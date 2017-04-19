NCI Building Systems Offers More Than A Cycle Play

When I last wrote about NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS), I thought the shares looked as though they had some value on the prospects for a continued recovery in non-residential construction, as well as some self-help margin improvements. While the shares are up about a third since then, investors frankly would have done better investing in the S&P 500 or more residential-sensitive names like Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) or Trex (NYSE:TREX).

I do have some concerns about what looks like modest share loss over the past couple of years at NCI, but much of that is offset by the potential of the company's expanded insulated panel business, as well as the ongoing progress in margin improvement. Although I expect a more "slow and steady" trend in non-residential construction, and I don't think past data regarding "average" peaks and troughs is all that useful, mid-single-digit growth in revenue and mid-single-digit FCF margins would support a fair value in the high teens today.

Still A Leader And A Near Pure-Play On Non-Residential Construction

NCI still looks to me like a very credible go-to name for investors who want exposure to the non-residential construction market. Around 80% of the company's revenue comes from U.S. non-residential construction, with some modest exposure to the agricultural and residential markets as well. While NCI has always been highly focused on the low-rise (five stories or less) market, it nevertheless has a pretty broad customer base across commercial, institutional (schools, hospitals, etc.), and industrial (warehouses, plants, etc.) categories.

Through both M&A and internal growth efforts, NCI's Components business has become its largest revenue and operating income contributor (slightly more than half in both cases). Through this business, NCI sells a wide range of products including metal roofs, walls, partitions, panels, and doors, and around 10% of the segment's production is used internally (kicked over to the Engineered Building segment). NCI has a low-double-digit market share in a fragmented market worth over $5 billion, but that share is down modestly from a mid-teens level despite the acquisition of Centria.

Engineered Building Systems has historically been the largest business for NCI, but it has been shrinking over the years. It still generates close to 40% of sales though and about one-third of operating income. This segment produces a range of pre-fabricated members, panels, and "building systems" that are shipped to the building site ready for assembly, making the construction process much simpler and faster. This market has been dominated by the same three companies (NCI, Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and BlueScope (OTCPK:BLSFY)) for quite some time, though NCI has seen its share fall from the mid-to-high 20%'s while Nucor's has risen slightly.

Last but not least is the company's steel coating business. This is basically a service-type business, with NCI buying steel rolls and cleaning, treating, and painting them. NCI has historically used about 50% to 60% of its coated steel output internally, with another 30% or so going into other third-party construction applications and the remainder going to applications like water heaters, HVAC systems, and home appliances. With NCI's internal usage needs reliably covering the fixed costs of the coating operations, this can be a pretty nicely profitable business when volumes are strong.

Not Just A Construction Leverage Play

NCI's performance has long been correlated with non-residential activity metrics like the Dodge Momentum Index and the Architecture Billings Index, and I don't really expect that to change. This has been, and will almost certainly continue to be, a focused non-residential construction components company. There are still opportunities for NCI to take share from rival suppliers and for its engineered systems to gain share on more traditional on-site building approaches, but underlying demand will be driven by non-residential construction activity.

The more interesting internal growth opportunity is in the insulated panel business. Insulated panels (part of the Components business) were only a small part of the business back in 2011, but after two acquisitions and internal growth efforts, they now contribute about a quarter of overall revenue and upwards of 40% of EBITDA. NCI and Kingspan (OTC:KGSPY) are really the only two notable players in the market, and U.S. penetration rates are still very low (low single digits) despite meaningful benefits in energy efficiency and noise reduction. With increasing energy efficiency regulation at the state level and ongoing efforts to "go green" (both for PR and money-saving reasons), I expect NCI to see meaningful growth from this business in the coming years above and beyond underlying non-residential construction trends.

NCI also is working to improve its margins. Steel is around 70% of the company's COGS, and there's not all that much that the company can do about it, though the coating and component businesses typically allow for immediate price increases when steel prices increase (and sometimes slower price declines when steel prices retreat) and that helps mitigate some of the pressure on the building systems business. Even so, steel prices had a greater than one-point negative effect on gross margin in the last quarter and it is something to watch.

Where NCI can do more is with its operational efficiency. Management has gotten more active with "good/better/best" product segmentation and has been working on refining its sales channels. I think a lot of the work in supply chain efficiency is already done, but ongoing automation of its plants and reducing overlapping footprints could offer some more upside. I'd also note that this is a business with fairly meaningful operating leverage, so ongoing volume growth and capacity utilization should support improved margins - not to mention the boost from increasing sales of higher-margin insulated panels.

The Opportunity

Although there has been some share loss across the company's businesses, I'm not convinced it is a clear and present danger. Some of the share loss in coating, for instance, could be a byproduct of keeping more production in-house, while the components business could be seeing the company shift toward higher-margin business and turning away some volume as a result. In any case, NCI remains at or near the top in every business in which it competes, with more than an enough market presence to be an ongoing serious contender.

I do wonder if NCI will attract (or has already entertained offers) M&A attention. Nucor is one of the largest players in the engineered building systems market alongside NCI, and it can't be the only steel company to see value in that sort of vertical integration. While I think Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) would be less likely to make such a move, other steel companies could feel differently.

On its own, I expect NCI to generate mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth. I don't share the belief that non-residential construction is necessarily going to "make up for lost time" and that all this time spent below long-term average activity levels means a significant upturn in activity. That said, I do think building activity will continue to grow, particularly once companies have a better sense of what the new administration really intends to do (and what it can get through Congress) with respect to infrastructure, capex incentives, corporate taxes, and so on. I expect the insulated panel opportunity to sweeten the growth opportunity somewhat (with ongoing adoption), but I expect some headwinds from the company de-prioritizing lower margin business/products.

M&A is a wild-card. The component business is still very fragmented, and there should be opportunities out there for the company to find synergistic deals. On the other hand, NCI hasn't seemed all that interested in buying revenue/market share over the last decade and would likely be more interested in specialty products that offer above-average revenue and/or margin potential rather than just incremental market share with some expense synergy possibilities.

On the margin side, I do believe the company's self-improvement efforts will support higher margins, and I expect steady improvement in building activity to be good for utilization and margins, as well as the growing contribution of the higher-margin insulated panel business. Should non-residential construction follow a more "slow and steady" path, I think that will actually be better for NCI over the long term. I expect FCF margins to improve to the mid-single digits on a relatively sustained basis, supporting low-double-digit FCF growth and a fair value in the high teens.

The Bottom Line

Modest management ownership and apparent share losses do concern me a little, but I like the improvements in operating margin and ROIC in recent years, as well as the pivot toward the higher-potential insulated panel market. It feels a little late in the game to get overly excited about non-residential construction, but I do believe there's still credible upside in these shares.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.