Crossroads Capital - Liquidating BDC Trading At Net Cash Levels With Upside Upon Sale Of Portfolio

Crossroads Capital has been selling off its portfolio and will likely make $1.60 distribution in June.

Crossroads Capital (NASDAQ:XRDC) is a business development company ("BDC") that in May 2016, the board of directors approved a plan of liquidation. In August 2016, XRDC hired Toronto-based Settler Capital to assist in the portfolio disposition.

As stated in their latest annual report, "Our current investment objective (our "Investment Objective") is to preserve capital and maximize stockholder value by pursuing the sale of our portfolio investments, limiting expenses and deploying surplus cash as appropriate, including into yielding investments to offset, in part, operating expenses and, as of March 25, 2016, to monetize our portfolio holdings at the earliest practicable date."

Since deciding to liquidate their portfolio, they have liquidated much of their private assets and currently have $2.16 per share in cash with only $0.04 in total liabilities. This is pro-forma for their sale of SilkRoad (post 12/31/2016).

The company estimates the remaining value of their portfolio at $0.82 plus $0.01 in escrowed funds likely to be released.

In total, the NAV is $2.95 versus a current price of $2.16 leaving ~36% upside.

With private assets, valuation is very tricky and the company has been up and down in terms of accuracy of its valuations. Below is an example of assets they sold between 9/30/2016 (their last 10-Q) and today. You can see the premium / (discount) to "fair value" can swing wildly.

($mm) Fair Value 9/30/2016 Pro-forma value 12/31/2016 Premium / (Discount) % Metabolon (partial sale) $5.465 $5.773 5.64% SilkRoad $4.180 $1.340 (67.94%) Centrify $3.205 $3.200 (0.16%)

I think most of us are aware of the legal problems SilkRoad has had and the board specified that this investment was made prior to their involvement however I still think it is telling about in regards to how difficult it is to value these private assets.

I put together a simple Google document that outlines what their current portfolio is (pro-forma for the SilkRoad sale), an assumed discount to "fair value" on the portfolio, and an assumed cost / timing to liquidate. The exciting thing about Crossroads Capital is that in most scenarios, investors are at least made whole. My "downside" scenario is a 1.5 year time to liquidate at $500k per quarter and a 75% haircut on private asset valuations (excluding Metabolon which I value at a small discount to the sale done in November of 2016). This downside scenario still nets investors a total return of $2.18. At current prices, this is roughly break even.

My base case scenario assumes a 12 month liquidation and 25% private haircut (ex-Metabolon) for a pro forma NAV of $2.56, an ~18% premium to today's price of $2.16.

Excluding Metabolon, their largest investment is Zoosk which in my base case scenario accounts for $0.26 per share of value. Now I do not have a position on what Zoosk should be valued but at least the board deemed it worth increasing the value of the private assets between 9/30/2016 and 12/31/2016 (from $2.7mm to $3.3mm). That is a good sign and likely means the asset is not terribly impaired. Likely - but no guarantees.

The company currently has several proposals out for vote to shareholders:

Proposal 1: Authorize the withdrawal of the Company's election to be regulated as a business development company ("BDC")

Proposal 2: To approve any adjournments of the special meeting (NYSE:I) to permit time to voluntarily delist the Company from NASDAQ and to begin the process of implementing PROPOSAL 1 and (ii) to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes at the special meeting to approve PROPOSAL 1 or PROPOSAL 3 or the other transactions contemplated by such proposals. [only necessary if Proposal 1 or Proposal 3 are not approved]

Proposal 3: Approval to liquidate and dissolve according to the plan

If Proposals 1 and 3 are approved, the company plans for a swift distribution of $1.60 after conversion to a liquidating trust. This will further put a floor on valuation as even more risk is taken off the table. I expect it likely that the proposals will be approved. Directors & officers own ~12% of the company.

Summary

Crossroads Capital is a BDC that is liquidating and winding down. Even if they have to take a massive haircut on their portfolio valuation and it takes 1.5 years to liquidate, an investor today will still break even. In a more normal case investors should expect an 18% return with upside if any investments are sold at a larger premium than currently anticipated. I see this as a relatively safe place to park cash in a market that otherwise feels frothy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XRDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.