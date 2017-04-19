Wal-Mart And Etsy: A Match Made In Heaven?

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) has been in the news a lot lately. The company has been on a shopping spree, acquiring several e-commerce stores.

In August, the company paid $3.3 billion for Jet.com. In January, it paid $70 million for ShoeBuy, and in February, it paid $51 million for Moosejaw, a Patagonia competitor. In the same month, it increased its stake in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), China’s second largest e-commerce company to 12.1%. Its stake in JD now is worth almost $5 billion.

In March, Jet.com paid $75 million to acquire ModCloth, a vintage-inspired e-commerce store. This month, Recode reported that the company was about to acquire Bonobos for about $300 million. In total, Wal-Mart has spent almost $4 billion in e-commerce acquisitions in the last eight months.

These acquisitions are in line with the company’s goal of accelerating growth in its e-commerce segment. The CEO said the following in the last conference call:

We continue to invest in e-commerce to accelerate growth. We’re gaining traction and moving faster. We’re the second-largest U.S. online retailer by revenue, one of the top three online retailers by traffic and our Walmart app is among the top three apps in retail.

The recent acquisitions also show a pattern where Wal-Mart is acquiring small, niche companies that are probably struggling. ModCloth had previously raised $78 million while ShoeBuy was struggling according to TechCrunch. Although Bonobos's valuation is not known, the company had raised $127 million by 2014, which makes a $300 million buyout a down round.

I still don’t understand how Jet will ever become profitable.

Wal-Mart has also intensified competition with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by offering free two-day shopping on select products, with no membership fee required.

Would an Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) acquisition make sense?

In 2015, Amazon launched Amazon Handmade, which was touted in the media as the Etsy killer. This launch came six months after Etsy’s IPO. Although Handmade’s revenues are not known, Etsy has shrugged off the competition by increasing revenue from $195 million in 2014 to $364 million in 2016 and EBITDA from $7 million to $26 million. This year, the company expects the revenue to grow by between 20% and 22%.

Two years ago, Etsy held its IPO. On the first day of trading, the company’s share price more than doubled, giving it a $4 billion valuation. Since then, things have not been good with the company, now valued at $1.23 billion. The decline is attributed to slowed growth and concerns about the company’s core. Etsy describes itself as a platform where people can buy items that can’t be found anywhere else. It also claims that its products are not mass-produced, but a look at its website shows that many sellers have taken to mass production.

Investors are concerned that most of Etsy’s revenue does not come from products sold but from seller activities. As shown below, the company’s seller services revenue has overtaken markets revenue in the past two years. Seller services revenue is made up of the fees the sellers pay Etsy for: direct checkout, payment processing, promoted listings, ad services for higher rankings, shipping labels, and pattern by Etsy. The number of sellers has stalled in the past two years, and it has become difficult for many to make money. On the other hand, market revenue is made up of the 3.5% transaction fee charged per sale and the 0.2% listing fee.

This means that an Etsy seller who uses all these tools pays too much for acquiring and serving a customer. Keep in mind that Etsy is a competitive marketplace with 1.7 million sellers, which means that most sellers have to use the above services to gain exposure. For instance, if you are a seller selling a product worth $30, conservatively, you will have to pay about $7 to sell the product.

A number of sellers have also complained about their search engine rankings after the company updated its website.

As I mentioned in my previous article, Etsy faces several challenges going forward, and I doubt it will succeed as a standalone company. Here is where Wal-Mart comes in. By acquiring Etsy at the current valuation, Wal-Mart would get the following.

First, it would get a company with products that are needed. This is evidenced by the company’s growth in GMS, revenues, and the number of buyers. The table below provides a summary of this:

As seen, the company’s active buyers have increased from 19 million in 2014 to 28 million in 2016 while GMS has increased from $1.9 billion to $2.8 billion. This is an indication that the company provides services that are needed in the market today.

Second, Wal-Mart would get a successful company with a good brand value. As mentioned, in terms of revenue and GMS, Etsy has managed to grow despite the huge competition from Amazon and other companies like CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS), ArtFire, iCraft, and Storenvy among others. Etsy has built a brand that comes to mind first when people think about handcrafted things. This is evidenced in the company’s number of active buyers, app store rankings of its apps and its website traffic. Its android and iOS apps rank highly in the shopping categories in the respective stores.

Third, Wal-Mart would be acquiring a company with a good balance sheet. As of December 31st, Etsy had total assets of $553 million against total liabilities of $222 million. At the time, the company had $292 million in cash and short-term investments and no debt.

Fourth, WMT would be acquiring a company that is reasonably valued. Etsy has a market cap of $1.2 billion. This gives it a price-to-sales ratio of 3.3. Using the estimated revenues this year, the company has an estimated PS ratio of 2.21. This makes the company not a very expensive acquisition by Wal-Mart.

Looking at the company’s net income, Etsy has been affected by increasing operating expenses. This year, the company expects to increase its marketing spending, which was 22.4% of its revenue. This will be partly offset by a reduction of SG&A expenses. If the company is acquired, the future operating expenses would be reduced as teams among different WMT platforms are merged. For now, ETSY has 1,023 employees. The average revenue per employee is $392,000, which is significantly lower than its peer companies.

Finally, this acquisition would introduce WMT to a new field which values personal interactions. As the biggest retailer in the country, Wal-Mart has been built on the foundation of scale. This means its suppliers must have the scale to supply to its stores. Most of its goods are sourced from abroad. While a number of Etsy suppliers source their products from abroad, most products are manufactured in the country by small-scale entrepreneurs. This acquisition would introduce a new dimension to Wal-Mart.

The chart below shows the increase in Etsy buyers who made multiple purchases in the last six years:

In conclusion, I believe that in the long term, it will be very difficult for Etsy to operate as a standalone company. However, I understand that selling the company would not be easy. Just as it happened after the company bought ModCloth, some loyal customers threatened never to shop at the company again. The same would likely happen if Etsy was bought by Wal-Mart, a company that does not have a very good reputation. It would also not be easy for Etsy’s shareholders to sell the company at a valuation they believe undervalues the worth of the company.

