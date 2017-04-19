Amphenol On The Up?

By Oisin Breen

Some months ago, I wrote an article on wireless infrastructure, considering a series of potential investments. More recently, we looked at NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) concluding that despite its wide ranging product offering, there were mixed signals about its future performance as a stock. In this article, we focus on a technological infrastructure play, Amphenol (NYSE:APH). Amphenol, with a market capitalization of $21.365bn, twelve month share price returns of 21.09%, and steady, if unspectacular, year-to-date share price growth of 4.11%, is a major producer of fibre-optic and electronic connection products, such as co-axial cables. The company has a long history in the business, dating back as far as 1932, and technology based around tubes and valves. With such history, 2016 revenues of $6.286bn, and net income of $822.9m, the company has pedigree. Additionally, with a wide market-base - Amphenol sell into, amongst others, the military-aerospace, industrial, wireless infrastructure, and IT sectors - and a product offering that is only likely to become more in demand, given the huge amount of growth left in the global technological infrastructure market, Amphenol is likely to see revenues continue to increase year on year. In 2011, its total revenues were$3.939bn, this figure rose over the following five years to $6.286bn, meaning the company grew its revenues by almost 60% in five years, with average year-on-year growth of 10%. These are certainly positive numbers.

Amphenol - 1 Year Share Price vs. SPX. Source: Bloomberg

Amphenol are themselves bullish about their future prospects, highlighting in their annual report, amongst other things, the success of their acquisition of FCI in January 2016, which boosted both revenues and Amphenol's manufacturing footprint. A CAGR of 10%, a seemingly steady stream of military contracts, not a bad thing to be able to boast about, and a consistent patent-stream suggests something is certainly going right for the Connecticut based company. Even in terms of the company's debt, which is somewhat high at $3bn, the future seems to be well in hand, with the company holding $1.17bn in cash, and an orders backlog of $1.31bn. Share buy-back plans of up to$1bn, which can suggest a company running out of ideas, given the company's growth and patent development, should also be taken as a positive, with share-prices likely to receive a boost.

Amphenol Revenues and Income '12-'16. Source: FT

Earnings Forecasts. Source: FT

In terms of the company's share price, APH currently trades around the $69.50 mark, with the 52 week range $54.94-$71.98. Although still within 5% of recent highs, analysts suggest that Amphenol's share price still has some room to grow. Polls carried out by the FT, present an average 12 month price target of $71.5, which would be a not all that impressive 3% share price rise, however potential highs of $85, according to the same source, would offer a much healthier 19% in share price growth. More recent forecasts, from Citigroup ($80, +15%), and Cowen and Company ($85, +19%), are more optimistic, suggesting Amphenol may have a strong end to 2017. Consensus price targets range from the aforementioned $71.5, to Zacks' $73.17 (+5%), and Marketbeat's $74.6 (+7%). In the nearer term, following a steady April drop in its value, to $68.65, Amphenol's share price seems to be staging a recovery, and is again climbing toward the $70 range, and may yet be there to stay. Levels of support, according to available analysis, are expected to start at the $68.76 mark, and once past $70 per share, APH is expected to face little resistance until somewhere between $71.34 and $71.86.

Share Price Forecast Amphenol - Source: FT

Share Price Forecast - Source: Marketbeat

Amphenol is a strong growth stock, with a low price-to-earnings ratio, however this is climbing, with investors already prepared to pay a premium, given its P/E ratio of 26.5 is above its historic 5-year average of 22.6. According to the most recent earnings call, 2017 sales figures are promising, expected to be close to $6.5bn (+3%), and yearly EPS figures are expected to climb by 12%, to $2.92. With the next earnings call not too far away, coming, as it does, at the end of the month, the fact that APH has beaten or equaled earnings estimates every quarter for the past five years should not be forgotten. If APH continues to stay on target, you can expect the company's share price to keep climbing.

APH Earnings Estimates and Actual Earnings Q4 '15 to Present. Source: Marketbeat

Financials from APH's Annual Report.

When it comes to mergers and acquisitions, it is also important to note that Amphenol is historically quite active, increasing its supply of high value content through company purchases, which have included the buyouts of FCI, a wireless expert, AUXEL, a French power solutions company, GE's advanced sensor business, and Jaybeam Wireless, an antenna manufacturer. This shows that when the company sees an opportunity, it is prepared to act. This is a further positive sign, and one backed up by CEO Adam Norwitt's claim that 50% of all free cash flow will continue to be spent on M&A, where possible.

Dividend Information & Forecasts. Source: FT

In terms of dividends, Amphenol, whilst offering a low dividend rate of between 0.9% and 1% over the past few years, has excellent levels of dividend growth. The company's dividend growth rate is 80.83% over the past five years, with a payout ratio of 21.73%. In the last year, as the above chart illustrates, dividends of $0.58 were up 9.43% on the previous year, and 2017 issuance is expected to be at a level of $0.63 per share, which means an increase of 8.1%.

EPS Growth Forecasts and Results '16-'17. Source: Nasdaq

Whilst not wishing to be too positive about the fundamentals of Amphenol, as against about its potential share price performance, it is also interesting to note that the company's gross margins have consistently stayed over 30% for more than two decades, whilst operating margins have been above 13% since 2010. This certainly shows that the company has been well run. In terms of the upcoming Q2 results, should sales top estimates of $1.535bn, or earnings top $0.67 per share, APH ought to see a strong share price increase.

Amphenol 5 Year Performancevs. SPX. Source: Bloomberg

Ultimately, if you're interested in taking a position in a technological infrastructure company, one which is historically well managed, shows a long-term tendency for growth, is active in M&A and the issuance of patents, and is aware of what it can and cannot do, Amphenol is an interesting investment, especially over the long-term. If, however, your interest is short-term in nature, the very fact that the company is so close to recent highs increases the level of risk. If higher end price targets ring true, and if the company continues its trend of beating forecasts, a short term investment with a view to the long would seem to be an excellent bet, but Amphenol looks like one to hold, rather than one to flip.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: CFDs, spread-betting and FX can result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. They are not suitable for everyone, so please ensure you understand the risks. Seek independent financial advice if necessary. Nothing in this article should be considered a personal recommendation. It does not account for your personal circumstances or appetite for risk.