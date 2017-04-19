Fiscal Policy And The Muni Market: 5 Areas To Watch

We believe the muni market is positioned to absorb the kind of supply that might result from increased infrastructure spending.

We examine the potential effects of Trump's tax and infrastructure proposals on the muni market

By Stephanie Larosiliere, Senior Client Portfolio Manager. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

In recent months, the Trump administration has discussed a number of initiatives that could impact the U.S. municipal market - some potentially adversely. At the top of the list are tax reform and major increases in infrastructure spending. Concern over the impact of these policies - particularly changes in tax exemptions currently enjoyed by U.S. municipal investors - has caused some volatility in municipal bonds since the U.S. election. However, while policy uncertainty remains, Invesco's municipal bond team believes the U.S. municipal market may offer opportunity in 2017. Below, we assess five likely implications on the municipal market in the coming year and beyond.

1. Economic growth and municipal supply expectations

Retail municipal investors reacted to the U.S. presidential election with strong selling pressure. Fears that the Trump administration would potentially lower income tax rates, cap municipal tax exemptions or eliminate the Alternative Minimum Tax raised concerns that municipal bonds would drop in value.

However, the investor exodus from the asset class has subsided this year, and flows have turned modestly positive. At the current level of yields,1 we believe the municipal market offers opportunity. Supporting our positive outlook are this year's supply expectations. We expect $350 billion to $370 billion in new issuance in 2017, around $70 billion to $90 billion less than in 2016 and $30 billion to $50 billion less than in 2015.2 If we experience slight-to-moderate economic growth, as is our base case, fundamentals among municipal issuers should continue to improve. We believe this backdrop sets the stage for the municipal asset class to perform well this year, assuming there are no major negative surprises on the tax reform front.

2. Tax cuts and the municipal market

We believe there is a high probability that federal income tax rates (particularly at the highest tax

brackets) will be adjusted down. However, we do not believe they will be cut as aggressively - for example, to 33% - as has been discussed in the media. Nor do we foresee a significant impact on the municipal market. When former President George W. Bush cut tax rates in 2001 and 2003, there was no discernable impact on the municipal market.3 This was likely because the average tax rate of municipal bond holders was between 23% and 28%, and this has not changed very much since the late 1980s.4 Unless tax cuts are more aggressive than the often-discussed 33% level, we believe the final details of President Trump's tax plan will likely be met with muted response in the municipal market.

3. Tax exemption of municipal bonds

We do not believe there is a true threat to the tax exemption of municipal bonds. During the Obama administration, this issue was raised regularly, either in the form of a 28% cap on the federal income tax rate or the elimination of the tax exemption altogether. During those years, the conversation never made it past the initial stages for two main reasons: (1) It became clear that the majority of municipal bond holders were not ultra-high earners, as generally thought, but more middle-income investors; (2) A cap on the exemption of tax-exempt interest would increase the borrowing costs for state and local governments. It was recognized that higher borrowing rates could result in less spending on infrastructure and fewer jobs, which could ultimately slow economic growth, place state and local finances under pressure and hinder needed infrastructure improvement. As a result, this proposal was met with strong bipartisan and municipality opposition. We believe similar proposals today would face similar resistance.

4. Greater infrastructure spending

According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the U.S. needs massive investment in all essential infrastructure, from bridges and airports to dams and railways.5 Much of the economic boom that the U.S. experienced over the last 50 years was due to its network of highways, which made it easy to ship goods. It is believed that if American infrastructure remains in a state of disrepair, it will not only be dangerous but could also hurt the economy in the long run.

For these reasons, we believe, infrastructure was one of the only policies that President Trump discussed in detail on his campaign trail. His original plan called for $1 trillion in infrastructure expenditures over a 10-year period.6 While there are still very few details available on the plan, we envision that at least $25 billion to $50 billion per year would be funded through the tax-exempt municipal bond market. We believe the municipal market could readily absorb this level of supply, especially if it were issued at a measured pace. This is because infrastructure bonds are the building blocks of the municipal market; they appeal to both retail and institutional investors.

5. Non-US demand for municipals

Negative interest rate policies introduced by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan have led to increased global interest in the U.S. municipal bond market. Although the U.S. municipal asset class has historically been the investment of choice for U.S. retail investors, in the last year, yield-starved non-US investors have flocked to investment grade U.S. municipal bonds.7 They have likely been drawn to this asset class by its history of low volatility8 and near-zero default rates,9 as well as the potential for diversification and attractive yields. Unlike U.S. investors, non-US investors are not eligible to take advantage of the federal tax exemption that municipals are known for. Nonetheless, these investors have piled into the $3.8 trillion market.10 At the end of 2015, foreign investors held around $90 billion in U.S. municipal bonds, up from $72 billion in 2010.11

Municipal bonds have likely been attractive to non-US investors because they are a pure play on the U.S. economy. They held up well as oil spiked and Brexit and other geopolitical events surprised markets. Municipal bonds issued to finance hospitals; universities; water, sewer and electric power facilities; bridges; tunnels; airports; senior living facilities; and public transportation are truly tied to the performance of the U.S. economy. Because these sectors have not historically been tied to the performance of U.S. stocks, investment in the municipal asset class has allowed non-US investors to invest in the U.S. economy without exposure to U.S. equity market risk. If this new source of demand continues at the pace of the last two years, we believe it could provide support to the municipal market going forward and potentially help smooth volatility tied to U.S. retail investment cycles.

For more thoughts on fixed income opportunities in the Trump era, including in municipal bonds, watch the latest Invesco Interactive webcast.

