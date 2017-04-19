Roxgold's (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on 2017 Analyst and Investor Day Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold Inc. (OTC:ROGFF) 2017 Analyst and Investor Day April 19, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and our listeners online. My name is John Dorward, President and CEO of Roxgold. And I would like to welcome you to Roxgold's Inaugural Investor Day today. We are looking forward to talking you through last night's press releases in detail and we're excited to be I would provide an update on recent performance with mine as well as outlining the foundations of the Yaramoko expansion project.

To help me here today, we are joined by Roxgold's Chief Operating Officer, Paul Criddle; as CFO, Natacha Garoute; and our Vice President, Geology, Yan Bourassa. Also, with us are Craig Richards, Roxgold's Principal Mining Engineer and Tania Shaw, our Director and Investor Relations.

As we are webcasting this event, we would request that any questions be held until the end of the formal presentation when we will be pleased to answer them.

Here is an agenda for the presentation today, and I'll be asking various members of the team to speak to their respective areas. After close to 12 months of production in Yaramoko, I'm pleased to say that we are consistently -- we have a consistently performing low-cost gold mine which is quickly building a track record of strong cash flow generation. The mine that was envisaged in the 2014 feasibility study, has been delivered and we are now looking seriously at how we can expand production at Yaramoko through additional project delivery and ongoing expiration.

We have a strong balance sheet and are looking forward to internally funding our growing production base. Burkina Faso has been an excellent jurisdiction in which to work. Effectively have been able to move from an initial discovery drill hole through to the fiscal pour in five years speaks to the genuinely mining friendly nature of Burkina.

The Roxgold, the high grade and technically straight forward nature of the 55 Zone and Principal Deposit has been an ideal starting point around which to build a company. The last few years have been largely focused on developing the mine and we now stand ready to unlock the full potential of their large land position.

I would now like to invite Natacha Garoute to take you through the first building block of their growth strategy, Roxgold's strong financial position and performance.

Natacha Garoute

Thank you, John. Operation excellence had led to an earlier than anticipated product start-up. Our gold mines started at pre-commercial product period early June, which was a month earlier than schedule. As such, we ended up with a construction product cost totaling $107 million, about 3% under by that.

The consistency of operations from the start as evidenced by the mills operating time and ore mine presented in the last section of this slide delivered an excellent financial performance. When I say financial performance, I not only mean the cash operating cost per ounce produced sub $400 per ounce for the first seven months of operation, I mean free cash flow.

Our production of 77,000 ounces enables Roxgold to generate free cash flow totaling $59 million for only seven months of production. This represents C$0.21/share for a stock currently trading at a $1.38. These strong financial results contributed to our I mean cash balance of $69 million at year-end.

As mentioned before, our cash operating cost per ounce produced for the seven month period ended December 31st, 2016, was sub $400 per ounce actually setting at $375 per ounce. As you can see from this graph, the total cash cost per ounce sold including government royalties was around the $400 mark. And with $408 per ounce during our pre-commercial, and went to $461 per ounce during the fourth quarter as a result of lower volume sold.

This resulted in a total cash cost of $431 per ounce for our first seven months of operation. The difference between the cash operating cost and our total cash cost has essentially the Burkina Faso scaling royalties on gold sale. Roxgold has not encumbered by a stream or a third party royalty. Combining our total cash cost and our investments and sustainability and underground development, we obtain an all-in sustaining cost of $705 per ounce sold for the year.

Worth noting about our all-in sustaining cost also includes the corporate cost incurred to maintain the activities at the Yaro office, which totaled $3.4 million for the year. At office expenditures compare favorably with our peers as they are at below range of the spectrum. The arrow on top of each bar, represents the mark zone between our all-in sustaining cost and the average realized gold price for each per head.

We are able to benefit from the gold price with reason of our product as less than 8% of its mineral reserve had. As a miracle, it was a condition precedent to close our credit facility. The monthly add delivery represent about 200K of the current gold price. The 2016 financial performance is very much in-line with the feasibility study, during the years the company is not owner miner.

For 2017, we expect a slightly higher all-in sustaining cost. We anticipate that it will be between $740 to $790 per ounce. This variation is attributable to our forecasted gold production and the consistency of our cash operating cost per ton profile. As publicly released before, our production outlook is between 105 and 115 ounces in 2017.

With the production north of 35,000 ounces for the first quarter, we are off to a strong start. I will let John talk more about our good Q1 in a few minutes.

This slide presents our cash operating cost for a ton of ore profile. The comparison of the 2016 actuals with the 2017 forecasted cost illustrates the consistency of our cash operating cost per ton. Now, surprisingly mining cost represents about 2/3rd of our cost. On the right hand side, we present a composition of our all-in sustaining cost. We can see that we are continuing to put a strong focus on underground development as it represent 28% of our all-in sustaining cost.

Paul will present later the result of this investment and the resilience and flexibility that we have built into the mine plant.

Our $75 million facility was provided by Soc Gen and BNP Paribas, two financial partners, well established in West Africa. Further up prepayment of $15 million and a quarterly principal repayment of $4 million, our facility now stands at $56 million. While other projects prefer to go this stream or third party royalty route, we opted for a project line and strategy.

We saw that going to an intensive due diligence, although not easy was a worthwhile exercise for the long term. The main reasons underlying the strategy were first the cost of capital, definitely lower than what Roxgold would have stayed with streamer and second the belief in Yaramoko organic growth.

As we believe in the growth opportunities of the product, we wanted to protect us by not encumbering its future listing. The conviction that our strategy was a right one, coupled with partners who believe on the project and understood the mining industry and Burkina Faso enabled us to close the $75 million facility while the transitional government was in place in Burkina Faso.

Motivated by a strong performance delivered by the operations, the financing sell that had had to contribute more to Roxgold performance. So, we decided to engage again in discussions with our financial partners to improve our financing conditions. Further to consistent operational results and positive discussions with our lenders, Roxgold successfully has the completion task on first attempt, obtain better terms with a four point reduction resulting in $2 million savings, remove the requirement of the 25% tax leap and obtain a $15 million revolver for corporate use if needed.

As the initial finance fees were not recurring ones, Roxgold cost of that is less than 7%. With this low-cost and the gain flexibility, we can say that our amended facility has many common trades with the corporate facility. Prior concluding, I would like to highlight the fact that how our lenders were not the only ones that will support to Roxgold in 2016. In July we benefited from IFC exercising their warrants a year earlier than anticipated for growth proceeds of 9 million. In March we closed at $23 million Canadian bond deal retain and replacing the $10 million U.S. AUMS facility and to increase the financial flexibility of the company. Our $53 million cash balance at the end of this quarter is explained by our other sustaining cost for the period, our debt repayments that I mentioned as well as interest payments of $2 million, exploration expenditures totaling $2.5 million, payments towards to the ABC power line for approximately $2 million and increase in VET of about $3.5 million as well as change in working capital. In line with other Burkina Faso gold producers we expect to start recovering our VET at the end of the first semester of 2017. Thanks again for joining us today in person or on the web.

I will now let John present our 2017 outlook and first quarter operational results.

John Dorward

Thank you, Natasha. We produced 35,500 ounces for the first quarter of this year which was ahead of our expectations as a result of higher growth. Our guidance for the full year is between 105,000 to 115,000 ounces so we feel the way we are well placed to deliver on expectations.

Cash operating costs are estimated to be in the range of $445 to $495 per ounce and between $740 and $790 per ounce this year the roughly $300 per ounce difference between forecast fresh cost [indiscernible] largely reflective of the ongoing investment that we are making in underground development. I will speak to development scheduling more data a little later. However we continue to develop the mine well ahead of requirements which has put in a robust position to deliver on production expectations.

We will be releasing cost details together with quarterly financial results next month. However, we are confident that the first quarter has set us up for the strong 2017. In terms of physical production metrics Yaramoko demonstrated very consistent system performance throughout the course of Q1 and at the start of March we passed through 100,000 ounce of production at the month. Development maintenance and all mine and mill performed well despite mill report being affected by down time associated with timing with the Burkina Faso High Voltage grid which Paul will speak to more detail soon.

Continuing the trend of previous periods head row for the quarter [indiscernible] expectation had over 17 grand per ton and gold recoveries at over 99% continued to be some of the best results seen across the industry. I would now like to ask Paul Criddle, our as COO who leads the team on the ground and has delivered these results to speak in more detail regarding some of the key project parameters.

Paul Criddle

Thank you, John and good morning. Roxgold culture now well established here in America, we have got an excellent reporting in training program that ensure that all of our employees go home the same shape in which they come to work. This culture has resulted in several significant milestones being achieved for the company in recent months. In February the project achieved $2 million hours for lost time injuries rate. Considering that this period includes the ramp-up and commissioning phase of the project we’re extremely proud of this achievement.

Following March, we achieved one year of LTI freight. This has resulted in a practical OTI frequency rate zero truly followed result by any industry standard. For a community that has no mining experience to implement the country's first underground gold mine and to deliver performance [indiscernible] is the real credit to our ops team as well as the workforce.

At Roxgold we are very proud of the rapid rate of inclusion of our local employees in the business. A really good example of this is that is, we are processing -- teams partnering with our construction contact to group and training center 46 was selected from the immediate project area and are to be trained and familiarized with the plant so these people will be crucial component of the ramp-up and commissioning team of Yaramoko. The same group now operate and maintain the plant to deliver the exceptional metrics described by John and Natasha earlier.

We have managed to have a positive impact with diversity in our point of strategy with percentage of female employees and female community partners forming a significant proportion of the numbers. As you can see in the chart on the right hand side here the overall Burkina content in our workforce is very high at 87% and within that what we call the local component i.e. the table from the area is very high at 50%. For project and first year production this is a good results for Roxgold and good results in the community and it really has the community priced as a significant long term and sustained economic contribution in the region.

This has been the key attribute in the Roxgold building and maintaining in mine at Yaramoko. Roxgold overarching strategy Burkina has been delayed a lasting sustainable and positive legacy. This works within the participating engagement process with all of the stakeholders delivering initiatives generated with the community from grassroots levels and it also sits within the country development goals and guidelines. Roxgold 2016 community investment program was very successful in implementing programs for the midterm and for the long term. As you can see in the slide here the project was distributed among the communities social investment goals and strategies strategic areas. Some of the more prominent of being agro pass development or the management and with its impairment. The success of this program is another initiative as acknowledge in the camp by winning couple of awards last year. One the best mining company in the construction phase and human rights performances were recognized by prominent Burkina [indiscernible] is also cited by the chair of mines for our CIS programs in the local community. The strong engagement and maintenance of social laws in the scout to reliably deliver not only the counter operation but also support and encourages implementation of the broader Yaramoko expansion plan.

To the mine, the underground mining operation at Yaramoko is well established with good levels of flexibility and developed fine off ahead to sustain and meet our planned production rights. As you can see on the right hand side of your slide, the world class rates of development in the early stages of the mine's life has positioned Roxgold to continue on with high level of production moving forward. As you move through 2017 we planned to have production intelligence shift more towards more from stuffing rather than development as has been the case in 2016.

Africa underground mining services are underground contract there has been significant component of the success we enjoy. The productivity has been stellar and the flexibility supporting operation from having experience in resources and personal and the region is a real benefit to the Yaramoko and for Roxgold. To-date the ground condition of the 55 ground has been consistent and well behaved. The consistency of the deposit allows for predictable operating condition. We operate the mines a long hole open phasing operations with sub levels. And generally try to understand to high by 25 meter long. Really, mining today we see between two and six meters in width as mentioned earlier the ground conditions in the mine have been good to-date and we have another break of 6% to 10%.

The mining structure itself around has been on the site is top shelf and has been established with the long term profitable mine in mind. Roxgold AUMS believe that good infrastructure is key to good productivity in an underground mine and we think the number today is well supported by this philosophy. As we are operating underground mine in a part of Africa where there are not that many we often talk about keeping it simple. The flight that operates the mining Yaramoko is exactly where it is, and is well suit to the condition the personnel and can be found in operations in other parts west Africa quite importantly -- contract is other side. That same simplicity continued in the processing facility Yaramoko, we built and operate utilizes road well tested technology to deliver operational excellence as well purpose for this part of the world. World class operating time for this circuit illustrates the robustness of the installation and again the conditions in the region and stellar recovery thing year-to-date being plus 99% many of the plant can truly handle whatever the mine throws at it which as indicated in the top chart on the right hand side of the slide here really is consistent very high grade from the 55 zone. On the recovery performance specifically we are very pleased with the way things have evolved with the project and believe that this is a fairly unique set of numbers.

However, that I understand when you can see the image on the bottom right hand side of the slide and this is representative of how gold occurred at the 55 zone Yaramoko it is metallurgical cause and occurs as the discrete particle in the courts and is not anyway complexes or associated with gang or factory elements so with that the metallurgical performance definitely makes a fair amount of sense. Of course nature of the particle drives really drives the recovery that we see we are now approaching 65% to 70% of grade recovery on the sustainable basis. So we have gone that particle you see that through 100 micron it is not that you can see that will report to gravity –

Certainly what does go report to the sales is remains metallurgical course essentially discrete and therefore that we see is fantastic. As is evidenced by the recovery curve that you can see there is 99% of the gold extraction being all done in less than ten hours. This results in approximately 14 hours of redundant residence time being valuable in the sales circuit. We have also built similar levels of redundancy of the crushing, grinding and gravity circuits in the original built this is done with future expansion on the property mine and discussed a bit more shortly we really do believe this strategy is going to pay the dividends.

A connection of the Yaramoko gold project to the Burkina Faso HV grid has marked the last piece of the project puzzle to be completed on February the first connected and we since then enjoyed very liable path supply. In March over 97% of the project power requirements came from the national HV grid. The connection process was one that went extremely well. And is a credit to the project team as well as the national provider [indiscernible] great business partner for Roxgold. From the negotiation of the agreement through the technical studies the connection and the commissioning processes they have been excellent to work with. The connection we enjoyed the viability of plus 99%. Given that this is at the very end of what’s been a very dry season and not a great wet season, at a time with harder and often struggle to supply and Roxgold feels this is very well for the surety of long term path supply project. The impact of this supply is significant. Over 500,000 liters less diesel per month to be shipped to consumed on the project site. The impacts and operating cost is anticipated to be approximately $20 to $25 per ounce in 2017 at field process.

The incorporation of the [indiscernible] staff project into the broader Yaramoko expansion plan has been and still working hard on. Last year we delivered [indiscernible] is now being filled and expanded we are very pleased with progress and talked a bit more about that shortly. The [indiscernible] are preliminary mine design potential production plan as well as development schedule, the project expanded to bring back into production in the near future taking advantage of in-capitalizing and operating synergies that already exists at the site Yaramoko. The preliminary mine approximately 30,000 to 40,000 ounces of potential for heating the expanded mill annually for a very modest capital outline.

From the work in the preliminary studies down to date a modest pre-production of $32 million is anticipated. The detailed mine is on schedule and plant designs have been completed to support this estimate. Similarly, existing contract rates and site mining cost have been utilized for that assessment. An opportunity does exist to optimize this. As we get the updated legacy resource and mine plan and we look to integrate this into a complete Yaramoko mining schedule which will form part of an updated loss in mine plant, the entire property this year. At present we are working on the supporting engineering studies such as hydrology, and geo-technical reviews that will form the basis of feasibility study on the project. We are advancing the Permian process and we have also commenced strong work such as the cant expansion. Following on from the current group program we look to complete the updated mine design and optimization and move to the completion of the feasibility study on Basel in Q4.

While the of permits of Burkina Faso we anticipate the commencement of construction activity towards the end of this year. With the project critical path through mine development towards first door in the second half of 2018. [indiscernible] are real and significant G&A savings were realized per utilized in existing management team. New operating cost reductions will be realized by utilizing the existing plant in same way. And infrastructure will also be better utilized as additional work to take advantage of. Given the synergies it's very exciting project for Roxgold and one that we look forward to disclose more in full and look forward to you in the coming quarters.

In parallel with the work progressing at [indiscernible] we are also progressing on assessment on the utilization of pace with Yaramoko at present we utilize a very simple and robust strategy however we believe the utilization of pace is real opportunity to further reduce operating cost and potentially positively impact operating efficiencies. We have completed the preliminary test program due to encouraging results and are in the process of moving to more comprehensive site-based test program its planned to be delivering in Q2.

Before moving to completing the engineering assessment on the project to assist capital and operating cost then we go to the next step. And with that I would like to introduce you to Mr. Yan Bourassa, our Vice President and to talk to you through all the excitement there is geological growth at Yaramoko.

Yan Bourassa

Thank you. Before reviewing the drilling program at on 55 let’s have a look at the original geology. Here is the original geology for the Yaramoko concession. The in lyre on the left is a geology map of western Burkina. The Yaramoko concession is in red and is located on the eastern margin of the [indiscernible] scale structure hosting multiple gold deposit across the Hounde belt. Looking at the concession geological map on the right the Boni shear represents the main first order structure which devise the concession in a western domain consisting predominately a sedimentary and underneath the domain which consists mainly of the flow and the intrusion. To the north, the deposit is also along the Boni shear zone and to the south and project is also located along this major break. The second major structure that you can see on the concession map on the – for Yaramoko is the Yaramoko shear which is located on the eastern side of the largest granitic intrusion. The high grade deposit of the 55 zone in Bagassi South are located in the footwall of the Yaramoko shear and hosted in intrusion along extension of zones. Other known anomalies are also located along the Yaramoko shear or the Boni shear zone.

We will look in the next slide to sort of unlock the value of these various regional anomalies that we have by looking at the ground geographical surveys that we are currently doing both along the Boni shear zone and the Yaramoko shear zone.

So, here is a slide reviewing the ground geophysical surveys currently underway at the Yaramoko like I just mentioned. The Yaramoko geology map on the left shows the location of four ground geophysical surveys currently underway over portion of the Boni shear zone and the Yaramoko shear zone. These survey consists of 64 kilometer of pole by pole survey and 430 kilometer of IP survey.

The pole-dipole survey is, which I displayed on the right image are conducted over areas covered by the 2014 IP survey. This IP survey displayed areas with structural fabric that is at an angle to the regional fabric. These areas are located in the highlighted circles. The disruptions are evident in areas where deposit have already been discovered like Bagassi South and Zone 55.

The survey will be useful in identifying potential extension in some parallel zone around these areas. Another area of interest is the Haho zone which is located at the junction of the Boni Shear and the Yaramoko Shear. The area has also been the object of our seasonal activities. This area shows strong East West structure of fabric that is really against the regional fabric.

So, now let's have a look at the Bagassi South geology and drilling. Following the completion of the Zone 55 drilling in the fourth quarter last year, the expirations to the focus shifted toward Bagassi South. Approximately 25,000 meter of drilling have been planned along the QV1 and QV Prime structures, which is expected to be completed early in the second quarter.

On this slide, we have the drilling completed to-date on the QV1 structure, the color coded dots are holes drilled during previous programs, while the blue boxes represent the planned holes for the current program. Previous drilling along the QV1 structure identifies to areas of mineralization with the main zone being an East early plunging shoot located at the contact between the Bagassi Granite and at Basalt Flows. The end of the program is to infill both these and the shoot and the Western area of mineralization.

Now, looking at the QV Prime structure. If we have a look at the little inlayer map that's on the top right corner, you can see that the QV Prime structure is located North of the QV1 structure and is oriented East West.

The QV Prime structure drilling program accounts for approximately 5,000 meter of the current program and is targeting a newly identified shoot along the Bagassi Granite and the Basalt contact, which is also the same contact that we have been intersecting East or the plunging shoot that is along the QV1 structure. This structure currently host 10,000 ounces of inferred material and the program is focusing on resource growth as opposed to infill drilling and resource conversion like we are currently doing at QV1.

Now, let's have a look at the 55 Zone geology and drilling. Then also the recent drilling program at Zone 55 was completed in Q4, approximately 13,000 meter of drilling was completed at depth and a follow-up program of approximately 10,000 meter has been planned for the second quarter. This image is a longitudinal section of Zone 55 with the block model greyed in the background along with the drilled intercept of the quartz vein structure at Zone 55 from previous drill program.

The plant drilling is in the little black boxes. This drilling will focus on following-up on the recent drilling at depth below Hole 426 and 428 and West of hole drilling at 2012 program namely Hole 242 and Hole 250. Result on these four holes are highlighted here in the longitudinal section. The Zone 55 structure remains open at depth below these holes and to the West of Hole 242 and 250.

There is a lot of real-estate to continue on expanding the resource both on the West side of depth and below 426 and 428. The next few slides we'll look at those zone that we'd intercepted with these drill holes and the drill holes that we plan around these to expand the resource.

So, here we have core on the left from Hole 242, and on the right we have the same longitudinal that we just looked at. We also have the location of Hole 242 and this hole intersected 22.7 gram per ton over 4.1 meter, and you can see in the core picture that we are at the contact between the Granite and the Mafic volcanic and you can see that there is a fairly significant quartz vein at that contact.

We plan right now two holes to follow-up directly on the west side of the intersection that we had at 242. Now, looking at Hole 250, again, same display that we just saw in the previous slide, and we have the core on the left and then we have the longitudinal on the right. Hole 250 is a bit below Hole 242.

This hole intersected the quartz vein zone of 24.3 gram per ton over 4.4 meter. Then if you can see, we've also planned two holes that are to follow to the west of that intersection, just on the west of basically also 242 and 250. Now, looking at 426, which is one of the two deepest holes that we drilled on the Zone 55 target. You can see here that the Hole 426 was a fantastic hole.

We intersected 20 gram per ton over almost 24 meter. That was a very successful that we did and the Q4 of last year. If you look at where the location of the hole is on the right hand side, you can see that we planned six holes to follow that depth below Hole 426.

Lastly the Hole 428, which is the deepest hole that's ever been drilled at the Zone 55, you can see that it's a bit below 426 and you can see that the blocks around 428 are a little lower grade and blue. The reason being, if you look at the core here, we've intersected a very wide zone of quartz veining along that is hosted in the shear zone at 428, but only the lower contact returning grade of 6 gram per ton over 2.1 meter.

This is very encouraging even if there was a grade and the intersection are narrow than what we've intercepted at depth, purely because it shows that the system is still strong at that depth for Zone 55, and it shows that there is potential to increase the resource at depth into the west of Hole 428.

Just the last slide here on expiration, just a quick review of where we are with the expiration and the outlook. We have 4 ground geophysical surveys that are currently underway over the Boni Shear Zone and the Yaramoko Shear Zone which consists of 64 kilometer of pole-dipole survey and 430 kilometer of IP survey.

At Bagassi South, we currently have 3 drill rigs that are drilling and that started at the beginning of Q1. We had a 25,000 meter program that is planned. Zone 55, we finished the drilling in Q4, and now we have 10,000 meter of drilling that is planned to follow-up on the holes that we just looked at to the west and at depth below.

That about covers it all for expiration. I'll now pass it back to John to discuss resources and reserves.

John Dorward

Thank you, Yan. The Yaramoko project is starting to build a strong record of resource expansion which has been aided by an evolving understanding of the geological controls of the 55 zone, together we'd discovered a success of Bagassi sale.

Following the maiden resource of the 55 zone in 2012, following it's discover in 2011, the project has demonstrated an ability to continue growing its endowment. Our focus is been to continue progressing the boundaries of their deposits, in order to gain a better understanding of the size potential that we have at Yaramoko. To this end, the significant percentage increase in terms of the amount advances in the grade at a 104% and 40% respectively or bearing third resources has been particularly encouraging.

Bagasse South has emerged very quickly as their second deposit and importantly the 55 Zone has shown early signs of significant size in great potential of depth. We are excited to be following up with this program that Yan previously discussed to take collateral exchange of the deposited depth which could be very revealing in the near future.

Grade, both in the new measured category and on the combined measured and indicated basis continues to be very high at 17.1 grams per ton. Our resolution on these two resource has improved with a significant amount of additional drilling. In addition, development drives have been sampled throughout areas that are then mined in the short and medium term adding to our confidence.

Then I and then we should discuss is the decrease in measured and indicated resource ounces compared to the previous resource estimate as a result of depletion. We have taken the delivered step to limit the amount of drilling we do from surface to convert in fed resources to indicate it. This is really a simple exercise and expansion deferment and reduction as we would prefer to widen till we have exit to underground drilling platforms anticipated to be ready next year before we put eventually a hold into the inferred portions that are necessary to convert to a higher classification.

Based upon experience we believe that this inferred material will convert as and when we grow more extensively and considerably existing non-loss to be more than sufficient to now this to occur in a timely fashion.

As a confirmatory exercise, we can pay the actual as Roxgold production for 2016 to the new 2016 results model. Essentially, the best calculated what we mine and produce in 2016 91,069 ounces and compared towards the new results model would have predicted from the same mining block. The prediction was 86,265 ounces or 5% lower than the actual observed results. This is likely continues of a basic trend of actual produced ounces in the gold room outperforming what is predicted by the block model and what is typically reported from the month.

Total reserves decreased from 759,000 ounces to 6,62,00 ounces over the course of 2016 largely as a result of mining depletion. One encouraging outcome from the updated reserves is that the proven and probable grade of 11.5 grams per tonne is largely unchanged from previous reserves stable at 11.8 grams per tonne. This is being maintained the spot effective demand over 90,000 ounces and plus 15 grams per tonne during the course of 2016.

We are very pleased that overall grades have been maintained the spot mining are significantly higher grade material than the original loss of non-average.

As discussed on resources one of the challenges faced by Roxgold as a new underground operation from a reserve maintenance perspective is the fact that we are not deepen up in the underground to establishing underground drilling platforms. We continue to believe that with the same new model and reserves we remained well positioned to extend the modern lives and demand loss by balancing the timing of the infill drilling expenditure.

One additional opportunity is a potential to the original feasibility mining method in the equipment selection for some other some of the narrow pipes of the robotics. This is a great opportunity measured in indicator grade about the 17 grams per tonne in a reserve grade of 11.5 g/t largely as a result of the shield dilution. If dilution performance is better than estimated potentially as a result of most selective mining methods then we may have the opportunity to deliver a higher head grade to the processing facility. These considerations will be assessed in the trade of study in conjunction with their requirement from legacy sales later this year to balance productivity levels and mining costs against potential grade improvements.

This is a schematic of the planned underground development and stooping areas that we have planned to access this year. The yellow star represents the count location of the ramp that’s 5134 level or approximately 180 meters below surface. As you can see we are already below the deepest portion of the plan stooping areas for this year which are shown in red. This represents the benefits of our investment in underground developments and is essentially under written as stooping requirements for the year and even into 2018. The upshot of this we believe is a robust and a resilient underground mine with multiple mining funds that is well positioned to deliver on its production forecast into the medium and longer term.

Schematic of the continued operation in 2019 which maintains the lead on stooping operations. And also indicates their first underground drilling platforms. And this is 2019. All three years and beyond have been designed to maintain multiple access points to enable the smooth delivery of the production profile, which I’ll discuss shortly.

This slide shows the view of the ultimate extend to the 55 zone as currently envisaged which we hope will be further extended laterally and updated as a result of the work that Ian outlined little earlier. The bottom of the current mine design is little over 1000 meters. Based upon observations to-date we believe that the ultimate dip potential of 55 zone even remaining as a ramp accessed truck mine could be considerably deeper than this.

Turning to the forecast mine points. The current 55 zone lies in mine from reserves only produced652,000 ounces over 70 year mine life within ounce production levels in the early above 120,000 ounces forecast for next year. With an expectation of continuing strong economics such as what we discussed earlier we are confident that the 55 zone provides a solid foundation upon which to build. We consider that this very much to be starting point and is endeavored to provide an insight into what we believe maybe a more representative future.

This slide outlines the conceptual mine plan derived from potential plant feed which is largely compromised to be third resources. Potential plant feed is based upon mineral resources and no feasibility study has been completed. The schedule does however, incorporated the design and engineered mine schedule which utilizes parameters that we have experienced while mining the 55 zone. We feel confident that with sufficient additional drilling this material has the potential to convert into major and indicated resources and hence could be available to drove our resources at the appropriate time. The 55 zone potential plant feed represents an additional four years of material for the processing facility to produce approximately 340,000 ounces at a grade of over ten grants per ton.

We have undertaken a similar exercise for Bagassi South. And believe that the potential plant feed from big Bagassi has the ability to add additional production of over 180,000 ounces of gold over five year period an average grade of 9.5 grants per ton. Paul spoke earlier about the plant expansion of the processing facility to accommodate this additional feed and we are currently wrapping up 25,000 meter infill and extensional drilling program to deliver the drill spacing required to upgrade these ounces.

We anticipate releasing the results of these drilling programs next month with the plant updated reserve and resource statement to follow later this year. So what does all this mean? We believe that Roxgold is well on the way to being a low cost high margin producer with the credible potential to have a ten year plus land life with the early years pushing towards 150,000 ounces of production per annul. Given the nature of the potential plant feed from the 55 zone in Bagassi South in feed resources we cannot be too descriptive of the anticipated economics. However, based upon evidence to-date and the high grade nature of this material we anticipate in attractive story unfolding in the coming months.

Our 2014 study outlined 7.5 year mine life averaging 100,000 ounces per annum. We consider that we now have the potential to be considerably larger in scale with the building blocks already in place. The resources required to execute this plan exist today and while that still requires some additional drilling in the assessment we believe that based upon experience that we should be successful. In addition we have a comprehensive regional expression program underway which we hope will deliver even more production growth in coming years.

Over the course of this morning, we hope that we have provided you with some insights into the current state of play of Roxgold together with the view to where we see the future hitting. Our current priorities are to maintain the safe profitable production from Yaramoko that we have seen in 2016 and for the first quarter of this year and maintaining and strengthening our well established social license which goes hand in hand with achieving this goal. As we look further into the future we believe that we have a firm foundation incredibly expand production from identified sources at an increased annual rate and for more years.

Thank you very much for your attendance today online and in person.

