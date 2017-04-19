Contango Biggest Beneficiary Of EXCO Resources' $300 Million South Texas Asset Sale

Last week EXCO Resources (NYSE:XCO) announced an agreement to sell all of its acreage in Zavala, Frio, and Dimmit counties in Texas for $300 million. The company is divesting of 49,500 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Buda, and Austin Chalk. The asset package produced 4,100 Boep/d (90% oil) in December of 2016. The company hopes to complete the transaction in June of 2017. These assets had a year-end PV-10 valuation of only $123 million. This is a stark reminder to investors that PV-10 valuations can vary widely from market value in both directions.

More information on what EXCO is selling can be found here. Below is a look at the metrics and the acreage position EXCO Resources is selling:

Contango Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:MCF) has legacy assets in Zavala and Dimmit right next door to EXCO Resources that are also prospective for the Buda, Eagle Ford, and Austin Chalk. Contango has a 50% working interest and is the operator of its 7,900 net acreage position in Zavala and Dimmit. You can see in the slide below how EXCO Resources has proven the development potential in the Eagle Ford for Contango's acreage in eastern Zavala:

In southern Zavala and Dimmit, Contango has successfully drilled several Buda wells. Additionally, the acreage is already proven in the Austin Chalk. The Beeler #24 well drilled by Contango and its working interest partners was cored in the Eagle Ford. According to Contango's year-end 2016 10-K, the core analysis shows the Eagle Ford has the oil in place to be developed economically.

EXCO has a heavy debt position relative to its assets. With this sale the company transitions to a heavy concentration in natural gas. Similar to PetroQuest (NYSE:PQ), EXCO needs higher natural gas prices to handle its debt load. However, Contango is in a different position. Contango has a year-end 2016 PV-10 valuation of $166.2 million. The company has total net debt of only $93 million. Net debt subtracts cash and receivables from bank and bond debt, and payables.

EXCO is selling 49,500 net acres for $300 million. That equates to $6,060 per net acre. Contango has 31 producing Buda, Austin Chalk, and Eagle Ford wells on 7,900 net acres. If Contango were to receive the same price per acre, then its acreage would be worth $47,874,000. To get a similar price Contango would probably have to convince its two working interest partners to also sell their positions. This way they could offer a very lucrative 100% working position to a prospective buyer. A micro-cap oil and gas company has a 30% working interest, and a private LLC has the other 20%. The LLC has plenty of cash and may or may not be interested. However, the micro-cap needs cash and would probably agree. It appears at a minimum Contango could market the property with an 80% working interest.

If I ran Contango, then I would be on the phone with Venado Oil and Gas LLC, the buyer of the EXCO assets. Contango now considers these leases to be legacy leases and has no plans for near term development. A sale would fit nicely into the scenario presented by Small Cap Capital in his article "Contango: Pay For PDP, Get Permian For Free." An asset sale of this size would be material for Contango. There are many variables when investing in any company and the information presented above is just one variable. Investors should do their own due-diligence before considering an investment in Contango Oil and Gas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.