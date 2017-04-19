Beware: This Is A Sneaky Correction

It could be dangerous for the longs, as well as the shorts..

Meaning of sneaky: persistent but reluctantly held.

Meaning of reluctantly: with hesitation, doubt or dread

So, what is a sneaky correction? It's a temporary stock market drop that is "Persistent but reluctantly held".

Let's look at the chart of S&P 500 futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) before we start any serious discussion.

So, we can see from the chart that the S&P 500 Index reached the peak on March 1st, and since it has entered a very weak, but persistent downtrend, losing only slightly above 2% from the high - in about 7 weeks.

Now, during this time period many other financial markets confirmed that "something has fundamentally changed", which should have caused a much deeper stock market correction. Specifically, the yield on 10 year T Bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) broke an important support level at 1.30%, reaching as low as 1.18%; gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) broke an important resistance at $1250 and reached as high as $1300; Japanese Yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) also broke an important resistance; and most importantly the VIX Term Structure significantly inverted (NYSEARCA:VXX). All of these point to the "flight to safety" or the "risk-off" trade, which essentially ended the Trump reflation narrative in-place since the election.

Yet, the stock market remained remarkably resilient - or should we say "reluctantly held". It appears that the market "doubts" the negative narrative implied from the all other risk-off trades, or it's "hesitant" to price the apparent negatives. Or perhaps, the stock market is just being "held" by some kind of "urban myth" such as the Fed put.

So, what to do now?

Investors should be aware of this "sneaky correction" for two major reasons. First, a slowly, but persistently declining stock market can be very dangerous. Specifically, the long time-frame of resilience allows institutional investors to sell their shares - without causing adverse price reaction. Further, the lack of the shocking 2%-down-days causes the false sense of security for "other unsuspecting investors". As the institutional selling finishes, the stock market is not only likely to catch up with the risk-off trade, but also possibly overreact to the downside as the negativity sinks-in.

But secondly, the sneaky correction can also be very dangerous for the short sellers and the "wait-for-the-dip-to-buy" traders. It's quite possible that we don't get more than 2-3% correction, if the risk-off trade fizzles elsewhere. In this case, the stock market would quickly reach the new highs as the first signs of the "risk-on" emerge" - possibly in a single day. As a result, systematic traders would immediately trend follow the break out, which would cause the stop-loss orders on short sales to be executed, and most importantly, all traders waiting for the deeper correction would pani-buy in fear of missing the rally.

So, investors, beware, this sneaky correction can very dangerous for the current longs, longs in-waiting, as well as the shorts. My advice: ignore the narrative, and focus on the key support level at around 2325, and the key resistance at 2400, for the S&P 500. As these levels are decisively broken - change your strategy accordingly. Otherwise, the risk is that you could be caught in a bubble or a crash - on the wrong side.

