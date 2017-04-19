3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 19, 2017

Welcome back to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," where you'll get snapshots from the world of pharma. Today, unlike yesterday, we'll get to focus on nothing but good news for the companies involved!

Let's get started.

Novartis bangs in to lymphoma with CAR-T cell therapy

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has been one of the big three movers in the world of treatment using autologous T cells programmed to attack cancer antigens, so-called CAR-T cell therapy. Novartis, with its flagship CTL019 technique, has provided major inroads with its final submission to the FDA to treat children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Now CTL-019 takes a cut and jump into another B cell malignancy, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). NVS announced that CTL-019 has garnered its second breakthrough designation, this time in relapsed/refractory DLBCL. This designation is based on results of the ongoing JULIET study, a phase 2 trial that we haven't yet seen data from.

Looking forward: I entertained a naive innocence with respect to CAR-T cell therapy, that the competing companies would coexist, since Juno had taken on adults with ALL, Novartis had pediatric ALL, and Kite was tackling DLBCL. We haven't seen results from Novartis yet, but the fact that the FDA was comfortable granting breakthrough designation for Novartis's CAR-T cell therapy definitely suggests they have something significant. It may provide a fascinating look into potential differences between the Kite and Novartis technique. So I continue to be very excited about this development, as I detailed in an earlier article.

Roche's immune checkpoint inhibitor now available for front-line bladder patients

Last year, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) landed approval for its PD-L1 antibody atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in patients with advanced bladder cancer that had progressed on chemotherapy.

The approval marked the first entry of a PD-L1 inhibitor in the marketplace, to sit in place with the PD-1 crew of Opdivo and Keytruda.

Now, RHHBY has secured accelerated approval for atezolizumab in earlier lines of therapy for advanced bladder cancer, provided they are not eligible for platinum-based chemotherapy. This approval does not come with the necessity of a PD-L1 expression test.

Looking forward: Agents like atezolizumab have been a little slow to make a significant impact, but they're spreading out the useful range of immune checkpoint inhibitors. Atezolizumab offers a significant treatment option for bladder cancer, and the approval without the need for a companion test is a big deal for the uptake of this agent, though bladder cancer has remained a substantial area of murkiness with respect to the "PD-L1 as a biomarker" issue. Hopefully, atezolizumab will provide an effective treatment option for patients with no recourse. And of course we'll need to keep an eye on studies like imVigor211, as large-scale trial results will be needed to secure full approval down the road.

Mateon FOCUSing on recurrent ovarian cancer

Mateon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MATN), formerly OXiGENE, is leading its clinical development with a tubulin-binding disruptor of blood vessel formation, Zybrestat. In the FOCUS trial, patients with platinum-resistant (typically patients relapsing on chemotherapy after only a few months of treatment) were given physician's choice chemotherapy and Avastin, a standard treatment option, with either Zybrestat or placebo.

MATN released top-line data from FOCUS, showing that addition of Zybrestat to the standard of care leading to greater response rates and depths of response. This is an encouraging first readout, as patients given the placebo had a response rate of only 9%, compared with 22% in the active treatment arm.

Looking forward: Platinum-resistant recurrence is a tough area to treat, as chemotherapy is represents the best shot for women with ovarian cancer. New options that appear to be effective are greatly needed. This is early days, representing a small sample of patients (20 patients included in this analysis). Like the company stated in its press release, it's too early to draw definitive conclusions. However, these data bode well for the continued development of Zybrestat.

Conclusion

Biologics got a big boost over the past few days. CAR-T cells continue to move forward, and there may soon be competition. Roche scored its third approval for atezolizumab. And we saw some potential good news from a microcap stock. Lots of excellent, actionable information!

