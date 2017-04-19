Why AmTrust Preferred Stock Is A Buy

While AFSI stock could rise sharply from here, I prefer to own AFSI preferred stocks which currently yield over 8%.

Despite the weak stock price, the company CEO has actually been exercising his option to buy more shares. He now owns nearly 14 million shares.

AmTrust stock has been decimated lately due to accounting issues and an alleged SEC probe which was reported in the Wall Street Journal.

AmTrust (NASDAQ:AFSI) is a multinational property and casualty insurer specializing in coverage for small businesses. They offer workers' compensation insurance, extended warranty coverage, specialty middle-market property and casualty insurance and a host of related products and services.

AmTrust stock has been decimated lately, dropping to a recent low of $13.51, down from a 52 week high of $28.48. The stock price dropped first in February 2017 after disclosing accounting issues and then further about a week ago after Secret Recordings Played Role in SEC Probe according to a Wall Street Journal article. See and also see the coverage from sister publication Barrons shortly thereafter. AmTrust quickly responded to the Wall Street Journal article and said they are not aware of the alleged FBI investigation in 2014 -- three years ago -- with respect to AmTrust's accounting practices initiated by complaints made by short sellers. After the first drop in February of this year, a class-action lawsuit was even filed on behalf of purchasers of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. securities from May 10, 2016 through February 24, 2017. The lawsuit seeks recovery of investor losses.

If AmTrust stock is the disaster the Wall Street Journal article makes it out to be, why does AmTrust Chairman still own 13,895,957 shares, why hasn't he sold a single share in 2017, and why would he have exercised an option to buy 75,571 shares at $23.03 (46% above the current price of $15.82) for $1.7 million in his last reported transaction on March 5, 2017?

While AmTrust common stock may be tempting after a 37% haircut in the last 52 weeks and at a P.E. of under 8 and a dividend yield of over 4%, I personally prefer and own AmTrust preferred stock. I own AFSI.PB which is currently at $22.58 and yields 8.18% and AFSI.PC which is currently $22.87 and yields 8.29%. Both are trading near their lows and when the smoke clears, I suspect they will both be back to their $25.00 par price or higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFSI.PB AND AFSI.PC PREFERRED SHARES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.