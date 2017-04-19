Union Pacific: Yes, It Will Go Higher

In my view, the shares of companies that are absolutely vital to the economy should trade at a (slight) premium to the overall market. Although they're up about 27% over the past twelve months, shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) still trade at a 19% discount to the overall market.

This makes no sense to me in light of the huge potential here. I'll go through this analysis by writing briefly about the long run financial performance here. I'll also write briefly about the demographic and trade opportunities this company has going for it. I'll model my future price expectations based on the dividend, and I'll finish off by speaking to the relationship between the business and the stock.

Financial Performance and Strategic Opportunities

In some sense, the discount to the overall market is understandable, as Union Pacific's operating ratio rose about 1% from 2015 to 2016, and net income declined about 11% over the same time period. In my view, this is a very short-sighted pricing at the moment. For investors with a long term orientation, slight variances like these should be seen as "noise." The fact is that railroads are the most cost effective, environmentally sound way to move "stuff" from one place to another. Given the growth in population expected in the United States (especially in and around Union Pacific's corridors), this is a business that will be viable and profitable for decades.

Particularly interesting to me is the opportunity presented by trade with Mexico. Political posturing and nonsense aside, the fact remains that trade with Mexico is important, growing, and Union Pacific is uniquely positioned to benefit from that trade. They are the only Class 1 railroad to have access to all six rail gateways between Mexico and the United States. To put some hard numbers on this, the number of carloads that Union Pacific has moved between the two countries has increased at a CAGR of about 6.5% since the financial crisis.

In terms of the specifics of the financial performance, 2015 and 2016 have been relatively challenging years for all of the Class 1 railroads, and Union Pacific is no exception. After years of revenue and net income growth (and operating ratio improvement), things have slipped over the past two years. Additionally, the debt load is relatively high here, but fully 77% of it is due after 2021, so it's less of a concern to me.

That said, it's not all bad news at Union Pacific. For instance, the company has returned to shareholders about $22 billion since 2011 ($13.4 from stock buybacks and $8.334 from dividends). This trend continued during the most recent two years of downturns (where $6.5 billion was returned via buybacks and another $4.2 billion was returned via dividends). You can tell more about people during times of relative adversity and the fact that management didn't slow the stock buyback or the dividends proves to me that they are intensely shareholder friendly. This is critical to me in judging management.

Modeling the Dividend

As I've said many times, when I try my hand at predicting the future, I like to keep all variables but one constant, and change the one variable that I consider to be an important driver of a stock's price. In this case, I'm going to grow the dividend, while keeping the yield constant. In this way, I can try to predict what is a reasonable price for a given stock in future.

The dividend at Union Pacific has grown at a CAGR of about 12.5% since 2011, which is an enormous return. I'll use a much more conservative growth rate in my assumptions about the future dividend (and therefore price). I feel that erring on the side of conservatism is a helpful way to avoid unpleasant surprises. That said, with a payout ratio of about 44%, there's room for a small dividend increase in my view.

I'll build a "moderate growth" model and a "disaster scenario" model to infer what prices might be in 2020. The moderate growth will assume that dividends grow at 7% from here to 2020, and the disaster growth will assume that dividends grow by "only" 4% from now to 2020. When I perform these forecasts, the total return on the current price is between 27% under the disaster scenario (CAGR of 6.2%) and 42% under the moderate scenario (CAGR of 9.2%).

The Stock

Fortunately or not, we investors access the future cash flows of businesses by purchasing the surrogates which apparently represent the future cash flows a company can spin off. In fact, the short term price movements of the proxy-stocks are driven more by the mood of the crowd than by anything fundamental. This obviously creates some opportunity. When the crowd that makes up the market behaves in a particularly myopic way, we can buy wonderful businesses at relative discounts.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model the trend for UNP would turn Bullish with a close above $107.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from downtrend on the daily charts which began on March 2. From here we see the shares rising to the $114.00 level over the next three months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when the fundamentals support what we see on the charts. Today we bought UNP Call Options which will provide us with approximately 18x leverage on our LONG trade (for details on the call option please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $105.00.

For investors in the shares we recommend you hold for three months or $114.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years not months) we believe UNP is an excellent addition to any Dividend Growth Portfolio.

Conclusion

While the shares of Union Pacific have done quite well in 2016, the discount to the overall market is unwarranted here in my view and suggests to me that there's further upside ahead. This is a company that provides a far more vital service than some of the tech wunderkinds, for instance, so based on that, a premium price is deserved in my view. With that in mind, I strongly recommend purchasing shares of Union Pacific for investors with the capacity to see past short term noise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.