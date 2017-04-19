Why Bank Of America Is Down After Impressive Results?

Bank of America needs more rate hikes for a further re-rating and, in the near term, the stock is likely to remain a hostage to the Treasury yields.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) produced a strong set of numbers for the first quarter. The results were better than expected across the board with a decent pick-up in NIM (net interest margin), solid non-interest income growth and a better cost-income ratio. However, the market does not seem very impressed. The stock jumped to $23.15, in what traders called a knee-jerk reaction, before closing the session at $22.71.

The chart below plots the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note and Bank of America's net interest margin. As the chart demonstrates, historically, there has been a strong positive correlation between those metrics.

The correlation should not come as a surprise. BAC has a relatively large variable-rate commercial loan book and a higher share of deposit funding, while its deposit beta is one of the lowest among its peer group. Thus, the bank's interest income is highly rate-sensitive, with the significant part of that sensitivity coming from the long end of the yield curve. As a result, BAC's NIM got a nice boost from higher rates/bond yields in 1Q17. The bank's loan yields improved meaningfully, while deposit costs remained flat.

However, 1Q results now seems to be ancient history as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has declined by 43bps since mid-March. Several fixed-income analysts expect the 10-year yield to go as low as 2%. In addition, BAC's CFO Paul Donofrio mentioned that the bank's improvement in net interest income will be 'much more modest' in the second quarter. According to Donofrio, a 25bps Fed rate hike could mean an extra USD150mn in BAC's net interest income. This compares to an increase of $729mn in 1Q.

Importantly, the market expects just one rate hike this year, and the probability of a rate hike in June plunged to 46% from about 70% a few weeks ago.

To summarize, given the CFO's comments and assuming long-term rates remain at current levels, BAC's FY2017 net interest income will be less than currently expected by consensus. As such, Bank of America needs more rate hikes for a further re-rating and, in the near term, the stock is likely to remain a hostage to the Treasury yields. One can argue that bond yields are one of the factors that outside of management's control, and BAC has done a good job of delivering on its cost-cutting measures as its efficiency ratio improved to 62% in 1Q. While it is a valid point, better cost-efficiencymetrics will not move the needle as much as BAC's shareholders want to. Rates and yield curve are key for Bank of America, no doubt about that.

Below we run a scenario analysis, trying to quantify the impact of the UST yields on BAC's fair value, all other things being equal.

In terms of company-specific events, we believe the 2017 CCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review) could serve as a catalyst. To recap, Bank of America plans to increase its dividend payout ratio to 30% and use the rest of excess capital to buy back shares. The CCAR results are expected to be released by June 30.

