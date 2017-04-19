New York Community Bancorp, Inc., Pull Out Your Deposits And Own Shares Of The Bank Instead

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is currently selling for around $13.50 offering a $0.17 quarterly dividend; a 5% yield. If one is considering putting money in a bank, instead of depositing it in a bank, one can get a better yield by purchasing shares of NYCB.

NYCB was established in 1859 as New York Community Bank, a New York State chartered savings bank. It has grown into one of the largest bank holding companies in the U.S. with deposits of $28.9 billion and 255 branches located in New York, New Jersey, Florida and Ohio. At the end of December it held a $27 billion portfolio of multi-family loans in New York City. A majority of its loans are collateralized by multi-family buildings in New York City and 88% of them are in rent-regulated buildings. The company maintains that these buildings are more likely to retain their tenants and therefore their revenue streams continue to hold up in recessionary cycles. These loans are also less costly to produce and maintain than other types of loans. NYCB produced a chart that shows its superior loan loss performance compared to other banks and thrifts:

Source: New York Community Bancorp Web Site

NYCB recently started a specialty finance loan and lease business that has been growing at a rapid rate. It offered a glimpse of the business in the graph below.

Source: New York Community Bancorp Web Site

Standard and Poor's analysis of NYCB suggested that the credit quality of its loans was strong with a low loan-to-value ratio. This analysis suggested that EPS for 2017 would come in around $1.03 and $1.07 for 2018. S&P has a price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. One of the reasons for NYCB's low market price is the termination of a proposed merger with Astoria Financial at the end of December. NYCB made the right move by terminating the planned merger since Astoria's business was priced too high. NYCB's market price graph is shown below:

Source: Interactive Brokers Web Site

This graph also shows that NYCB lowered its dividend from $1.00 per share to $0.68 per share in 2016. This dividend reduction should have occurred years ago to give the company some flexibility to invest in its business. This lower dividend gives management some room to make adjustments to its business model and to expand and grow its footprint. NYCB has a history of buying up other banks at relatively reasonable prices and perhaps this dividend adjustment will yield the capital to continue to grow its footprint by purchasing some other small banks.

While NYCB is not growing at a great rate, it offers a dividend that appears to be relatively safe. The current dividend offers a 5% yield which is about 2% higher than other banks. If NYCB were to sell at the same EPS multiple as other banks, its market price would be about $16.00 per share. Considering the quality of the bank's loans and its conservative management, stock ownership in this bank should pay dividends for the foreseeable future. In the event of higher interest rates, this bank would prosper and grow EPS faster.

For those who wonder about my position in NYCB, I own about 2500 shares in my personal accounts with an average price of $13.75. If and when the market price gets to $14.25, I plan to sell about 1000 shares to bring my float to 1500 shares. If and when it gets to $15.50, I plan to sell the rest of the shares unless there is news suggesting profit growth rising faster. In the meantime I collect the 5% yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.