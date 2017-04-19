IBM Takes Down Microsoft And Apple?

My go-to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and IBM (NYSE:IBM). These three companies do different types of business, but they all fall into the technology sector.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses, but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get three points, followed by two for second, and one for the worst number. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first set of metrics I'll analyze will be related to the dividend. IBM gets three points for its streak of 21 years of increasing dividend payments followed by MSFT at 15 years and finally AAPL at five years. I'll also score the five-year estimated payback because it combines the current yield and anticipated dividend growth in one number. IBM's 16.8% payback is good enough for first, with MSFT's 14.8% in second, and AAPL's 9.5% coming in last. The final dividend-related metric will be the ratio of the 5- and 10-year dividend growth rates. A number greater than one shows that dividend growth is accelerating over the past five years when compared to the 10-year average, while a number less than one indicates a slowdown. MSFT is the only one showing acceleration at a ratio of 1.127. IBM has a slight deceleration at 0.782. Due to AAPL's shorter dividend history, there is no 10-year DGR, causing it to fall into third.

The next batch of data will be tied to the fundamental metrics of the companies. I'll use the proximity of each stock to its Graham number as a measure of valuation. All three stocks are above their "fair value" as determined by Graham, but AAPL is the closest at 109.7% higher. IBM is next trading 137.7% higher. MSFT is the most overvalued at 220.3% over Graham. The debt/equity ratio can be an early indication regarding the financial health of a company. AAPL wins three points for its 0.66, meaning more equity than debt. MSFT is next with a 1.23. IBM brings up the rear with a D/E of 2.31. While the five-year growth estimate is by definition an estimate, I want to incorporate it as a forward-looking metric. MSFT and AAPL each will get three points for their matching 9.3% growth estimate. IBM will get one point as its estimate is only 2.6%. Because each of these companies is in the tech industry, I feel P/E can be more informative than when it is used to compare across sectors. IBM has the best TTM P/E at 14.03 with AAPL in second at 17.20. MSFT sits a ways back at 31.07. The PEG ratio combines these last two metrics into one value where the lower number indicates a better investment. AAPL has a PEG of 1.86 followed by MSFT at 3.33 and finally IBM at 5.48.

The last grouping of data includes miscellaneous information that I find can be helpful when comparing stocks. The five-year average beta is a measurement of the volatility of a stock where 1.00 equals the volatility of the S&P 500. I prefer stocks that are more stable, so a lower beta is desirable to me. IBM takes three points with a 0.95 as MSFT sits at 1.04 and AAPL in last at 1.17. When evaluating a potential investment, I check the 52-week range to get a sense of the current value being offered. To rank this metric, I'll award three points to IBM because it is closest to its 52-week low. Next is MSFT at 39.7% off its low. AAPL has rallied the most at 63.0% from its yearlong low. Lastly is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. MSFT gets first place with a Chowder number of 19.0. Next is IBM with a respectable 16.9. Because AAPL doesn't currently have a five-year DGR, I added the current yield to the three-year DGR for an unofficial Chowder number of 11.4 for last place.

As you can see in the table, IBM squeaked by MSFT as the overall winner. Before I started crunching the numbers, I assumed it would come down to AAPL and MSFT, while IBM was destined for last. Much of IBM's strength is tied to its dividend and what you could say is an underperforming share price. Future metrics don't look nearly as rosy for IBM, but it does come with some stability. MSFT and AAPL have been hurt by strong stock performance, but also have brighter growth prospects. I can't argue with the fact that IBM won, but I don't really like it. I'd prefer to add AAPL and MSFT positions, but they do look a bit pricey at these levels. Therefore, I won't be adding any new positions in these three stocks. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.