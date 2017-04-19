Is Netflix In Troubled Waters?

Though the stock has given fantastic returns to investors, one must be cautious of the bumpy road ahead.

Even though Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is spending heavily right now, and is positive about its future, we believe that investors looking for medium-term returns (like in one or two years) must stay away, as any abruptness may come along.

Netflix's bold statement to conquer the global streaming television industry a year ago made sense when it added more than 130 countries to its service map. After operating at break-even profitability for several years, it promised to deliver material profits starting from 2017. Netflix added a record 7.05 million streaming members in the three months that ended December 31, up from the 5.59 million net additions in the same period of 2015. A stock which is sailing on a positive sentiment (a sentiment for this promising business model) right now might need to ramp up itself in order to lure long-term investors.

Source: Digital Trends

Revenue Analysis

The company expects a boost in 2H, which is likely on a strong content lineup. International operations have been the focus, with overseas generating 40% of sales vs. 16% two years ago. Netflix projects a 39% jump in 1Q sales and aims to become a dominating global streaming service. The company derived 60% of its sales from U.S. subscribers in 4Q with the remainder from overseas markets. Going further, it aims at 50-50 international-domestic revenue split.

Sales Growth for Netflix (%YoY)

Source: Bloomberg

Margin Analysis

Netflix ended 4Q with a U.S. contribution margin (calculated by subtracting programming and marketing costs from revenue) of 38%; it targets 40% for the domestic segment by 2020. Netflix's subscriber gains and accelerated global expansion have come at the expense of margins especially at its international unit, which has posted losses on new market launches and high content costs. The service expects 1Q operating margin to improve to 9% vs. an average of 4% in 2016. Netflix is targeting 7% for the full year as content spending gears up in 2H.

Operating Margin for Netflix

Source: Bloomberg

Netflix Emerging as King of TV Content

In 2016, out of 455 scripted originals telecast, 93 were on steaming services such as Netflix, which is six times more than in 2015 (15). Netflix's combination of licensed shows and fresh originals redefined consumer expectations and has been a key to propelling subscriber momentum. By giving the license for "Narcos" to Netflix, the move has reduced reliance on big media such as Viacom (NYSE:VIA) (NASDAQ:VIAB) and Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Estimated Number of Scripted Originals

Source: FX Networks

Subscriber Base Pacing Up

Netflix is recognized for its content's quality, with series such as "The Crown" and "House of Cards" winning critical accolades. The company's focus on exclusive content added 90% more U.S. subscribers vs. 2012. In its 3Q earnings call, management called out the role of popular originals such as "Narcos" and "Stranger Things" in driving the gains. Originals will also be a success factor in its overseas expansion since it owns the global rights to most of its original programming. Currently, the company has 47 million members in the U.S. and 39 million more internationally, and aims to address a 60-90 million U.S. market.

Source: Bloomberg

Ramping Up the Content Spending

Netflix's content budget for 2017 is $6 million, out of which it may spend about $2 billion on original shows, as it aims to retain subscribers and lure new ones. Netflix has evolved from a distributor of older, licensed content to a destination for originals as it competes with established TV networks. Ultimately, Netflix's aim is to have half its content be original. The service plans to double the number of original series, releasing at least 1,000 hours of original programming vs. 600.

Source: SNL Kagan, Company Filings

Netflix will have the largest non-sports budget, with an estimated $6 billion (ESPN may be the biggest spender on content in 2017, with estimated outlays of $7-8 billion). That's mainly driven by an increased focus on originals. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), fresh from the global expansion, may be third with an estimated $4 billion this year.

Source: Company Filings, SNL Kagan

Hedge Fund Allocations and Short Interest

Hedge fund allocations show mixed signals for the stock. Funds like Vanguard and Capital Research are increasing their allocations while FMR and T. Rowe Price are decreasing the allocations.

The short interest % increase (over the period: March 15, 2017, to March 31, 2017) for Netflix stands at 10.05%, which shows an increase in the number of investors who are betting on the bearish trend for the stock. The short interest for the stock is 6.10%.

Source: TINO IQ

Quantum Analysis

Source: TINO IQ

In a quantum analysis, as shown in the chart above, algorithms A6 and A7 were able to explain short-term movements in the stock. The manner in which quantum analysis works here is that every day as many as 10 algorithms - A-Edison, A-Einstein, A-Hayek, A-Jesse, A-Keynes, A-Newton, A-Schrödinger, A-Sigmund, A-Ramanujan and A-Vinci - are run through entire set of securities being traded on the NYSE and NASDAQ.

Out of these 10 algorithms, a few come up with predictions (for one week or two weeks ahead). The prediction for a stock by any algorithm includes information like prediction date, current price, target price and the probability of reaching the target price. These algorithms use the following IQs: Overbought/Oversold IQ, Momentum IQ, Bull vs. Bear Power IQ, Money Movement IQ, Crowd Psychology IQ, News IQ, and Insider IQ.

The analysis done above (for Netflix) shows that the stock has predictable behavior, especially when it's being artificially manipulated (as exposed by algorithms). So, if you are a long-term investor, do not worry about short-term fluctuations, as those are created (for someone) to take a position in a stock at a favorable price.

Technical Indicators

Most of the technical indicators provide a buy signal for the stock.

Source: TINO IQ

Conclusion

The company is operating with not so good free cash flows and a huge debt. Although online streaming for content looks a promising foray (the leader of this market surely being Netflix), it needs to ramp up to cover the spending it is going to do on content. The company is targeting an operating margin of 9% in 1Q (significant movement from 2016's 4%). The stupendous growth of the stock in the last years is much based on the expectations than on actuals, and long-term investors must be cautious of any abruptness. Meanwhile, for short-term investors, the stock seems to be a good choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.