Electronic Arts - Mass Effect: Andromeda Falters

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has been receiving some flak for the past month over Mass Effect: Andromeda from critics and gamers alike. With the notable exception of Mass Effect 3's ending (no spoilers ahead, don't worry), the Mass Effect franchise has for the most part been a massive hit with audiences and reviewers. The original Mass Effect received a metacritic score of 91, while Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3 received scores of 96 and 93 respectively (Note: these ratings are from the Xbox 360 version of the games).

The latter two games also appeared on many gaming publications' lists for Game of the Year in 2010 and 2012 when they were released. The original trilogy was commercially successful and created an extremely loyal fan base as well.

After the debacle that was Mass Effect 3's ending (I'm a fan of the indoctrination theory myself), many fans of the series felt betrayed and felt that BioWare ended Commander Shepard's story in an unforgivably poor way. The fans' general message for the future of the Mass Effect franchise was that the next game had to be a separate story to get consideration.

Lo and behold, it was announced in June 2015 that we would be getting Mass Effect: Andromeda. A new galaxy, new characters, and a new story. Some readers might remember my excitement for the game, and my hope that ME: Andromeda would put the past to rest and bring peace between gamers and BioWare.

It appears my hope was misplaced.

By far the first Mass Effect: Andromeda characteristic to gain popularity was the at-times poor animations of even the main characters. Facial animations and running animations were made into memes before the game was even released, and some awkward writing and dialogue were also cited as evidence of a game lacking polish. For a franchise like Mass Effect, which is primarily character and story-driven, these problems disappointed fans of the series.

The combat is in many ways even better than Mass Effect 3's improved system, but this has not been enough to change its public perception. Is Mass Effect: Andromeda a good game? I don't think there can be any question that the game is entertaining and relatively well made. The Xbox One version of the game currently has a 77 on metacritic, which indicates a game that's good, but compared to its predecessors, it is a downgrade and a disappointment.

I won't crucify Andromeda as some have done because the game isn't nearly as bad as many would have one believe. It lacks polish certainly, but the game itself is fun. And, as fans of the series know, the original Mass Effect had some pretty bad bugs, gameplay mechanics, and animations. I think it will take some time for the full legacy of Mass Effect: Andromeda to be revealed.

However, in terms of sales, it remains to be seen how well this first installment will perform and how many sequels it will spawn. As a fan of the Dead Space series, I have experienced firsthand what could happen to a beloved series when sales underwhelm EA's expectations.

EA CFO Blake Jorgensen is projecting 3 million unit sales in the first week and then about 6 million to 9 million units total, which is about the same as sales for Mass Effect 3. The question now will be whether the relatively lackluster critical reception and backlash by fans over the game's polish will hurt sales. It is becoming increasingly hard to gauge a game's success until the publishing company's earnings report because digital sales are not tracked nearly as accurately or completely as physical sales, which are in a gradual (and in my opinion terminal) decline.

To get a real understanding of how Mass Effect: Andromeda is being received, the consumers will have to wait for EA's earnings report next month. Until then, I think it would be beneficial for investors to consider the public's reception of the game and how this may affect sales of the title going forward. Further, how Andromeda sells will likely play a significant role in determining the future of the Mass Effect franchise as a whole. Mass Effect is a valuable piece of intellectual property for EA, and if the series gets run into the ground, the company will lose out on one of its important assets.

How the public perceives Andromeda, and especially the Internet community's opinion, could have a fairly significant impact on sales numbers. A similar phenomenon occurred with Star Wars Battlefront reboot, with many fans of the original games, who were the target market for Battlefront, bemoaning the lack of singleplayer, the hollow, repetitive gameplay, and the lack of callbacks and nostalgia moments. Battlefront still sold relatively well, but the criticism from the online community hampered the game's potential revenues in terms of both unit sales and downloadable content sales.

How is this relevant to current or prospective EA investors? Mass Effect is one of EA's most recognizable and popular franchises, and if the game is not up to snuff and if gamers think EA and BioWare are not giving the series the respect it deserves, sales will decline and the former's reputation among gamers, which is already relatively negative, will deteriorate further.

Investors should keep a close eye on sales for Andromeda to determine how criticism has affected the game's rollout and how popular or unpopular future installments might be among the community. Mass Effect has an extremely loyal fanbase, which makes the IP especially valuable. Now that a new slate of games in the series is poised for release, the first in 5 years, the recurring revenue provided would be a nice boost to EA's top line if the company can keep the series popular.

