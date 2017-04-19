Why I Am Buying Condor Hospitality Common Shares For Income

This article traces the substantial changes in the equity capitalization to determine if Condor Hospitality (CDOR) is "investable" at this time, given the fundamental modifications in the balance sheet.

Supertel Hospitality struggled to retain solvency and liquidity after the 2008 financial crisis, having acquired many assets while increasing leverage on the balance sheet prior to that point.

All tables provided below were created by the author using data from Yahoo Finance or from the Condor Hospitality Investor Relations website.

Background:

The origins of Condor Hospitality (NASDAQ:CDOR) go back to a predecessor company, Supertel Hospitality, which was an owner of economy and mid-market hotels under familiar brands such as Super 8, Supertel, Comfort Inn, Quality Inn and Savannah Suites. Supertel Hospitality entered a prolonged period of distress during and after the financial crisis of 2008. Prior to that point, the company had grown by acquiring a substantial number of assets, but had relied on debt financing as well as issuance of a large number of preferred shares to finance this growth. When demand declined for their hotel rooms after 2008, however, the substantial financing cost from both the debt and the preferred shares pressured company results, creating an existential threat to the survival of the company.

From the 2008 time period through to early 2016, the company was scrambling to stay solvent and liquid, selling hotels to reduce debt and pulling out all the stops to restructure an over-levered balance sheet. Real Estate Strategies (R.E.S.) LLC engaged the company and provided desperately needed financing to the company, consisting of direct loans as well as purchase of equity, both a new Preferred Shares Series C and a significant tranche of common shares. Their leader and Chief Real Estate Officer (IRSA), Daniel Elsztain, joined their board and worked with company leadership to sponsor and finance the turnaround of the company. During this period, the company leadership shifted their strategy, from ownership of larger numbers of economy and mid-tier hotels to ownership of a smaller number of larger, premium-branded, limited service hotels. To reflect this strategic shift, the company also re-branded themselves, changing from Supertel Hospitality to Condor Hospitality.

A key milestone was reached in March 2016, when the company announced that the Preferred Shares Series A and B Preferred Shares series were being redeemed. Key to this accomplishment was to bring in yet another major investor in March of 2016, StepStone Partners, to whom a three million shares of the Preferred D shares (at $10/share, valued at $30MM) was sold. This $30MM financed the redemption of the higher coupon A and B Shares having more onerous terms for the company.

Ordinarily, swapping two sets of Preferred Shares (A and B) for another Preferred Share (D in this case) would not necessarily represent progress in strengthening the balance sheet. After all, what is needed is a substantially increased amount of common equity. However, these D Shares could be convertible into common shares at a price of $1.60/share; at the same time, the convertible C shares owned by RES were also converted into these same D Shares. The ability to convert D Series Shares would provide a bridge to the creation of adequate common equity that could provide a stable financial foundation for this company going forward. Security was provided for the new investor by providing StepStone Partners with a board seat from which their investment could be protected and ensuring that conversions would be done simultaneously to protect the interest of both key owning groups.

During the period from August 2014 through March 2016, I wrote several articles describing the company's effort to restore the viability of the enterprise, as I owned the Preferred A and B Series Shares. Once these shares were redeemed, I lost interest and moved on to evaluate other investments. Having seen a number of press releases on Condor Hospitality, however, I returned to examine the state of the "new" Condor Hospitality to determine if it was an investment opportunity here, especially a suitable income investment for my retirement income fund.

Comparison of Basic Measures of Value versus Other Hotel REITs:

My first step was to examine how Condor Hospitality would compare to other hotel REITs (and other potential REIT investments). A table comparing CDOR with other hotel-centric REITs is provided here:

This data was taken from Yahoo Finance, based upon the most recent reported quarter; for many of these securities, including CDOR, this would be the fourth quarter of 2016. As it turns out, the Yahoo Finance website captured the impact of the reverse split on the book value, but did not capture the impact of the secondary (at least to the point at which value was pulled from the site), with more on this below, so the price-to-book value is incrementally high as the book is incrementally too low, as discussed below.

From this table, CDOR represents neither outstanding value nor is it particularly expensive. However, it does sport a relatively high dividend yield relative to similar REITs. I was not looking to add a distressed investment into my income account for retirement; rather, I was looking to add securities offering a reasonable yield, but I wanted to ensure that the market value was well supported by assets to enhance preservation of capital. In other words, I was looking to avoid paying a large premium, opting to pay a low price-to-book ratio. As such, CDOR looked to meet that requirement at this basic level (along with many of the other hotel REITs shown here relative to other classes of real estate).

State of the Balance Sheet of Condor Hospitality (Dec. 31st, 2016):

As the Preferred Series A and B Shares were being redeemed in March 2016, the balance sheet for Condor Hospitality still required improvement. Given this state just one year ago, I went into the balance sheet to take a look at the current state of financing for CDOR to determine if it was "investable". The latest data is 4Q'16 and is provided here:

The balance sheet shows significant improvement over the condition just one year ago. There is more total equity, a better balance of assets-to-liabilities and assets available to common shares relative to just one year earlier.

However, even if this is the most recent balance sheet available publicly, it is far from representative of the current state at the beginning of the 2Q'17. In the first quarter, the company made three substantial changes in the capitalization that will changes the balance sheet substantially, as described in the section below. These changes represent a complete "makeover" of the balance sheet and renders the equity capitalization nearly unrecognizable compared to the 4Q'16 version. While we should have an update on the financials once the 1Q'17 results are published (in early May?), I wanted to get ahead of the crowd to determine the state of the company.

In the next section, I have modeled the changes to the equity capitalization that results from these substantive changes. In this analysis, I am able to use share counts and resulting cash sums from the SEC filings, other than I need to estimate cash obtained from the "overallotment" of shares in the secondary offering; that is, I have an exact amount for the 4,150,000 shares issued in the secondary, but must assume the same per-share proceeds for the overallotment of 622,500 shares as I did not find that amount included in the filings. I expect that my estimate, even if it is not exact, will provide a close estimate to what will result and what will be seen in the balance sheet reporting for the 1Q'17 report.

Impact of Re-capitalization Steps in 1Q'17:

The company executed three sequential changes to their equity capitalization, combining these three steps to transform the balance sheet:

Converting the majority of the existing preferred shares to common shares, increasing by a factor of 10 the number common shares outstanding while shrinking the preferred share market value by a comparable amount (Feb. 28th, 2017). Executing a 6.5-1 reverse split to shrink the share count while increasing the value of the shares, presumably to move the value of the stock away from the delisting level (March 15th, 2017). Executed a secondary offering that increased share count by 4,772,500 "new" shares, increasing share count by an additional 60% and representing a secondary offering that was about 10 times the market valuation of the "old, smaller" shares in place as of Dec. 31st, 2016 (March 29th, 2017).

The sum of this program of recapitalization results in the following step-wise changes to Condor's capital structure, as illustrated in the chart below:

From the table, one can see that management and the board executed a rapid-fire series of steps, starting with converting ca. 85% of the preferred shares and simultaneously increasing common share count by nearly a factor of 10. This conversion did not result in a dilution of book value as the senior claims of the converted preferred shares were expunged simultaneous with the increase in the common shares.

Following the conversion of preferred to common shares, a 6.5-1 reverse split was executed to create a smaller number of common shares having a much higher market value. Once this was effected, the third step of a secondary offering followed two weeks later to raise about $47MM in new equity capital. During this 4 week period during which the three steps were executed, capitalization as represented by the value of the common shares increased from about $10.5MM (ca. 4,957K shares with a market value of $2.13/share) to about $121MM by last Friday (11,540K shares with a market value of $10.56/share), through a thoughtfully organized and skillfully executed, sequential series of equity capital modifications.

Reflecting these changes to the state of the balance sheet as of Dec. 31st, 2016 (found below), the balance sheet has now been transformed to one with a healthy ratio of equity to debt, a reasonable balance of preferred to common equity and a substantial amount of equity now represented by the common shares (with a strong prospect that the preferred share tier will disappear completely with another conversion of the last 9,250K Preferred Shares). The hypothetical balance sheet only reflects the changes in the equity accomplished in the last quarter, but no impact of the operations of the quarter which would be very difficult to predict:

With a market price of $10.56 at the close of trading on April 14th, 2017, the price-to-book for CDOR is 1.16. This represents a relatively attractive value, even if it is not the most attractive one, as compared to the price-to-book values for other Hotel REITS. In addition, I anticipate that the remaining preferred shares will be converted into common shares at the conversion value of $1.60 in the not-too-distant future. This would result in 5,781K "old" shares would result or 889,423 new shares being issued, bringing the total share count to 12,429,471. At the same time, the senior claims of $9,250K would disappear, resulting in an increase of that sum to the assets available for the common shares to $114,695K, a book value per common share of $9.22 and a price-to-book of 1.145.

Including this future transformation, one can now compare CDOR to other Hotel REITs as seen in the following table:

As the reader can see, CDOR is comparable to the best value and favorably valued to most of the other Hotel REITs. At the same time, it brings features such as:

motivated group of investors on the board, focused on creating value and deeply involved with the growth of the company,

those same board members having shown, when it counted, that they would treat fellow investors fairly (i.e., the redemption of the Preferred A and B Shares for face value plus accrued dividends),

a demonstrated ability of the management team and board to execute rapid-fire transformation changes skillfully, as seen in the recapitalization program during 1st quarter of 2017,

a demonstrated ability to manage multiple transactions in parallel, having liquidated 25 legacy hotels in 2016 (essentially a hotel sold each fortnight) at a $23MM gain (so they were not simply dumped to speed liquidation) while acquiring 9 major hotels (for a total expenditure of $118MM) ,

all while not needing to pay much more than the value of these assets to secure a motivated board and skillful management team who operates with a sense of urgency, getting their services "for free".

What about Cash Flow?:

While I have been able to model what I believe the balance sheet will look like, I have not yet been able to capture what I believe the cash flow will look like going forward, other than in a very general sense. Why?

First of all, the first and fourth quarters of Supertel were traditionally much weaker than the second and third quarters. Given this variability, one needs a stable four quarter run rate to get a good view of what the cash flow ought to look like going forward in a credible way. In addition, a key question revolves around whether this significant seasonality of results will continue with the new strategy as it had with the old.

Furthermore, with the sale of 25 hotels and purchase of 9 major hotels, there is not a stable set of properties generating the cash flow against which to (credibly) model what it should look like going forward. These sales and purchases also impact amount of debt and, confounded with the recent secondary, make it hard to "guess" in what form the assets are being held (cash versus repayment of debt).

However, one does have a few key observations around which one can conclude that the current dividend rate is reasonably secure; at a minimum, the dividends should range in yield (relative to the current market price) of about 6.2%-7.3%, matching or beating many peers:

The current dividend rate on the small shares matches the current rate on roughly 10% of the outstanding shares post secondary offering.

The dividend rate on the preferred shares converted into common shares was 6.25%. Maintaining the current rate would increase dividend payments on this 39MM shares by about $1,428K, representing about 50% of the "new" outstanding shares post secondary.

Therefore, the increase in cash distribution to pay the dividend is about $1.4 million for the 6,768K shares stemming from the original common shares or from conversion of the D shares into common shares, representing about 60% of the current "new" shares.

For the 4,772K new shares resulting from the secondary offering, this requires an additional $3,722. However, commentary in the press release mentioned that the proceeds from the secondary will be used for repayment of debt and loans, which will currently carry interest. The average interest payment is about 4.9%; in addition, the CFO would logically apply the proceeds against those debt tranches representing the greatest burden on CDOR, presumably those with the highest coupon rates. Assuming you only reduce debt tranches carrying the average coupon, that also requires an additional $1,483K in cash distributions, bringing the total to an additional $2,911K required to support fully the $0.78/share dividend.

Of course, with additional capital, a reasonable expectation is that additional investments can be made to generate additional earnings and cash flow to support higher cash distributions; otherwise, why do a secondary? In addition, in the past two years, total interest expense has also been decreased by nearly $3MM, which by itself would add sufficient earnings to pay for most of the additional distributions. Additional investment of $47MM should be able to provide all or most of the incremental $2.9MM required to cover fully the dividend.

Finally, consider this: unlike most corporations, where the leaders and the board own a tiny fraction of equity, the board plus the management team (based upon my calculations) continue to own more than 50% of the equity. As such, they are very likely to act in a way to optimize the value of that equity and, if they chose to reduce the dividend, they will do so with an eye towards optimizing total value, not because they want to spend more money per se. They will be treating the common equity as if it is their money because, well, it is.

I don't think that the board would have so recently established a dividend policy that they could not sustain for the first year, so I expect that the dividend will remain in place. If not, it will remain at a level close to the current level and I cannot imagine that it would drop below the 6.25% yield used for the Series C and D (and E) Preferred Share Series. A 6.25% yield would translate into an annual dividend of $0.66/share and would match up reasonably well to the Hotel REIT peers overall, even at that reduced level.

I am currently modeling the current dividend as my primary scenario going forward.

Once there is some degree of stability and consistency in the cash flow of CDOR and I can begin to understand the rhyme and meter of their financials, we will be able to look at the cash flow to confirm that there is indeed sufficient cash flow to support the dividend in a sustainable way. However, I don't think that we are there yet.

Conclusions:

I am purchasing CDOR for reasonably secure income, with potential for future growth of income and market value and an expectation of maintaining the value of the investment. I have added CDOR to my retirement income account and represents about 12.5% or 1/8 of the value of the account. Given the assets backing the investment and the low premium being paid at this time, I am more confidant putting a greater sum into this security.

This is NOT one of my typical distressed investments where I am buying the house at the same time that the fire department is putting out the fire. Purchasers of CDOR should NOT expect substantial growth in the value of the investment in the short- to intermediate-term due to recovery from a distressed state.

Rather, one is buying a real estate company at a price close to that of the assets while getting the services of a highly capable management team. One can expect a higher-than-average current income stream (relative to hotel REIT peers) combined with the potential of future incremental growth of both income and valuation. As such, the purchaser will be getting in on the ground floor (excuse the expression) of an investment alongside a concentrated group of thoughtful investors having a sense of urgency to maximize the value of their substantial investment. Given the low price-to-book ratio, you are getting their services "for free".

Recommendation: Buy Condor Hospitality to secure an attractive income stream while purchasing an equity representing reasonable value that can grow in value over the long run. I have purchased a 12.5% position in CDOR in my retirement income fund as a long-term, income investment.

