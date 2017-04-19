No Hyperbole Allowed (But Be Careful)

Oh, and asset managers are the least Overweight US equities they've been since January 2008.

You're aware that the French elections are coming up, right? Yeah well on at least one measure, markets are more nervous than they were during Lehman.

Hey! Heisenberg here. There's a lot going out there and I thought I'd take you on a quick trip through some charts.

I'm going to talk about myself in the third person for a second - fair warning.

Heisenberg recently switched strategies for posting content on this particular platform because he concluded that deep-dives into ostensibly esoteric concepts don't seem to interest very many people here and are generally more effective when posted at the Heisenberg Report.

What's worked much better in these pages over the past couple of weeks are stream-of-consciousness-type missives that highlight important market developments in a kind of ad hoc, on-the-run fashion.

I'm sticking with that here.

You'll recall that a lot went wrong on Tuesday. You can read the full recap here.

I hope that won't be a preview of what we can expect following the first round of the French elections, but you should note that if the run-off ends up being a contest between far-Right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-Left contender Jean-Luc Melenchon, markets are likely to be very unhappy.

I'm willing to bet most US investors aren't completely aware of how big a deal this is, although you need only peruse the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and/or Reuters to discover that the four-way, free-for-all ahead of the first round of the French election is the biggest scheduled geopolitical event risk of them all.

I won't get into the details as they're readily available in the second linked post above and anywhere else you care to look, but I did want to show you a couple of chart that underscore how nervous markets are.

First is the skew on the EuroStoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ), a measure of demand for downside hedges:

(Goldman)

So that's higher than Lehman, the eurozone debt crisis, and Brexit.

Meanwhile, the spread between yields on safe-haven German debt and French government bonds is (still) screaming "panic."

And here's France CDS which I've plotted with iTraxx Main to give you an idea of how, through it all, € credit markets are basically ignoring the clear redenomination risk inherent in the Le Pen vs. Melenchon setup:

Again, I'm not going to delve too far into the details because that seems to have the undesirable effect of diluting the message.

What I would add though is that this is set against an interesting backdrop in terms of fund manager allocation. Specifically, those surveyed by BofAML are now the most Underweight US stocks since 2008 (there's another "most since the crisis" moment)...

(BofAML)

...while being the most Overweight eurozone stocks in 15-months. Those would be the same eurozone stocks on which the demand for downside protection is the higher than Brexit and Lehman (noted above)...

(BofAML)

And meanwhile, the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) is refusing to roll over even as volatility picks up:

(Goldman)

So you know, just be careful out there because there really is a lot going on.

That's my attempt to send a toned-down, hyperbole-free version of my standard message. How did I do?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.