Discussing The Market Potential Of Neurocrine's Ingrezza For Tardive Dyskinesia After April 11th PDUFA

Shares have increased about 30% since approval, and investors are wondering if this is an overreaction or an accurate reflection of Ingrezza’s potential.

Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX) investors have enjoyed a 30% increase in stock price following approval of the company's main product Ingrezza last week. Many are now wondering if they should keep holding or reposition their shares, as it is not clear if this strong of an increase was appropriate. The company has not reached profitability, and has no other approved products. They also have failed to give clear guidance on the price point of Ingrezza, stating a possible annual range of $20,000 to $60,000 for the 40mg dose. We are conducting an interview with an expert in psychiatry and a familiarity with TD to get a better understanding of the market potential of this compound. We will investigate key data and the current treatment landscape to give investors a more clear understanding of the future path for Ingrezza and NBIX.

Why Investors Should Care:

Ingrezza just became the first approved therapy for TD, and successful commercialization is the next step in NBIX reaching profitability.

Shares are up about 30% since approval, and it is not clear if this is an accurate portrayal of the value Ingrezza adds to NBIX.

TEVA's (NYSE:TEVA) AUSTEDO was approved on April 4th for Treatment of Chorea Associated with Huntington's Disease, but is also filed for TD.

The interview will offer valuable insight into how Ingrezza compares to other treatments in development and off-label drugs currently used.

Why Speak to an Expert:

The expert will reference data from various trials evaluating Ingrezza, and weigh in on the relevance of the results in several endpoints

The discussion will give insight into the overall treatment landscape for TD, evaluating current methods and potentially industry altering candidates in development

Ingrezza will not require a black box warning, and the expert will be able to give important insight into how this will affect market share going forward

Questions Investors Are Asking the Expert:

Please describe your background and experience treating patients with TD. How many patients with TD do you currently see? What is the current treatment protocol for patients with Tardive Dyskinesia? How would you describe the effectiveness of current treatments? What medications are your patients currently taking? How would you describe the effectiveness of current treatments? There are no other approved products for TD, but Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) tetrabenazine, benzodiazepines, clozapine, or botulinum toxin injections also may be tried in treatment. How would you describe the effectiveness of tetrabenazine, and these other forms of treatment that are sometimes used? What is the market potential of Ingrezza in TD? NBIX identified a possible patient population of 500,000; is this an accurate number? Which of those patients are most likely to be prescribed Ingrezza? How does Ingrezza compare in efficacy and safety to tetrabenazine? Which drug do you see controlling the market going forward? Are there any other drugs currently being developed that could disrupt the market for TD drugs? Ingrezza does not require a black box warning, unlike Teva's Austedo, which has a PDUFA in TD in August 2017. If given the choice, would there be any reason a physician would put patients on Teva's deuterated product vs. Ingrezza, given the boxed safety warning and inferior efficacy and dosing regimen?

How do you think this will this affect the commercialization and market share of both products?

