Dividend Forecast Identifies Lowe's As An Undervalued Stock In 2017-Q2

The analysts at IHS Markit have identified home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) as being likely to hike its dividends per share by 20% during the current quarter. Based on the historic trend between the company's stock price and its trailing year dividends per share, that forecast for its future dividends makes LOW look surprisingly undervalued at this time.

The following chart shows what we see for LOW when we graph the relationship between the company's historic stock prices and its trailing year dividends from the second quarter of 2014 through the first quarter of 2017, then project where its stock price (as of Thursday, April 13, 2017) would fall given the company's dividend forecast for the second quarter of 2017.

Since expectations for future dividends are the primary driver of current day stock prices for dividend-paying companies, we can use a linear regression analysis like this to project the historic relationship between LOW's stock price and dividends into the future to tell if the combination of today's stock price for the stock's forecast dividends per share is either overvalued or undervalued.

We can do that simply by looking at the position of the projected future data point for the current stock price and see whether it is above or below the projected trendline. If it falls above the trendline, then the stock might be considered to be overvalued, and if it falls below the trendline, then the stock can be considered to be undervalued. The further the forecast datapoint is from the trendline, the more over- or undervalued it can be considered to be.

Based on what we see in our analysis, LOW appears to be undervalued by a considerable margin with respect to the projection of its historic trendline.

But is LOW really as undervalued as it appears in our chart above? We also have to consider the possibility that the established relationship between the company's stock price its trailing year dividends per share may have started to break down, which would take a little more research to determine. After all, the last thing we would want to do is to try to catch a falling knife if the reason the stock appears to be undervalued turns out to be because the company's earnings and cash flow have unexpectedly fallen!

That's an important fundamental consideration because stock prices can be considered to represent the approximate net present value of future dividends, where in order to be able to reliably pay out dividends to their shareholders, companies must ideally sustain positive and growing earnings and/or cash flow per share. When they don't, bad things tend to happen to a company's stock price.

When they do, and when the stock price is also undervalued with respect to the historic trendline relating their stock prices and dividends, today's stock price presents an opportunity for investors to earn better rates of return compared to investing in other stocks by buying in at a price that will likely prove to be a discount on a long basis.

Fortunately, the earnings and cash flow picture for LOW looks good. Its stock price therefore appears to be genuinely undervalued with respect to its historical trend, where we can reasonably expect that it will offer better rate of return prospects than the stocks of other companies that might also be forecast to boost their dividends by a similar percentage during 2017-Q2.

We're also intrigued for Lowe's prospects because its primary competitor, Home Depot, recorded blowout earnings numbers in the first quarter of this year, thanks in part to resurging strength in the U.S. real estate market. That's something that could belatedly benefit Lowe's investors, because Lowe's management often finds itself playing something of a second fiddle to Home Depot's. Given their relative competitive position, LOW can often benefit by imitation when what HD's management has done in previous quarters produces strong results.

For investors, the main thing to look out for before LOW announces any change in its dividend-paying policies in this quarter is how its stock price changes with respect to its projected trendline in daily trading, where if it should dip, investors might consider snapping it up at the additional discount - particularly if the market's recent fascination with geopolitical events produces some useful volatility.

The other thing to watch out for is the announcement declaring any change in the company's dividends, which would reset the historic trendline itself and start this whole exercise all over again!

