Evolution Petroleum: Too Many Positive Catalysts To Ignore, Don't Wait On This One

EPM is a BUY and could see significant stock and dividend increases over the next 12 months with a total return north of 30%.

Evolution is one of the few O&G producers that has posted positive net income for 5 straight years during the severe commodity price down-cycle.

In my last Seeking Alpha article on Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM), I recommended investors take advantage of the 80% rise in the share price since my original recommendation in February of 2016 and take some profits. Yet, shares are down only 7% since that article was published and there are several positive catalysts suggesting investors should re-establish a position in the company. These include a recent dividend increase, a very beneficial legal settlement, and a natural gas extraction plant that came online late last year.

Source: April Presentation (available here)

Profile

Evolution Petroleum is a small-cap ($265 million) oil and gas producer whose primary asset is a 26.2% net working revenue interest in the Delhi Field of Northeast Louisiana. Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) purchased its interest in Delhi in 2006 and is the operator of the field. The Delhi field is in tertiary production using CO2 enhanced oil recovery ("EOR"). EPM buys CO2 - the price of which is linked to the price of oil - from Denbury and it is delivered by DNR's Delta Pipeline.

Investment Thesis

EPM is one of the very few O&G producers that has reported positive net income over each of the last 5 years. The company has no debt and ended 2016 with $18.6 million in working capital - most of it cash ($0.56/share). These remarkable results during a severe commodity price downturn are due to the extremely favorable economics of the Delhi Field: in Q2, total production costs were only $12.54/bbl while the company's average realized price was $46.66/bbl.

There are a number of positive catalysts for Evolution Petroleum moving forward:

CO2 conformance flooding is raising production and lowering costs.

A legal settlement in June of last year was very favorable for EPM.

For $8 million of cash-on-hand, EPM redeemed its 8.5% preferred stock on November 14, 2016.

The natural gas extraction plant came online late last year.

In February, the dividend was increased 8% to $0.07 per share, ($0.28 per share on an annual basis) and shares now yield 3.6%.

Now let's take a closer look at each of these catalysts.

CO2 Conformance Flooding

At the end of the day, the primary investment thesis behind Evolution Petroleum is the company's ability to produce oil - and grow oil production - at a very low cost per barrel. Since March of 2015, net oil production from the Delhi Field has steadily grown production by 21%, while the cost of production has declined:

Source: April Presentation (available here)

While the growth rate may not be remarkable as compared to Permian shale producers, when you can produce oil for only $12.54/bbl and sell it for $46.66/bbl (as the company did in its fiscal Q2), the economics are compelling.

The increase in Delhi Field production is primarily the result of "conformance" - a geological and engineering study and analysis of the reservoir to better understand how to increase the efficiency of CO2 injection as it moves through the formation from the ~45 injection wells to the ~100 currently producing wells.

As the CO2 is pumped through the formation at a pressure of ~2100 psi, it pushes the oil towards the production wells. The CO2 also acts like a solvent and dissolves the oil - which is adhering to rock surfaces - to make it more mobile. Conformance is the process of determining where best to inject the CO2, how much to inject, and which production wells are expected to get the best results.

Obviously, the operator has been very successful with its C02 conformance flooding efforts. I say that because - looking at the graphs above - we can see that while production grew 21% over the time period shown, the amount of CO2 purchased declined by roughly 30%. That is, the field's "CO2 efficiency" has been greatly enhanced. That bodes well for the Delphi Field - and for EPM - going forward.

In addition, note that while EPM has a 26.2% combined revenue interest in Delphi, its combined cost interest is only 23.9%. Also, the Delhi Field is currently exempt from the Louisiana state severance tax (12.5%) and Delhi crude sells at Louisiana Light Sweet ("LLS") pricing. LLS typically trades at a substantial premium to WTI:

Source: EIA (differential added by the author)

While that premium has declined in the new era of domestic shale production, at nearly $2/bbl it is still a meaningful uplift over West Texas realizations.

Legal Settlement

In June of last year Evolution reached a settlement with Denbury Resources after protracted litigation. Highlights of the settlement, which were very favorable to EPM, include:

A $27.5 million cash payment to EPM.

Quantified attractive long-term cost purchase and transport costs for CO2 (the largest component of Delhi lease operating expense).

While a 0.2% net revenue interest in Delphi was transferred to Denbury, EPM picked up a 23.9% working interest in the Mengel Sand interval.

The Mengel Sand lies about 200-300' below the primary productive zones in the Delhi Field and is estimated to be ~1,400 acres, or ~10% of the total area of Delhi. It has similar reservoir characteristics to the rest of the Delhi Field, but is not currently in production. The Mengel has produced ~1.4 million barrels of oil and 5 Bcf of natural gas to date from primary and secondary production. It is believed to be prospective for CO 2 enhanced oil recovery and is located within the boundaries of the current active Delphi CO 2 flood. The point is, close proximity to existing well bores and the CO 2 flood facilities used for Delphi should allow efficient exploitation at a reasonable capital cost and with attractive economics. The timing of joint development of the Mengel by the two companies will be dependent on crude oil prices and other economic and technical aspects of the project. EPM does not expect to immediately record proved reserves for the Mengel Sand, so that could provide a future upside catalyst.

Resolving this legal dispute removes much uncertainty - and costs - from Evolution's future. Note that in its fiscal Q2 EPS report (for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016), G&A expenses were $1.2 million for the quarter - down 40% from the year-ago quarter - primarily due to lower legal expenses.

Speaking of G&A, it's important to note that EPM has also significantly reduced headcount over the past two years with the decision to restructure the artificial lift operations in 2015.

Meantime, the legal settlement led to the next positive catalyst...

Preferred Stock Redemption

The cash infusion from legal settlement enabled EPM to redeem its 8.5% preferred stock on November 14, 2016 for $8 million of cash-on-hand. Removing this high-cost dividend obligation will increase cash available to common stockholders by $674,302 per year, or $0.02/share. While that may not seem like much, remember that EPM is a small-cap stock currently paying a $0.28 annual dividend. As a result, retiring this obligation is a positive and material development.

Natural Gas Extraction Plant

The most important short-term catalyst for EPM is the natural gas extraction plant that came online late last year. The plant coming into service will have four primary and very positive impacts on EPM:

The $26 million in cumulative capital expenditures on the plant are effectively in the rearview mirror. This leaves more cash to allocate toward shareholder returns and conformance flooding. The new NGL plant will not only extract these hydrocarbons and provide additional revenue, but since these smaller molecules will be removed from the CO2 stream, the conformance flooding will be more efficient. The companies expect a ~500 bpd increase in oil production from the field due to higher efficiency of the CO2 flood. Evolution's expected share from the new Delhi NGL plant is expected to be ~528 bpd of NGLs and ~132 bpd of oil. The NGL plant includes a 25 MW General Electric (NYSE:GE) LM-2500 Turbine. The turbine will be fed extracted natural gas from the Field and will generate electricity to power the pumps and other Delhi Field infrastructure.

The price of a bbl of NGLs is dependent on the percentage content of its components (ethane, propane, iso-butane, etc.). Current pricing for two typical NGL benchmark baskets (Mont Belvieu, TX and Conway, TX) are shown below:

Source: Midstream Business' NGL Pricing

To estimate the quarterly revenue impact on Evolution's cut of the NGL plant's production, we'll take the average of the two benchmarks ($25.05/bbl) and subtract $2/bbl for transportation costs. Let's call it $23/bbl. The incremental uptick in expected revenue generated from the new NGL plant, using the most recent quarter's average realized price for oil, is estimated as follows:

NGL Extraction Plant: Incremental Estimated Quarterly Revenue Impact

Daily Production Quarterly Production Price Total Oil 132 bbls 11,880 bbls $46.66/bbl $0.55 NGLs 528 bbls 47,520 bbls $23.00/bbl $1.09 million Total $1.6 million

While the $1.6 million incremental increase in estimated quarterly revenue may not seem like much to investors not used to analyzing small-cap companies, note that (all else being equal) it would be an 18% increase as compared to the $8.53 million in total revenue reported in the latest fiscal Q2 EPS report. That's huge. Note also that LOE should decrease as well, considering the NGL plant will also be generating electricity to power the field's infrastructure.

Lastly, according to President & CEO Randy Keys on the recent conference call, the NGL extraction plant will have some attractive tax implications this year:

... looking forward to next year, we should receive a substantial bonus depreciation for the NGL plant when it's put in service. So that's going to also shelter a lot of our taxable income next year. We would not expect to pay significant cash taxes next year. But we are moving toward being a full tax paying entity as these tax benefits run off.

The Dividend

EPM's dividend history is shown below:

The company has a prudent dividend policy and adjusts the payout periodically, based (primarily) on the price of WTI. Going forward, and in consideration of the new NGL extraction plant coming into service, I suspect the dividend will be increased at least once more this year, and perhaps two more times. Note that the company earned $0.07/share in the most recent quarter, and management increased the dividend to $0.07/share. That is likely the result of two factors: the $18+ million in cash on hand and management's confidence on future financial returns.

Risks

The primary risk for EPM is a fall in the price of WTI. Yet, as I have already pointed out, EPM has been profitable for 5 straight years. I write about a lot of O&G producers, and off-hand I cannot think of another company that has demonstrated that kind of profitability during the severe commodity price down-cycle. That said, a plunge in WTI back to $30/bbl would likely cause a significant reduction in the dividend and that would negatively affect the stock price.

The NGL extraction plant was just recently placed into service and will likely require some time to fully optimize operations. The estimate of oil and NGL incremental revenue uplift presented earlier was a full-capacity estimate. This may take a few quarters to realize. In addition, that estimate was based on the two companies' estimate of a 500 bpd uptick in field production due to removal of smaller molecules from the CO2 flood-stream. That estimate could prove to be overly optimistic.

The company's hedging policy allows it to hedge up to 70% of forward production. Hedging added $5/bbl to returns in 2016. Currently, the company has 41% of March thru May expected production with a floor of $50/bbl WTI and an upside cap at $58/bbl.

Evolution's CO2 supply is priced based on the price of crude oil - it's a direct relationship. So it serves as a partial natural hedge against oil prices: as oil prices decline EPM's costs go down and if oil prices recover EPM's costs for CO2 go up. But in a rising price environment, EPM's total margins increase at a greater pace than the costs of CO2.

Perhaps the biggest risk would be a move by management to diversify into other operations outside the Delphi Field. While this may be mitigated by the recent legal settlement giving EPM a working interest in the Mengel Sand - which I consider to be part of the Delphi Field - note that despite no debt and $18+ million in cash, and the new NGL plant coming into service, management recently inked a new $50 million credit agreement with a standard 3x EBITDA covenant. That fact, combined with management's comments on an "improving M&A environment," could lead to "delusions of grandeur." EPM's management does not have the best track record when it comes to acreage outside of the Delphi Field. As a result, shares could be punished by a significant M&A announcement. That is, investors in EPM are investing in the Delphi Field and for the dividend income. They likely don't want to see EPM management delve off into some other venture that has a higher risk/reward ratio.

Lastly, there are some concerned about the weakness of the field's operator - Denbury Resources. I covered this issue in my last "take profits" Seeking Alpha article on Evolution.

Summary & Conclusion

Evolution Petroleum is a very unique O&G producer. The company has no debt, has been profitable for 5 straight years during a vicious commodity price down-cycle, has a flexible dividend policy, and is supported by very low production costs based on EOR from the Delphi Field. The field has an expected 25-year life at current oil prices.

The company could easily earn ~$0.50/share over the next 4 quarters. I base that on the most recent quarterly results, the impact of lower G&A, the reduction in preferred stock dividends, and significant incremental production and revenue uptick from the new NGL plant.

The current dividend rate of $0.07/quarter ($0.28 on an annual basis) could easily rise to $0.10-0.12/share by the end of the year. Given yesterday's close of $7.75, that is a forward yield of 5%+. That compares quite favorably to the current 2.21% yield of the 10-year Treasury.

Meantime, based on the NGL plant, higher production and lower costs, get ready for a significant quarterly beat on the next EPS report - which should be issued in the first week of May. Don't wait for it.

With a 20x multiple on EPS of $0.50, the stock could easily rise to $10 over the next 12-months. But that merely gets the stock back to where it was in December. EPM is a BUY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EPM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.