Omnicell Acquires InPharmics For Pharmacy Informatics

The acquisition is the second one in six months and indicates an aggressive approach to expanding Omnicell's offerings to the medication dispensing supply chain.

InPharmics has developed a software system that assists pharmacies in tracking medication usage at the patient level and remaining in compliance with new drug laws.

Medication supply automation company Omnicell (OMCL) has completed the acquisition of InPharmics for an undisclosed amount.

InPharmics is the second acquisition in the last six months for Omnicell and represents another data point indicating an active acquisition strategy to bolster Omnicell’s medication management offerings.

I hope to see positive results from the acquisition showing up in Omnicell’s financial results within the next nine to twelve months.

Target Company

Madison, Mississippi-based InPharmics was founded in 2011 by CEO Bobby Parker to deliver medication usage analytics at the patient level.

Over 150 hospital pharmacies use the web-based system, called DSCSATrack, to analyze medication usage across frequently disparate hospital information systems to reduce medication and associated labor costs.

Since March 2016, all pharmacies have been required to be in compliance with the DSCSA, or Drug Supply Chain Security Act.

The DSCSA requires that medication dispensers, i.e., pharmacies, track the provenance of most medications from the manufacturer throughout the supply chain into their pharmacies.

The Act further requires pharmacies to be able to respond to any FDA information request within two days.

FDA information requests are referred to as “T3” data:

Transaction Information

Transaction History

Transaction Statements

InPharmics’ solution is twofold: It ingests electronic data and also digitizes paper-based forms to create a single online and digitally searchable system for pharmacies to remain in compliance and access analytics to improve their operations.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Neither Omnicell nor InPharmics disclosed the acquisition price or terms of the deal. Omnicell management stated that the transaction is not material and won’t change its previously communicated 2017 guidance.

Omnicell plans to use the InPharmics solution to ‘expand the capabilities’ of its Performance Center. The Performance Center provides a software and expert services solution to pharmacies to help them improve their medication management operations.

As Nhat Ngo, Omnicell’s EVP Strategy and Business Development stated,

Pharmacy leaders face significant pressures to balance cost, quality, and compliance across an increasingly broad and more complex healthcare landscape…The InPharmics solution adds clinical and compliance analytics to the Performance Center offering, positioning Omnicell as the partner of choice for health systems looking to drive improvement across all facets of medication management.

The three facets of pharmacy medication management are:

Operational efficiency

Regulatory compliance

Improved patient outcomes

Omnicell’s acquisition of InPharmics continues to build on another acquisition, that of Ateb, announced in November 2016, for a purchase price of around $40.7 million in cash.

In that deal, Ateb was acquired for its medication synchronization software system, called Time My Meds, to enable pharmacies to coordinate multiple prescription refills for a single day pickup for patients.

This also facilitates a more efficient, appointment-based model of prescription refill processing as well as increased patient adherence leading to improved outcomes.

Since the two acquisitions, Omnicell’s stock has rebounded to equal its 52-week high, reaching $40.35 after dropping as low as $31.20 in November 2016.

Clearly, the market likes what it sees from management, even as the company’s 2016 financial performance disappointed with sharply reduced EBITDA on growing sales.

Omnicell appears to be making a growth play via an active acquisition strategy to become a bigger player in the medication supply chain market where large companies like McKesson (MCK) play a major role.

Since we know Omnicell paid a non-material amount for the InPharmics acquisition, it appears management is smartly taking advantage of opportunities in the market for proven technologies.

I hope to see the results of this strategy bear fruit in the next nine to twelve months.

