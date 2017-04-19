Emera: The Right Long-Term Play?

Emera, Inc. (OTCPK:EMRAF) is one of the leading Canadian utility and services companies. We believe that this is a strong play for any long-term investor looking for a 5-7 year play. The following will discuss why we think this company is a great buy.

TECO Accretion & Organic Growth Opportunities in The New England Market

Management anticipates plenty of room for growth in TECO Energy's (NYSE:TE) markets which are located mainly in regulatory-friendly environments. It expects the rate base (the volume of customers it serves) to grow by 5-7% annually through 2019. So, even without any price increase, EBITDA should continue to grow at a healthy clip. Management has proven to be successful in integrating acquisitions and making them significantly accretive to investors, which makes us believe TECO will be no different. The company also has an impressive prospectus to grow organically in the New England market where net income raised from $31.9M in 2010 to $45.1M in 2015, representing a CAGR of just over 7%.



(Source: Bloomberg)

Attractive Growing Dividend

Due to the strength and the disciplined growth of the business, Emera has been able to provide consistent dividend growth to its stock. With a dividend history stretching out 15 years, Emera has a proven past to please investors with this dividend growth. This growth is possible because a majority of the company's revenues come from regulated services, which guarantees a certain profit margin and price increases. EMA's management recently raised its annual dividend growth target to 8% per annum (p.a.) through 2020 (from 6% through 2019), which is not only an attractive commitment, but also shows the confidence of the management team towards the future growth of the company. CEO and President Chris Huskilson stated that the significant earnings and cash accretion expected from the TECO Energy acquisition, combined with the growth potential for the merged businesses, have provided the BoD with the confidence to increase the dividend and extend the 8% growth target through 2020 rather than 2019. The company has grown its dividend by 8.5% annually over the last six years, and we feel it has a very achievable 8% p.a. growth target moving forward.





(Source: Company Financials)

Safe Operating Cash Flows & Strong Financial Position

Emera operates in the rate-regulated industry, which, due to the nature of the business, contributes strong, safe operating cash flows that are predictable and funds growing dividends as well as reinvestment. TECO Energy's earnings are stated in US dollars; however, Emera reports earnings in Canadian currency, thus financial results will be positively impacted by a higher US dollar environment. In terms of debt, although the company has a large burden of it, most of this debt expires long term. We believe Emera should be easily able to repay its $4.3B debt load outstanding up to 2021 even in a higher interest rate environment. Given the safe and predictable cash flows from operations provided from the regulated business, a declining CapEx set to free up $1B in extra cash flow a year until 2020, and cash of $2.1B available in revolvers during that period should the company need it.

Demand for Cleaner Energy

The demand for cleaner, renewable sources of electricity has become a defining trend in the industry on a global scale. Due to this trend, renewable sources such as wind, solar and hydro generation along with natural gas infrastructures will continue to rise across the sector. Renewable energy is expected to increase by ~55% by 2040. Emera manages its environmental risk by operating in a respectful and protective manner with regard to the environment. The company has developed environmental management systems in its operating subsidiaries and uses comprehensive audit programs to regularly test compliance with laws, policies and standards. In a relatively short period of time, Nova Scotia is transforming from a province that relies heavily on coal and other high carbon fuels for its electricity generation to one that increasingly relies on cleaner energy sources. In 2015, 26.6% of electricity in Nova Scotia Power, Inc. came from renewable sources, exceeding the legislated requirement of 25% and renewable target by 2020.

Risks



Regulated Industry

Emera must get government approval to change prices. This means the company must go through a public hearing process to recover its costs and investments through rate increases. This process is handled by the respective government agencies that carefully examine Emera's and its subsidiaries' costs, plans and projects. As a result, the company might have difficulty passing on costs to its customers in case of a rapid and/or unexpected cost increase. Further uncertainty may be caused by changes in government policy or federal and regional governments.

Political Risk

The industry is prone to changes in government regulations, especially regarding environmental utility regulations (emission standards, and laws regulating generation, transportation, and storage of resources). A broad range of international, federal, and local legislation regulates the company's business activity. The expenditures the management expects to incur to follow the applicable environmental standards and laws are projected to be $63.9M from 2016 through 2019. These estimations can be changed due to changes in applicable legislation.

Our Takeaway

Attractive dividend policy, attractive growth opportunities through increases in clean energy demand, and stable cash flows make this business a solid long-term play. Our position: BUY.

