seems to have done about $80 B in revenues then. That's a little above consensus for both 2017 and 2018, which are coming down. To go nowhere in revenues with 20 years of service sector and software inflation, in one of the most dynamic sectors of the global economy, and with all IBM's advantages, reflects weak management.

Despite countless acquisitions, IBM may well have been more interested in, or at least adept in achieving, financial engineering than product engineering.

IBM's long-term underperformance relative to the tech sector matters a lot to me.

Proper adjustment of earnings raises eyebrows

Not widely reported, the tax rate was negative in Q1, and was negative in Q1 last year as well. Bloomberg News reported on Q1 in a brief article that merely said about earnings the following:

Profit, adjusting for some items, was $2.38 a share. Analysts expected $2.35 a share on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

That's not so bad, is it? Even though the numbers it gave were non-GAAP, designed to flatter IBM's results. Note that Bloomberg found a way to present the earnings as an upside surprise.

The financial media can be shills for a stock now and then. Recognizing that may allow individuals who are objective to achieve some alpha.

The earnings report needs examination.

Sales were down and operating margins plunged, from 46.5% to 42.8% yoy. This brings IBM's once-high margins close to those of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

IBM continued to shrink SG&A, down from $6.0 to $5.15 B yoy. This dropped faster than revenues.

So income from continuing operations before income taxes was up strongly on a percentage basis, from $1.03 B to $1.42 B. Yet the quarter was poor. I'd say that's a little strange. Hasn't IBM already cut costs for years? It's difficult to believe that there's still more fat to cut without adverse effects on future growth.

Back to the earnings report:

IBM had a -95% tax rate last year. Thus, after-tax income last year almost doubled from $1.03 B to $2.02 B. This year, a -23% tax rate led to income from continuing operations of $1.75 B.

So:

sales and revenues were down yoy

operating margins were down yoy

pre-tax income was up strongly yoy

after-tax income was down yoy due to a huge tax credit last year and a smaller tax credit this year.

Make of all this what you will.

Note, I only use generally accepted accounting principles unless there is a true one-time event, as I've explained in countless articles. And, negative tax rates are one-time events.

Let's adjust for the negative tax rate.

What did IBM really earn?

This gets to the question of a normalized tax rate. IBM propounds around 15%. That would take the $1.42 B in pre-tax profits to $1.2 B. With 948 MM diluted shares outstanding, EPS would have been $1.26.

However, eventually as a US corporation, the untaxed foreign profits are subject to US taxation before shareholders can benefit from them. GE (NYSE:GE) faced this a few years ago as part of shedding most of its purely financial operations. It finally had to pay large US taxes on previously lightly-taxed foreign profits that had never been repatriated.

I would suggest that a 25% tax rate would be more realistic. After all, one has to think like an owner, and think long term. Just having a "number" that the CNBC talking heads can talk about means nothing. A 25% tax rate would bring EPS down to more like $1.10.

Q1 is a relatively weak quarter, I think in large part because IBM pushes so hard to close deals in the fourth quarter. But still, despite perhaps cutting into bone by slashing SG&A so much, IBM looks expensive at $162 or so given normalized EPS in the $1.10-1.26 range.

Worse, much of the earnings are low quality.

Not enough attention is paid to IBM's financing division

IBM is a subprime lender, and it carries those loans as assets on the balance sheet. This is risky business. From p. 8 of the Seeking Alpha transcript of the conference call (emphasis added):

On the balance sheet we ended the quarter with $10.7 billion in cash and total debt of $42.8 billion. Two thirds of our debt was in support of our financing business which now includes the increase in leverage related to our client and commercial financing business IBM credit. The leverage in this business is now 9:2, which as I described in January translates to an increase of just over 600 million in global financing debt. The credit quality of our financing receivables remains strong at 52% investment grade, which is flat versus December and a point better than year ago.

Why is IBM making subprime loans? Are they really "strong?" Of the investment grade receivables, are they BBB versus more like AAA?

IBM answers those questions on slide 20 of its slide show:

Only 23% of loans are A3 (or, A-) or better. The rest are in the BBB, or lowest investment-grade range, or frankly subprime.

What will happen in another global recession?

Now, I know that balance sheet analysis has gone out of favor, supplanted by the "adjusted number," but just because it gets little publicity, that doesn't make it irrelevant. Just the opposite. The less interest a core metric generates from investors, I believe that the more one may achieve alpha by paying close attention to it.

The balance sheet also shows why a P/E discount is required

IBM carries short and long-term finance division receivables as worth $25 B on the balance sheet. Given the challenged credit quality of the companies it lends to and unpredictable nature of the global economy, these receivables cannot be worth more than stated value, but they can be worth less.

And if they go bad, it will be when IBM can least afford it: in a major recession. Then the leveraged nature of these loans could jump up and bite the company.

That's one fundamental risk factor.

A different, valuation-related issue with the balance sheet is that while share equity is $18 B, goodwill and intangibles total $41 B. So ignoring all the issues relating to the enormous Treasury stock of $160 B (reflecting many years of profits devoted to buying back IBM stock), using GAAP, IBM has to earn and leave on the balance sheet about $23 B just to get to a zero tangible net worth.

That's an issue that requires a P/E haircut. In addition, there's the question of whether goodwill and intangibles are worth stated value.

Analysts may be losing patience

We are dealing with a stock, and mega-cap stocks require analysts to drive accumulation or distribution. So when analysts are frustrated, there could be subtle, or rapid, withdrawal of support for a name. The final question, and response, from the Q&A exemplifies what I perceived from the Q&A as being growing frustration that the majority of IBM is shrinking so rapidly (emphasis added):

Jim Suva I think there is no question about the success in the strategic imperatives, how you are ramping those. The biggest question on many of the follow up calls, well maybe I'll give it one more shot, [indiscernible], the investment you are putting forth in the degradation to gross margins, when are we going to see them stabilized or do you have line of sight to that? It just seems like when you give up an invest, at some point, you want to progress the fruits of those efforts and it went out time and time again, so I'll ask kind of one more time, do you see stabilization, and if so, when? Martin Schroeter Yes, sure Jim. So again -- and you know this is actually, it's an interesting question because -- it's an interesting timing of this question because I want to make sure that everybody understands that as we head now into the rest of this year and one of our focus item as it's always has been, but now the timing is right, is to get the returns for our investments. It's something if you were to poll 100 IBM executives, it's something that they would all say is, now it's time to get the returns. ... So yes it is time for us to get the returns we have invested quite heavily. The strategy is right, we hear it from our clients every day, the places that we are moving them to and the work we do in the core is highly, highly valuable to them. So I think now, the short hand in that is yes, now it's time.

That did not answer the questions this and prior analysts were asking completely, if at all. We all agree, it's time for IBM to stand and deliver; it's really past time.

For IBM, prosperity - real prosperity, and growth - is always just around the corner. The company periodically changes names of its divisions, points to some aspects of its still-large business as its growth area - this season they are called "strategic imperatives," but what it won't do is stop finagling on taxes and propping up its stock via buybacks.

Meanwhile, due to comfort with the name, love of the IT sector, and not necessarily least of the reasons, all the acquisitions that IBM does, the Street buys the story time after time.

Maybe, to paraphrase Mr. Schroeter, IBM's CFO, the only executive that IBM provides for the Q&A, it's time for IBM to actually exceed guidance and grow at least as fast as the IT industry.

It seems like only yesterday that IBM was a services company like Accenture and others

IBM used to compare itself to Accenture (NYSE:ACN), an IT services company that was parented by a mere accounting firm, not lordly IBM. Now, like someone running a shell game, it has forgotten that it has lost major ground to ACN, and it's pointing at web services, aka the Cloud, and Watson.

Here's how the former accounting firm's stock has done versus IBM, on a 10-year chart:

Pretty sad from IBM's standpoint.

Why didn't IBM perform as well as ACN and others in the space?

ACN keeps growing, but IBM now shrugs off its large services (ex-web) divisions that fail to grow. In all the other companies I follow, write about and/or own, major parts of the company that act so poorly receive management attention and get addressed in the presentation. Management promises to do better if it's not selling the division. From IBM: crickets. Down the memory hole with you, our once and future growth vehicles.

I suspect that the sharp decline in SG&A implies that IBM has begun to throw in the towel on what used to be Lou Gerstner's innovative growth engines.

These are good businesses, as ACN and other competitors prove, but IBM has mismanaged them despite so many advantages.

So it just keeps diverting attention to its remaining growth vehicle(s) du jour.

But it all counts. And if IBM makes a big success with Watson, and then competition challenges it big-time, will IBM walk away from Watson as it has done with other prior growth parts of the business?

Based on past performance at IBM, isn't that a reasonable thing to expect?

One analyst on the Q&A is worth paying attention to

When I was a relatively lone voice criticizing IBM in the second half of 2013, one analyst was tough on IBM in the Q&A. He still is, and puts this company on the spot rather than tentatively hurling softballs as you can see from the hesitant question quoted above. From p. 10 of the transcript (emphasis added, minor spelling correction made to transcript):

Toni Sacconaghi I just wanted to confirm and clarify how you're getting to your full year... target. So for Q2, I think given that you expect 37% of EPS in the first half that would point to EPS of about $2.73, I think consensus is $3.17. So well below Street expectations. Which means that you have to be well above Street expectation for the second half. I'm wondering if you can also clarify what you're assuming on IP licensing for the year. It was up dramatically in the first quarter, I think you said it would be about flat year-over-year. So that implies the rest of the year IP licensing is going to be declining and therefore a year-over-year headwind, is that the right way we should think about it, and if your IP licensing or your discrete tax benefits are significantly higher than you think today, will you be adjusting your guidance accordingly?

This man does not pull punches. I believe that he's seen through the IBM smoke-and-mirrors act for years.

Mr. Schroeter provided a long, detailed response; it took this sort of realistic, fact-based question from an experienced analyst to force him to defend IBM. One of the things he was forced to admit was (some transcription errors again corrected by me):

If we're flat relative to -- for the full year and we're up a bit in the first quarter, does that imply down? Yes that's kind of how we expect the year to play out.

In fact, Mr. Schroeter actually praises IBM's performance in 2016, and goes on to add:

...it could be a bigger headwind the what you described, because not a lot of our scenarios have flat, some of them -- we had a -- like I said quite a good year in the second half -- quite a good second half of last year in IP income and so that could be down a bit, but again we've got a lot of scenarios.

In other words, IBM has all sorts of challenges this year.

Yet, very few analysts dare challenge it on the Q&A.

Time to discuss IBM's trading pattern and price.

In a high market, IBM may start trading on achievements, not promises

That IBM admits to headwinds as the year rolls along, just as global growth projections for this year are rising, is a sign that the implosion of the "non-strategic imperative" part of the company is proceeding apace. That's the only way I can interpret a drastic shrinkage of SG&A. Growth requires SG&A, not shrinkage of such.

In a way, IBM is simply continuing to shrink its way to a sort of profitable non-prosperity. Its gross margins have trended down for some time. Its hardware business and now its feet on the ground services businesses that Mr. Gerstner used to turn IBM around years ago have become engines of shrinkage. IBM has also lagged far behind Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in seeing the potential of the Cloud. As AMZN, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and others are willing to fight for market share in the Cloud at 25-30% or at times lower profit margins, I'm not willing to give IBM any benefits of any future important success there. Based on decades of IBM's business underperformance in such a dynamic sector as tech, I accept no projections from IBM. Just the facts are enough with IBM now, not forward-looking hopium.

Watson, a very nice achievement, is not enough of a current profit driver for this mega-cap stock to be attractive in my opinion.

Other competitors are probably lagging it, but Watson is not a business achievement on the scale of the iPhone. There, Apple reinvented the smartphone from scratch. All it needed was a carrier, initially AT&T (NYSE:T), and it was ready to change the world. Watson, a cognitive supercomputer, needs to develop markets. IBM has been buying assets such as the Weather Company's digital assets in part to give Watson things to do. Watson's profit potential is promising, but it has been around for a while, and as companies say in their 10-Ks, competition in the field of machine learning is intense. Nothing can be taken for granted as far as a durable, profitable franchise with Watson. This would be true for any company, but with IBM's history of starting initiatives and "growth" divisions that are promising, then letting them fall apart, I once again ask why should anyone incorporate future substantial success with Watson before it happens? Let IBM stand and deliver. As Mr. Schroeter agrees, it's time for it to do so. Then investors can have more confidence that IBM is back for real.

Summary - IBM may trend down as reality bites

To summarize, IBM has tremendous challenges, as a company and as a stock. Its true earnings in Q1, adjusted for a realistic tax rate in the 20s, and even the probably unrealistic tax rate in the teens, are low, and it has a substantial negative tangible net worth for investors to consider. The majority of its business, the "non-imperative" stuff, has apparently been unworthy of enough management attention to even hold even in a growing global economy. Perhaps this majority part of the business was treated as a negative imperative: important to let deteriorate and then cut associated SG&A to keep profits being milked.

Meanwhile, the strategic imperative parts of the whole are growing moderately; but given that IBM gets to define them in part secretly as it wishes, across divisions, that's not good enough. It's the consolidated results that matter.

In addition, IBM is a substantial subprime lender, giving a portion of both its assets and earning stream unusual risk for a tech company.

IBM has a few strengths, including Watson and its Cloud presence. It will not give an investor buying the stock in the $160s a zero return. It will pay dividends this year, next year, etc. But as with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in 2009, a company that was struggling, a dividend cut down the road cannot be ruled out. Neither can a cessation of share buybacks.

Companies in the technology field that cut spending on sales, as well as general/administrative functions, are problematic companies. There's always a GOOGL, an AMZN, even a seemingly motivated Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to challenge you in the Cloud, and apparently at operating margins that IBM detests (generally at or below 30%).

More broadly, every year, a new crop of MBAs and business people move into power in global corporations and have less and less memory for the glory that once was IBM: even its famous name is a wasting asset. As its retail services segment shrinks and loses share, and becomes less profitable per dollar of sales, a negative feedback loop occurs as IBM becomes less visible to corporations globally.

When adjusting for its negative net worth, worsening operating margins, unusually low normalized tax rate around 15%, subprime lending operation, and overall lack of clarity for a growth plan, plus its technical underperformance as a stock in this multi-year bull market, IBM may be a bargain hunter's stock but little more than that. As the Fed tightens, P/Es tend to shrink, though unpredictably. I would look for IBM to be a prime target for P/E shrinkage, and I think that 10-12X EPS is a reasonable downside target at a tax rate of 15%. I actually think it's a tad generous, but we have to deal with the immense support that IBM gets from institutional investors, and from buy-and-hold individuals. That's partly the Buffett effect relating to individuals, but it's real and I take it into account.

It's tough to short a profitable, well-liked or loved stock. Plus, I'm not a short seller, I just think of IBM simply as a difficult stock to buy rather than a good short idea. However, I do think that as in 2013, there is both technical and fundamental downside risk from the low $160s to the mid-$130s and lower. It's a tough stock market to value, with so many no-growth or slow growth large cap/mega-cap names trading around 25-30X EPS, so I'm not specifically predicting what P/E IBM will trade at, just that fundamental and trading risk looks to me to be high and not worth it for new money looking to enter a large cap stock.

