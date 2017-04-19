First Sponsor: Property Development Business De-Risked And With Cash Pile To Pursue Future Opportunities

Elevator Pitch

First Sponsor Group Ltd. (OTC:FSPRF) [FSG SP] is a property developer that is less risky than what the market perceives. It has substantially de-risked itself over the past three years by growing recurring income from its investment property portfolio and structuring its property development projects in a low-risk, value-accretive manner. Similarly, concerns over its property financing business are overblown. Looking ahead, First Sponsor has a war chest of cash amounting to a third of market capitalization, which it can utilize to grow the company further. My sum-of-the-parts derived target price of S$2.02 implies a 52% upside to First Sponsor's share price of S$1.33 as of April 18, 2017.

Company Description

First Sponsor is a Singapore-listed real estate holding company that also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. It operates in three business segments: Investment Property (referred to as Property Holding in the company's annual report), Property Development, and Property Financing contributed 34.0%, 46.5% and 19.5% of its gross profit respectively. First Sponsor's two controlling shareholders are Tai Tak Group and Hong Leong Group (via London-listed Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc), which have deemed interests of 44.97% and 35.85% respectively. In 2016, Mr. Kwek Leng Beng of the Hong Leong Group, and the Ho family of the Tai Tak Group, were ranked 2nd and 22nd respectively on Forbes' 2016 list of Singapore billionaires.

Growth Of Investment Property Business Reduces Risk And Increases Recurring Rental Income

When First Sponsor was first listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in July 2014, it was close to being a pure-play property developer. First Sponsor just started operations of its M Hotel Chengdu in September 2013, and its other investment properties comprise Chengdu Cityspring (a mixed development comprising 726 residential units, four commercial buildings and a basement with 1,272 sellable car park lots) and Humen International Cloth Centre (a wholesale clothing and textile centre comprising 145 commercial units and 11 serviced apartments). First Sponsor's rental income from investment properties and revenue from M Hotel Chengdu were S$0.7 million and S$0.3 million, respectively, compared with group revenues of S$157.5 million and group net profit of S$47.6 million for FY2013.

Property developers tend to trade at a discount to their property owner (owns investment property generating recurring rental income) counterparts, because of their higher risk profile and lack of recurring income streams. Owners of investment property enjoy periodic cash inflows from their tenants and the current lease agreements they have in place help to buffer any weakness in the property market. In contrast, property developers' business models are inherently more cyclical since there is a time difference between the initiation of the property development process and the actual sale and/or cash collection, resulting in substantial volatility. This implied that First Sponsor was probably not on the radar of and it might have been valued at a discount to its peers as a result.

In the past three years, First Sponsor's investment property business has undergone a significant transformation, thanks to its foray into the Netherlands. In February 2015, First Sponsor became the first Asian institutional investor to invest in the Dutch commercial real estate market, with the purchase of Zuiderhof I, a building comprising 12,538 square meters of office space and 111 parking lots located at Jachthavenweg 121, Amsterdam. While this coincided with Asian investors increasingly diversifying their exposure outside their home markets, being an Asian pioneer in the Dutch commercial property market speaks volumes about First Sponsor's foresight, shrewdness in avoiding crowded markets (where potential returns are likely to be lower due to the winner's curse), and a willingness to venture into unknown territory provided that it has done its homework. Following that, First Sponsor acquired Arena Towers in June 2015, which comprises 2 hotels and 509 car park lots with a lettable floor area of 17,396 square meters located at Hoogoorddreef 66 and 68, Amsterdam.

Fast forward to end-2016, First Sponsor now boasts a diversified (assets located in multiple cities including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague) Dutch investment property portfolio with a lettable floor area of 92,293 square meters, which generates an annual net property income of approximately S$24 million. Moreover, the average occupancy of Dutch investment property portfolio is decent at 90%, while a weighted average lease term of approximately 9.0 years protects the company from any near-term weakness in the Dutch commercial market.

Looking ahead, First Sponsor acquired two office buildings in Amsterdam Southeast, the Dreeftoren (5,740 square meters of lettable floor area and 207 car park lots) and the Oliphant (7,910 square meters of lettable floor area and 239 car park lots) in October and December 2016, respectively. More importantly, these recent acquisitions suggest that First Sponsor has not entered the Dutch market blindly; Amsterdam Southeast, where the majority of its properties are located, was named by Jones Lang LaSalle as the second best Dutch office location for 2016 based on the consultancy firm's proprietary indicators. First Sponsor will see full-year earnings contribution from both office buildings starting from FY2017. Apart from the Netherlands and its legacy investment property portfolio of M Hotel Chengdu and Chengdu Cityspring, its new hotels in China, namely the Crowne Plaza Chengdu Wenjiang Hotel and Holiday Inn Express Chengdu Wenjiang Hotspring Hotel (608 rooms in total), are expected to grow First Sponsor's recurring income in FY2017 and beyond.

Excellent Project Structuring Skill Has De-risked Property Development Business To A Large Extent

First Sponsor's key China property development project is the Millennium Waterfront Project, Chengdu (which the Crowne Plaza Chengdu Wenjiang Hotel and Holiday Inn Express Chengdu Wenjiang Hotspring Hotel are part of). The details of the Millennium Waterfront Project Chengdu are shown below:

First Sponsor's pre-sales performance for Plots A, B and C of the Millennium Waterfront Project have been decent, with a cumulative 5,269 units, or 86% of total units launched, sold as of end-2016. For FY2017, Plot A of Millennium Waterfront Project is expected to be the major earnings driver, as the first handover of Plot A residential units is scheduled to start from March 2017. Based on the 168 square meters of pre-sold projects yet to be recognized, I estimate First Sponsor to be able to recognize approximately S$199.6 million of revenues from pre-sold units progressively in the next two years. This is significant compared with First Sponsor's FY2016 group revenue of S$189.7 million. First Sponsor launched selected units of two residential blocks for Plot D in December 2016, and is expected to launch more units of Plot D for sale in FY2017.

The company is also embarking on its first property development project in the Netherlands, The Terraced Tower, comprising 344 residential units, 1,108 square meters of retail spaces and 212 car park lots, this year. First Sponsor plans to commence construction in the third quarter of 2017 and for completion in FY2019. More importantly, notwithstanding its experience with Dutch commercial properties, the company has ventured into the Dutch residential market in a cautious manner, minimizing its risk exposure. It secured the sale for three-quarters of the residential units via a sales and purchase agreement with CBRE Global Investors. This implies that CBRE Global Investors will finance the development of The Terraced Tower and First Sponsor can develop the project with minimal capital. Furthermore, First Sponsor has not capped the upside potential of the project, as it still has the right to sell the remaining 25% at a higher price within 12 months from project delivery, with CBRE Global Investors agreeing to purchase the remaining unsold units. In other words, there is almost zero sales risk and zero financing risk for this project that First Sponsor has structured this maiden project in the Netherlands in a very shrewd manner.

Another illustration of the excellent project structuring skills that First Sponsor's management possesses relates to the divestment of a 70% interest in its property development project in China, the Star of East River project in Dongguan to Chinese property developer China Vanke (OTC:CVKEY) in FY2016. It recorded a disposal gain of S$97.3 million in 4QFY2016 and recouped its capital investment in its entirety with a surplus cash return of approximately S$23.2 million. More importantly, First Sponsor still retains exposure to the Star of East River project with a 30% interest while having a brand-name listed property developer like China Vanke leading the project.

Value Proposition And Risks Of Property Financing Business Misunderstood

First Sponsor's property financing business grants short-term secured loans to finance investors' acquisition of physical property assets in China, and this is a very profitable business with gross margins of up to 100% with interest rates charged in the 16-18% range. Fears regarding First Sponsor's property financing business grew in FY2016, when its segmental revenues from the property financing business declined 75% YoY to S$8.7 million in FY2016 resulting from the inability to recognize interest income from defaulted loans amounting to RMB640.0 million.

The current status of the problematic loans for First Sponsor's property financing business is as follows:

Contrary to the negative headlines for this business segment, First Sponsor has already successfully recovered RMB89.5 million of loan principal and associated interest income in March 2017 from auctions with respect to a RMB70.0 million loan defaulted in 2016. This suggests that First Sponsor's actual credit risk is much less significant than perceived. Its loans are all secured by a first legal mortgage of land use rights & property assets and personal & corporate guarantees and it sets loan-to-value ratios in a conservative manner, typically below 55%. In fact, First Sponsor should see an earnings recovery for the property financing business in FY2017 if it manages to recover the amounts defaulted via foreclosures/auctions since cumulative unrecognized interest in respect of the defaulted loans is significant at S$26.7 million (compared with S$8.7 million of FY2016 segmental revenues) as of December 31, 2016.

Cash Pile To Pursue Value-Accretive Opportunities

First Sponsor's cash balance of S$280.6 million represents more than a third of its current market capitalization, and this does not even include unutilized committed credit facilities of S$167.2 million. This puts the company in a good position to pick up bargains in the current market environment characterized by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. Management's capital allocation track record is validated by the examples I have outlined in the previous sections.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of S$2.02 for First Sponsor based on my sum-of-the-parts valuation. I calculate the valuation of First Sponsor's investment property business by discounting the income of the property assets using capitalization rates of 7-8%, value its property financing business at 1 times book value and apply a 25% discount (lower than most other listed property developers to reflect the de-risked nature of the business) to the Revalued Net Asset Value of the property development business.

My target price implies a 52% upside to First Sponsor's share price of S$1.33 as of April 18, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors for First Sponsor are a weakness in the China and the Netherlands property markets and a failure to utilize its cash pile for value-accretive acquisitions and developments.

