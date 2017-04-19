Advanced Emissions Solutions: Asset-Light Business Model With 12% Dividend Yield Trading Below PV Of Contracted Cash Flows

Recently initiated dividend (12% yield at current price) provides a catalyst that has yet to appear on the radar screens of most investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) has declined around 30% in the last few months, and I believe the stock is now highly compelling around current prices. As it has drifted downward on basically no news, I've continued to accumulate shares, taking it from one of the smaller holdings in my portfolio to one of the top 5 largest. I believe its combination of downside protection, upside potential, and a strong catalyst make it one of the best opportunities available in the market today.

Introduction and Company Background

ADES is a unique company that has had a bit of a tumultuous history. It was founded as ADA-ES Inc. in 1997 with a focus on providing technologies and equipment for emissions regulations, but reorganized as Advanced Emissions Solutions in 2011 around the time it expanded a JV arrangement to take advantage of an IRS tax credit (more on this below). But then in 2015, the firm became embroiled in an expensive accounting restatement that also prevented it from filing financials with the SEC or doing any earnings calls. Shortly thereafter, the CEO was replaced, and it wasn't until summer of last year that ADES regained compliance and relisted on the NASDAQ.

However, in the 1.5 years or so since present management took over and the stock was relisted, the company's prospects have improved materially as it has shifted towards an asset-light business model generating positive free cash flow. The company's latest earnings release presentation does a good job depicting the considerable progress it's made, but it's done so quietly and I believe the market has yet to fully appreciate it.

ADES's main source of value comes from its 42.5% ownership in a JV called Tinuum (Goldman Sachs and Nexgen Refined Coal are the other owners) that is awarded tax credits when the JV generates refined coal (RC), an IRS-defined low-emission variety. In 2004, the IRS developed a tax credit (not a deduction - these credits decrease tax expense dollar for dollar) in an attempt to incentivize the creation of these cleaner RC facilities. A total of 4 companies took up this offer and built facilities, with the Tinuum Group being the second largest with a total of 28. The window to build them closed in 2011, and the credits expire in 2021 (except for two facilities placed into service in 2009, for which the credits expire in 2019).

The mechanics of the JV's cash flow generation is a bit complicated, so walking through the steps of the process may be instructive:

Tinuum finds a firm (the operator) looking to reduce its tax liability Operator runs at the facility at a cost of around $7.50/ton (this credit increases a bit every year; around half is the cost of operations and half is a payment to Tinuum) For each ton generated, the IRS provides a tax credit worth about $7.50/ton (hence running these facilities is cash flow neutral for the operator) Though net cash flow is $0 for the operator, they are allowed to deduct the cost of running these facilities on their own financials. Thus, each ton of RC produced creates around $2.75 in tax credits (assuming a 38% tax rate)

The completion of this process is known as monetization, and each one completed produces a reliable stream of income to Tinuum (of which ADES gets 42.5%). Even better, there's very little cost associated with these cash flows because most of the capital investment was incurred in the outfitting of the facilities during the 2009-2011 period. In the past, ADES also retained some of these facilities to run itself, but it (wisely) moved toward the asset-light model of monetization-only under the new management team and finally ceased production at its last retained facility in Q1 of 2016.

Source: Q4 earnings call presentation

So ADES basically receives ongoing tax credits for having built refined coal facilities before the 2011 deadline, then monetizes them by finding an investor that can use the tax credits in full. It also has several other businesses it operates that are not being ascribed any value at the current price. Here are the two key reasons why I think the stock is very compelling at current levels, which I believe creates a situation akin to "heads I win a little, tails I win a lot".

Key Thesis Points

Strong downside protection at current prices via contracted cash flows from facilities ADES has already monetized. From now until 2021, ADES should receive around $251M from the 14 facilities it has already monetized, the PV of which (at a 15% discount rate) is now well above the company's current market cap and EV. This chart from its latest investor presentation depicts this cash flow stream; the company presents it on an undiscounted basis, but for conservatism, I've discounted it to the present value, which works about to about $10/share in value.

Source: ADES presentation at Sidoti Spring 2017 Emerging Growth Convention

Multiple free options create the potential for significant additional upside. While the aforementioned cash flow stream protects the downside, the company also has several promising growth levers to pull. These include:

The ability to monetize its remaining 14 facilities in the future. ADES has currently monetized only half of its facilities after counting the newest one in the first quarter. Other firms offering RC tax credits have managed to lease over 80% of their facilities, and there's no reason ADES can't do the same. Management believes there's the potential for several more deals to go through later this year, although I only model one more in my valuation below. A fast-growing Chemicals division. A few years ago ADES commercialized a line of chemicals designed to reduce coal emissions. Since beginning from a standing start in 2014, the division has grown from $391k sales in 2014 to $3M in 2016, a CAGR of 178%. Even after this growth it has still only penetrated a small portion of its TAM. Management is targeting $20-40 M in sales from this division within the next few years, implying at least a few more years of parabolic growth. EBITDA will grow even faster as operating leverage kicks in, a trend that already started to occur in 2016 when segment EBITDA margins went from 31.3% to 42.8%. A declining equipment and consulting business. All legacy contracts will run off by 2018, at which time I assume the division will be shuttered, but until then this segment also produces positive segment-level EBITDA and is probably worth something. An intellectual property portfolio. The company has 57 patents either confirmed or pending, most in the US, but until recently had never really attempted to monetize them. This is now changing under the new management team, which is actively looking to unlock some of their value. As stated by CEO Heath Sampson in the 2016 Q3 earnings call:

"...the right way to think about the patents around our portfolio and we have patents across the entire business, the big value are all centered around the M-Prove technology and there's other chemical type patents that would complement that and support that. So, we're currently talking with customers on how we could use some of these other chemicals that would complement the M-Prove technology... So, encouraged about our patent portfolio and we'll see how we monetize that. Either that's through - potentially, people are evaluating us whether or not they want to buy those or how we can sell those current products that are tied to those patents to our current customers. So, early on, but that's how we are evaluating using the necessary experts and the market and our customers to help us value those."

In my SOTP below, I don't ascribe any value to the portfolio yet, but it's another free option that could potentially be very lucrative.

Valuation

First, I'll show all the components to my SOTP valuation. For Tinuum, I assume the company manages to monetize 1 additional facility a year (it has already completed one for this year, hence the 2 for 2017), which would still put its overall utilization upon the credit expiry in 2021 below peers. I assume the chemicals division continues gaining market share and increasing operating leverage, and that sales hit management targets of $20-40M. Finally, I assume that the E&C segment completes its legacy contracts and then is shut down in 2018.

Next is the consolidated totals. I assume, in line with management guidance, that ADES continues to receive around $11M in distributions per quarter, which I apply first toward funding the dividend and then to reducing the net debt. I also apply a conglomerate discount for conservatism.

Finally, here's a breakdown of value by segment. Over time, Tinuum's value flows as the total amount of cash flows remaining drops, but it's offset by growth in the other business segments (primarily chemicals).

Catalyst: New Dividend Announced With 12% Yield at Current Price!

The cherry on top of all this is that investors will be paid to wait for the market price to come closer in line with the SOTP value. In the first quarter, ADES announced it would begin paying a $0.25 quarterly dividend, or $1/year, which is above a 12% yield at the current price. How many asset light, recurring cash flow generating firms with material upside potential offer anything close to that yield? Because the first dividend won't be paid until Q2, it won't show up on any screens yet, and because this is a small-cap company with very little Wall Street coverage, I doubt many people are aware of it yet, but when they are I'd expect the shares to rerate materially.

The company has also stated it'd consider expanding its capital return program through a buyback, and at current prices, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see that announced as well. That or the announcement of another facility monetization (each one is worth about a $1/share to ADES) are also potential catalysts here.

Why Does This Opportunity Exist?

There are multiple reasons that I think have probably contributed to creating the opportunity today, including:

Messy historical financials, particularly prior to the past year and a half when ADES was not just monetizing its facilities for the tax credits, but also attempting to run some of them (known as retained facilities). This was a far more capital intensive and unattractive business that some people may still incorrectly associate with the company.

Legacy issues associated with prior management team. ADES is now free from an accounting misstatement and attendant litigation that plagued it a few years ago, but investors who were burned may not have forgotten.

Much of the company's earnings are ascribed via the equity method (for Tinuum), which means ADES often doesn't screen well.

Perceived risks from association to the coal industry - While ADES facilities are indeed connected to coal production, the company itself has no exposure to commodity prices and is much more of a tax credit play than any sort of bet on the outlook for coal.

No sell-side coverage and small market cap mean the stock is well off the radar of most investors.

Unique business model means it's not a stock many people would stumble upon accidentally while researching a peer or the like.

Risks

The main risk is that tax reform under the new administration somehow hurts the value of the tax credits for restricted coal facilities. I'm comfortable with this risk for 3 reasons:

Trump's comments toward the coal industry have generally been favorable. There's no guarantee tax reform will even go through, if the problems with healthcare reform are any indication. The section of the code dealing with coal tax credits is small, arcane, and unknown to most people. It is hardly something that would take priority given it barely impacts anyone, leading me to believe any amendments to it would be much more trouble than they're worth, particularly since the credits expire in just 4 years anyway

The second potential problem would be such a large drop in coal demand that there's no longer any benefit in running the facility, even for the tax credit. However, coal power won't go away overnight, and indeed over the timeline of this investment, it should be more than sufficient (see chart below), particularly given the current administration's rhetoric on the subject.

Source: ADES presentation at Sidoti Spring 2017 Emerging Growth Convention

Concluding Summary

I think the risk-reward in ADES' stock is highly favorable at current prices, and I've attempted to take advantage of the dislocation by adding materially to my position in recent weeks. Between the continuing cash flows from Tinuum, the long runway for additional facility monetization and chemical segment growth, and the positive tail-risk of the patent portfolio's value, there are multiple ways to reach a favorable outcome from here. Even better, with the new 12% dividend, investors are paid (handsomely) to wait for these events to unfold.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.