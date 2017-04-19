9% Dividend Yield From Deep Value REIT Portfolio

In this article, I explore how such strategy could be applied to the REIT sector.

Deep value strategies have often been used to target maximum returns at the expense of higher volatility.

Deep value is a niche where active management has often proved to add value and outperform passive benchmarks. It is an approach that seeks to identify financial assets selling at abnormally low valuations relative to their true underlying value. It is a step further from "value investing" and often goes after firms such as Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) that may not even be expected to continue as going concerns in the long run.

While it is a fairly common strategy used with traditional asset classes including stocks and bonds, I am not aware of any fund following a strict deep value approach in the field of REITs. Being a contrarian investor with experience in private equity real estate, I would be very interested in seeing what a "Deep Value REIT Portfolio" would look like.

Such strategy would target REITs trading at excessively low valuations relative to their NAV and/or peers and seek to outperform, perhaps at the cost of higher risk.

As such, I developed a model portfolio with 5 equally weighted positions in highly out-of-favor REITs. I consider each of the selected REITs to be materially undervalued both on an absolute and on a relative basis. The low valuations are well reflected in below average FFO multiples and high dividend yields. While the portfolio is riskier than a broad REIT index, I believe that it has good potential to deliver higher total returns going forward.

Overview of Hypothetical "Deep Value" REIT Portfolio

The portfolio includes five REITs representing five different property sectors:

1. CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) is our retail REIT.

2. New Senior Investment (NYSE:SNR) is our Health Care REIT.

3. Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is our Net Lease REIT.

4. Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is our Hotel REIT.

5. Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is our Specialty REIT.

As such we sought to diversify away some of the risk inherent with each individual property sector. It was tempting to include other deeply discounted REITs such Washington Property Group (NYSE:WPG), Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) or Medical Properties Trusts (NYSE:MPW), but that would have quickly led to excessively high concentration on a given property sector.

Two interesting findings of this exercise are that most deep value REITs appear to be small to mid-caps and that they may often be externally managed. As such, our model portfolio does not include any large cap REITs and includes two REITs that are externally managed.

With an equal weighting of each position, the portfolio has an average FFO multiple of 7.5 and a 9.2% dividend yields. To put this into perspective, the broad US REIT market trades today at close to 20 times FFO and a 4% dividend yield. Therefore, our developed portfolio has a more than two times higher dividend yield and a 2.6 times smaller valuation multiple.

Our deep value portfolio is clearly riskier than average and it rightfully trades at a discount. The important question is whether this massive valuation gap is fully justified? I don't think so and believe that as a group these REITs have suffered from excessive pessimism and market overreaction.

CBL & Associates Properties is a class B mall REIT that has strongly sold off due to the fears of e-commerce growth. Despite the sharp decline in its share price, the fundamentals of its properties have remained favorable with high occupancies, stable NOI as well as sales per square foot. (full thesis available here)

New Senior Investments is an independent-living senior housing REIT that is well positioned within a growing space. While the REIT suffers from numerous risks including overleveraged, tenant concentration and external management, it owns an attractive portfolio that trades today at high discount to NAV. There are today 10,000 baby boomers retiring each day, and this trend is expected to benefit SNR in the long run.

Global Net Lease is a very unique net lease REIT that targets properties throughout Europe and the USA. Here again, there are risks that justify a discount, but the magnitude of this discount appears to be excessive. The REIT has a very long weighted average remaining lease term of over 9 years and pays the majority of the cash flow directly to shareholders. The cash flow is of high quality and in a low interest rate environment, it is rare to find such a 9% yield. (full thesis available here)

Sotherly Hotels is one of the smallest hotel REITs, and it suffers from its small size. Its trading volume does not allow large institutions to build positions, and the cost of running a small public firm has caused the REIT to trade at a steep discount to peers ever since going public. The properties are of high quality, the management is buying back shares, and the dividend yield is very well covered. (full thesis available here)

Unit Group is a specialty REIT that specialize in communication infrastructure investments. This is still a very new niche of the REIT sector, and it is yet to gain the attention from the broad investment community. Yet the asset class possesses many advantages including consistent cash flow, very low capex requirement and low management intensity. Unit's peers have experienced large appreciation in the recent years, but because Unit is a new REIT with a concentrated portfolio, the share price has stayed at opportunistic levels so far.

Again, there is no denying that these REITs have above-average risk, but it appears that the risks are more than priced in at the current low valuations. The risk premiums given to the above REITs are very high relative to other REITs, and it leads me to believe that this portfolio will be a winner in the next few years.

Final Thoughts

In one year, we will review again and see how the portfolio performed. What is clear is that given the high dividend yield, the portfolio does not have to appreciate much to deliver very attractive returns. Moreover, the dividends appear to be sustainable at every single REIT and well covered by cash flow. While it is clear that the dividend and cash flow growth expectations are close to 0 for this portfolio, we do anticipate some FFO multiple expansion which should lead to capital appreciation.

I believe that if the bull market continues and interest rates remain low, it is reasonable to expect a 10-15% return from this portfolio. Moreover, I believe that it would have good chances of outperforming the broad REIT index (NYSEARCA:VNQ) which trades today at much higher valuations and lower yields.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles on other undervalued REIT. I have experience working in Private Equity Real Estate and aim to identify the best risk/reward opportunities within my field of expertise. My articles are free here on Seeking Alpha, and following me will allow you to receive all my research at no cost.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short CBL PUTS

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.