Oracle To Acquire Moat For Digital Marketing Measurement

I expect more M&A deals by Oracle as it bolsters its cloud-centric offerings to enterprises.

The company will continue to operate as a standalone entity, for now.

Oracle continues its acquisition strategy by agreeing to acquire Moat for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Database technology company Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has agreed to acquire digital measurement cloud company Moat for an undisclosed amount. Moat has created an online attention measurement system for agencies, brands and publishers to improve their marketing ROI.

The deal is one of many within Oracle’s growing cloud offerings across numerous industry verticals and across a variety of software-enabled functionality. I expect more to come from Oracle as it caters to enterprises moving to the cloud.

Target Company

New York-based Moat was founded in 2010 by CEO Jonah Goodhart, Michael Walrath and Noah Goodhart. The company has developed a SaaS-based online marketing analytics platform that enables brands and publishers to "measure and drive attention."

The system also provides identification and alerting for invalid, non-human traffic so marketers don’t pay for impressions served to online bots or crawlers.

Below is a brief video from Moat’s CEO Jonah Goodhart:

(Source: IAB - Interactive Advertising Bureau)

A powerful feature of the company’s system is that it enables users to automatically pull data from a variety of third-party campaign management systems such as "DoubleClick, Sizmek, Atlas, OAS, AppNexus, PointRoll, Nielsen OCR/Digital Ad Ratings, BlueKai, Krux, Lotame, and Grapeshot" for a unified reporting and dashboard analysis.

Investors in Moat invested more than $67 million in four financing rounds and included SV Angel, Insight Venture Partners, Mayfield Fund and numerous others.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Neither party disclosed the amount of the deal or the terms. In an early 2016 article in the Wall Street Journal about its $50 million funding round, CEO Goodhart stated that:

"Moat has been profitable for the past two years and that revenue tripled from 2014 to 2015."

Indeed, in the acquisition press release, Eric Roza, SVP of Oracle Data Cloud, stated that:

"Moat has grown its attention analytics business by over 100% in the past year…providing actionable insights…to over 600 publisher, brand and agency clients."

Inferring from that, the company likely was in a good position to continue as an independent firm, but received a compelling offer from Oracle to join forces.

Oracle also indicated that Moat will become part of its Oracle Data Cloud:

…which uses data and analytics to enhance media for leading marketers and publishers…Moat will remain an independent platform within Oracle Data Cloud…Moat’s enterprise client base and industry-leading attention analytics and intelligence suite provide a strong complement to Oracle Data Cloud’s audience targeting and measurement solutions.

So, it appears that Oracle acquired Moat to build out its Data Cloud offering for the brand and publisher vertical, assisting large clients such as "Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Unilever (NYSE:UL), ESPN, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), NBCUniversal, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)" to improve their audience measurement capabilities and thereby increase ROI from their digital marketing spend.

In addition, Moat brings a significant existing customer base of brands, publishers and advertising agencies into the Oracle Data Cloud orbit, providing Oracle with meaningful cross-selling opportunities as the two companies no doubt pursue a proprietary advantage in the marketplace.

This is another acquisitive step in a continuing march for Oracle to build out its cloud offerings. Oracle will continue to make acquisitions to speed time to market for its cloud-based ambitions.

