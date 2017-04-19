IBM Should Buy Palo Alto Networks

Back in early March, there was a vague rumor that IBM (NYSE:IBM) was considering a takeout of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW). The speculation was enough to give Palo Alto a pop in share price, but the reality of the situation soon took over and the rumor was determined to be exactly that, just a rumor. However, the possibility of IBM acquiring Palo Alto seemed like too much of a win-win to be dismissed outright. In this article, I'll discuss why it makes sense for both companies to at least consider a buyout.

Why It Makes Sense For IBM

IBM just accomplished a major feat I didn't think was possible. The company has now seen 20 consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue declines. five years of declining revenues is a painful reality of a "tech company" that is a case study of how to waste billions of dollars with nothing to show for it. Since 2008, the company has spent $97.1 billion on share buybacks. The end result of this massive buyback is an extremely expensive way to financially engineer earnings. Looking back even further, there's an interesting article on Seeking Alpha on how IBM has spent its money since 2000.

Share Buyback ($ Billion) 2017 YTD $ 1.3 2016 $ 3.5 2015 $ 4.6 2014 $ 13.6 2013 $ 13.8 2012 $ 12.0 2011 $ 15.0 2010 $ 15.3 2009 $ 7.4 2008 $ 10.6 Total $ 97.1

IBM clearly has very little to show after spending tens of billions of dollars over the past decade and a half. So why does the company continue to pound its head against the wall and expect a better outcome? It could be because IBM has a number of powerful investors, i.e. Warren Buffett, who still believe share buybacks return value to shareholders. The only problem with this argument is when the company falls into a situation like IBM and revenue declines for 20 consecutive quarters. As revenue falls it puts pressure on all areas of the business and shareholders suffer. Looking at a number of five-year charts of the company, you can see revenue, net income, and operating margins all declining.

IBM Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

IBM Net Income (TTM) data by YCharts

IBM Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

However, the most damaging chart is IBM's underperformance compared to the S&P 500. IBM has underperformed by 77%. This is a perfect example of what happens when a company sits on its hands and fails to change its failed strategy of buying back shares instead of focusing on growing the company.

IBM Total Return Price data by YCharts

Here's where Palo Alto could be a great fit for IBM. IBM has had some success pushing strategic imperatives into areas such as data analytics, cloud, and security services. In 1Q17 security revenue came in at $500 million and grew 10% year-over-year. While this is a drop in the bucket for IBM, it's one of the few areas of growth and one area where the company has tremendous growth potential.

Palo Alto is one of the leading cyber security companies with 37,500 customers across 150 countries. Over 85 of the Fortune 100 and half of the Global 2000 use Palo Alto to improve their cyber security. IBM already has relationships with many of these companies, which would make for a smooth transition. In addition, merging Palo Alto's platform with Watson would yield tremendous synergies and would offer new add-on options for existing customers and be a power sales point to attract new customers. More importantly, with Palo Alto growing revenue 20%-plus, it would give IBM a new revenue generator and immediately almost double its cyber security revenue.

An acquisition of Palo Alto could be achieved relatively cheap after the latest plunge in the share price. The company has a market cap of $10.1 billion with net cash of $1.6 billion giving it an enterprise value of $8.5 billion. Assuming a buyout price between $155-$165/share, IBM could acquire Palo Alto for $12.6-$13.5 billion. This would be a drop in the bucket considering IBM spent $97.2 billion in share buybacks over the past nine years. Instead of using free cash flow for financial engineering, this is a concrete move that could help stop the bleeding in IBM's revenue decline and position the company as the most advanced in the growing cyber security industry.

Why It Makes Sense For Palo Alto Networks

Once a Wall Street darling, Palo Alto has fallen out of favor and its share price trades at levels not seen since 2014. The company consistently faces a buzz saw of analysts and critics every time it reports earnings. This puts the company in an unenviable position of facing sharp declines unless it beats lofty expectations every three months. Despite significantly outpacing overall industry growth, the market believes increased competition will begin to eat into the company's growth prospects.

PANW data by YCharts

By merging with IBM, Palo Alto would gain access to one of the most advanced data analytics and AI platforms (Watson) which would complement their current security offerings. It would also give Palo Alto access to a huge client list IBM has been working with for decades. The synergies and deep pockets of IBM would make the combined company a leader in cyber security.

One of the biggest complaints analysts and investors have with Palo Alto is the amount of money the company spends on sales and marketing. Over time these costs as a percent of revenue would decline and the company's subscription model would show its value as margins improved. Palo Alto also produces healthy free cash flow, which makes it an attractive acquisition target for IBM.

Will it happen?

Of course, this is purely speculation at this point, but I believe it offers too many positives for both sides to ignore outright. IBM desperately needs to transition its revenue base away from its legacy business and cyber security is one area where the company could steadily grow revenue over time. By putting up $13 billion to buy Palo Alto, IBM would put revenue back on a path toward growth and could change investor sentiment toward the company. Worries about increased competition from Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) would be softened for Palo Alto and customers would likely see IBM/Palo Alto as a clear leader in cyber security.

Investors, such as Warren Buffett, would be the biggest obstacle to such an acquisition. Buffett has never wavered from his positive view of share buybacks, and would likely fight any deviation from the company's buyback strategy. However, even Buffett should question what positives have come from IBM's buybacks over the last decade. Just imagine if instead of buying back $97.1 billion in shares, the company spent that cash to acquire Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Palo Alto Networks. $97.1 billion would easily be enough to accomplish both and completely transform the narrative of IBM as dead tech. Hindsight is always 20/20, but doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results is the definition of crazy.