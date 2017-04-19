Apple: Latest Data Points Are Troubling

Apple’s performance in China will show the future potential in other emerging markets like India where similar market dynamics are playing out.

It remains to be seen how these two local manufactures will perform in 2017, but their substantial retail presence in smaller cities and rural areas does provide a big advantage.

The latest challenge in China is posed by Oppo/Vivo which together sold close to 150 million units in China in 2016.

The latest data from Kantar shows Apple’s market share in urban China is getting eroded substantially due to better specs and low prices provided by local manufacturers.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been losing market share in China for the past few months. Local manufacturers, especially Oppo and Vivo, have been able to trounce not only Apple but other competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi in Chinese market. In the latest report published by Kantar, for the three months ending February 2017, Apple's iOS market share in urban China fell from 22.1% a year ago to 13.2%. Similar drop is seen in the sale of new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, which had a market share of 8% compared to 14% market share, cornered by iPhone 6s and 6s Plus in the three months ending February 2016.

Will the new leaders have staying power or will they fizzle out?

It was widely thought that Xiaomi (Private:XI) would be the biggest threat to Apple in China. However, in the past few quarters, its shipments have fallen rapidly. Xiaomi had bet on an "asset-light" strategy, which relied heavily on online sales. On the other hand, Oppo and Vivo have built a strong retail presence throughout China. Oppo has close to 200,000 retail stores selling its phones across China. A vast majority of these are in lower-tiered cities and rural areas where customers might not be open to purchasing a high-value item like a smartphone via the web.

These retail stores are provided incentives by Oppo and Vivo to persuade customers to buy their products. These incentives can be quite high where competition is strong and depends on the model and season. This strategy not only provides Oppo/Vivo with a tremendous opportunity to increase sales rapidly but also helps in connecting with customers and for getting quick feedback. The strong retail presence will also be advantageous against Apple, which has to rely more on its brand image and marketing.

Wider implications of this battle

The cutthroat competition with China has forced local manufacturers to establish their presence in other countries. In the last quarter, Xiaomi and Vivo were trying to gain the second spot in India, behind market leader Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Oppo came at second place in Southeast Asia. Huawei makes close to 40% of its total sales outside China.

Hence, a rapid decline in market share in China for Apple will have implications in other regions also. Many analysts believed India to make sizable contribution to Apple's shipment. However, both Oppo and Vivo are investing heavily in building a strong retail presence and provide phones with better specs at lower costs.

Fig: iOS decline was the sharpest in China and Japan where Oppo and Vivo are increasing their market share. Source: Kantar

Is Apple doing enough in this key market?

Greater China represented $16.23 billion in operating segment revenues in the last quarter. This was close to $18.5 billion contributed by Europe and more than Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific combined. Eventually, Apple will need to do more to win back the market share lost or at least stem the slide. Apple might have to build more variations for its products to entice reluctant customers. Apple has recently announced it is setting up a few research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou at an investment of 3.5 billion yuan. However, beyond new R&D investments, Apple will also need a new innovative marketing plan to reach out to customers in lower-tiered cities.

There are some optimistic figures for Apple in this region. According to Morgan Stanley, the brand loyalty among Oppo and Vivo users was quite low. Only 24% of Oppo owners planned to stick with the brand, and the figure for Vivo is even lower at 19%. If the next iPhone iteration is able to convince Chinese customers of its superiority, it should be able to lure customers away from other local competitors.

Investor Takeaway

Apple is facing rising competition from homegrown Chinese manufacturers: Oppo and Vivo. Their rapid rise in 2016 also had an adverse impact on Apple's market share. Both these manufacturers are now trying to replicate their success in other regions through new products, aggressive retail presence, and lower price points. The ability of Oppo/Vivo to double shipments within a single year shows the fluidity of smartphone market and the relative ease with which new players can usurp market share from established players.

In the end, Apple will need to tailor its marketing and product pipeline in this region to maintain reasonable market share. At the current price point, Apple is a risky long-term bet due to new competitors in smartphone category and market saturation in almost all major revenue contributing locations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.