I Made 40% Shorting Met Coal - Is It Time To Flip My Bet?

Business Insider reports that Cyclone Debbie has stranded 35-40% of the global supply of global coking coal supply, causing prices of Australian coking coal to jump $300/mt.

I'm short Corsa coal (OTC:CRSXF). In my initial article on the firm, I made the case for why Corsa' strategy to tap foreign markets was flawed and met US coal mines (NYSEARCA:XME) (NYSEARCA:KOL) was going to crash-the stock is down close to 40% since then. See the price chart for the stock's downward slide, which great to be on.

However recent developments have given me pause. Business Insider reports that Cyclone Debbie has stranded 35-40% of the global supply of coking coal. As a result, prices of Australian coking coal to jump $300/mt. Moreover, Australian supply could be constrained for at least another month. As met once again skyrockets, as it did in 2016, China has taken the unprecedented step of tapping American mines to fill the supply short fall caused by Debbie.

The approbation of picking up Australia's slack typically falls on Pyongyang. Unfortunately, for the North Korean regime, its missile tests have irked Beijing. In response, the Chinese halted all coal imports from the totalitarian state. The move is a continuation of UN resolution 2321, which passed in 3Q16. The recent developments in the region have exacerbated tensions and it is unlikely that Chinese will reverse the ban. Does that mean it is time to flip my bets?

No.

But George Dethlefsen Corsa Coal's CEO thinks so. The firm is apparently scrambling to find met coal to ship to China. The shortage has increased American Platts low-vol to $230/mt and high-vol to $240.

I should point out that in its last investor presentation management stated that they intend to up Corsa's international sales from 50% in 2016 to 100% this year. The move would purportedly allow management to capitalize on rising met prices. US prices are fixed on an annual basis, but international prices are negotiated quarterly. On the surface management seems to have made the right call. But let's pretend for a second that Corsa didn't see Cyclone Debbie coming. After all a broken clock is right twice a day. Corsa coal's move also smacks of desperation.

At the time of writing George seems to be the only CEO news outlets were quoting on the apparent windfall from China (the stock has slide almost 40% this year). For example, Arch Coal has not responded to CNBC's request to comment. I assume that it is because they understand that Debbie's aftermath is a bottle neck not a death knell for Australian firms.

In 2016 met prices enjoyed a similar ascent into the stratosphere before collapsing. History is about to repeat itself. This is not a paradigm shift to a world where US mines will compete with Australian firms in China.

Once Australian firms return to normalcy. Corsa has to overcome shipping costs. A "fine point" that is lost on the leadership.

Morgan Stanley's global quality adjusted cost per ton of met is a hair above $100. I place Corsa's quality adjusted cost at $128. Placing it in the wrong end of the cost curve. Russia (not listed in the cost curve) can produce met at ~$70 a ton. It will cost $19.2/t for Corsa to reach either India or China (based on my estimates).

Whilst an Australian firm has a $13/ton logistic advantage over Corsa in both markets and can ship its products to them 15 days earlier than Corsa. It costs more to ship coal and the farther you ship coal the more it costs. Who would have thought?

Adding to Corsa's woes are the 13mt of idled capacity and the 42mt in new capacity will come online by 2019. The bulk of additions are in European and Asian nations. Reopening the door to a supply glut.

Which brings us to the fundamentals. In my initial piece on Corsa I picked a realized price of $141.5 per metric ton. Why? I picked the management's bull case and ran the numbers to show that even under the firm's rosiest expectations the stock was a short.

This time around I'm picking what my model estimates as the cyclicality adjusted market price. Think of it as the real return on a bond, only this time I'm stripping out the impact of cyclicality or aberrations (as is the case now). The price of met may seem too low at first blush, however this is the firm's realized price. The firm books a $32-$40 charge on sales price per ton or a 22% hair cut to the market price due to coal quality.

Whilst the realized price seemed too low, the operating costs may seem too high. However, extrapolating from its current cost base to its future cost base is a critical mistake; Quecreek will go offline in 2017, where it costs $76/ton to mine. It will be replaced by mines like HorningD whose operating costs are $92/ton. Furthermore, management's estimated costs omit key items, such as stock options expenses.

The input assumptions are summarized in the table above. There's no surprises there, but I would like to point out that the firm's beta come in at whopping 6.0. Venture traded stocks are very risky. Caveat Emptor!

For the WACC I used an iterative WACC calculation. The methodology is far more robust (less sensitive to assumptions) than a static WACC derivation.

Based on the DCF I have derived a share price of $1.45 for the firm, as 29.95% discount to the 1 April 18th close. Not too shabby.

