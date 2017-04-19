GoPro Lacks A Competitive Advantage

GoPro has a massive short interest that will continue to suppress the stock price unless something changes.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has short interest representing around 30% of its entire float. This is staggering, and may mean that its stock price will remain suppressed in the long term. Its flawed business model of selling high-end electronics without sufficient product differentiation on pricing or specs make this company a poor investment.

Valuation

GoPro trades for a P/S ratio of only one, which is cheap, but it isn't as a sign of value. The the firm's horrible margins prevent its sales from finding the bottom line. GoPro is not profitable. The company lost over 3 dollars per share in FY2016 and its EBITDA figures are just as bad at -$260 million for FY2016.

Margins are the core problem with GoPro from a valuation perspective. From 2015-2016, sales declined while SG&A increased dramatically.

Gross Margin

GPRO Gross Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Profit Margin

GPRO Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

EBITDA Margin

GRMN EBITDA Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Such a pattern would be ok if GoPro was an innovating startup with a clear competitive strategy. But at this point in GoPro's lifecycle, these are not the sort of results the market will tolerate.

GoPro's product line lacks clear differentiation from other alternatives in the market. This problem extends from the core mobile camera to the burgeoning VR/360 market where GoPro struggles on price point compared to other alternatives.

Lack of Product Differentiation

When GoPro was a brand new business, it had a clear competitive advantage over smartphones. The flagship device was highly portable, easy to mount, and offered materially better picture quality compared to phones at the time. Now, smartphone cameras give GoPro a run for its money.

On top of this, smartphones make it much easier to edit and share images, and they give more direct access to photo sharing platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The problem is that smartphones just keep getting better and better. And as this happens, GoPro's product differentiation will continue to deteriorate.

Drones are the clearest way for GoPro to differentiate itself from smartphones, but the company is having problems here as well. The launch of the Karma Drone was a disaster and required a high number of recalls. On top of this, the product fell behind the competition.

The drone market is increasingly dominated by DJI, a company that launched its Mavic drone less than a week after GoPro launched the Karma. The Mavic has its own share of problems, but many agree that the device is more reliable than the GoPro and it has more features as well.

GoPro's VR/360 camera lineup is too expensive compared to the competition. The company's Odyssey costs $15,000 and its Omni costs $5,000. This is compared to the Samsung Gear (OTC:SSNLF) 360 VR which sells for $361 and the and LG (NYSE:LPL) 360 Cam that is only $199.

GoPro has chosen to target the premium market with its 360/VR offerings, but so far, this strategy doesn't seem to be working out. The firm's products are incredibly pricey compared to the other options.

Conclusion

GoPro's business is not sufficiently differentiated from its competition. The company will face challenges from smartphones and other drone makers. In addition, its VR/360 camera line up is too expensive compared to other options in the market.

GoPro looks likely to maintain its massive short interest and remain suppressed for years into the future. As smartphone technology improves and competitors expand and improve their offerings, GoPro's sales may deteriorate. The stock should be avoided.

