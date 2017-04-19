Netflix Earnings: Beyond Subscriber Growth

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported strong earnings on Monday. The streaming video service reported first quarter earnings of 40 cents per share versus expectations of 37 cents. The report represented six consecutive quarters of earnings beats. Netflix stock, however, was little moved as investors eyed subscriber growth concerns. At 188 times trailing earnings and 119 times forward earnings, investors may be squeamish about investing in a stock with such lofty valuations. Despite these reservations, a deeper look at the data shows that the Netflix growth story may have merit.

From the top of the financial statement, Netflix revenue growth is beginning to pick up. After six consecutive quarters of trailing 12-month growth under 6%, Netflix trailing 12-month revenue growth numbers have been 6.4%, 7.3%, 7.9%, and 7.7% in the past four quarters, respectively. This growth comes in part from higher prices as revenues per member jumped in the third quarter of 2016. Despite the jump in prices, Netflix continues to grow its streaming subscriber base, which is now closing in on 100 million members.

Another impressive feature of Netflix's growth story has been "growth without leverage." In the last four years, Netflix has grown its assets four-fold while maintaining a debt-to-equity ratio of 4:1. In fact, Netflix shareholder equity has slightly outpaced its liability growth across the previous five years. By continuing this prudent balance sheet strategy, Netflix will be able to spare costly debt servicing expenses and, therefore, increase returns.

When it comes to the bottom line, Netflix is showing improvement beyond the jump in EPS. Netflix return on equity, after seven consecutive quarters below 10%, jumped to 11.4% in the first quarter. It's important to note that the last time Netflix generated this level of ROE, its balance sheet was much smaller. In addition to ROE, Netflix contribution margin (% of profit after variable expenses) surged to over 28% in the first quarter after four years of being at or near the 20%. This is a clear indication that Netflix is capable of expanding margins while expanding its customer and service base.

Finally, a look at Netflix "insane" valuation may reveal some sanity. Each quarter, I record analyst expectations of Netflix earnings in the future. I use a chart to compare those earnings expectations. For the period of Q2 2017 through Q4 2019, analyst earnings expectations, on average, are 11% higher than they were a quarter ago. Additionally, analysts have released their first 2020 earnings consensus at $4.80 per share. At $150 per share, the stock would be trading at 31 times 2020 consensus. Positive developments that impact consensus from 2019 onward will likely bring the stock price up.

One caveat for investors considering Netflix is market volatility. As with all growth stocks, Netflix's is susceptible to volatility greater than the market if a downturn were to occur. As a result, I do not own shares, but Netflix is on my short list to visit if/when market volatility arrives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.