Enterprise Products Partners: Let's Talk Catalysts

In the last two years debt has crept upwards and distributable cashflow per share has shrunk. However, as commodity prices continue their recovery this trend will reverse.

Introduction:

There are few midstream companies that are comparable to Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). This company has a long history of measured growth, which has created considerable wealth for unit holders. Years of prudent and conservative management transformed EPD into an investor favorite in the MLP (master limited partnership) space. Management has been skillfully navigating the company through the recent oil and natural gas crash. With that being said, debt levels have been increasing and distribution coverage decreasing. We'll discuss catalysts that will ultimately reverse this trend.

Improved operating costs could unlock huge gains going forward:

The commodity crash caused revenues to evaporate sector-wide. EPD was not spared. Revenue was virtually cut in half from 2014 ($47.95B) to 2016 ($23.02B). At first glance this looks bad, but sometimes things are not quite as they seem. During this same period, management began to ratchet down operating expenses. Operating expenses absorbed 92.7% of revenues in 2014. By 2016 operating costs were driven down to 86%. Make no mistake about it, although this looks rather trivial, it is in fact a huge deal.

By reducing operating costs management was actually able to grow distributable cashflow while revenues where cut in half. Let that sink in. I'm extremely curious to see if management can hold the operating margin at current levels. To put things into perspective, if they could have executed 2016's operating margin in 2014, the earnings per unit would have been an incredible $3.63. Also, the distribution coverage would have been equally as impressive at 2.96X.

This is the "X" factor. Revenues are going to slowly climb as commodity prices climb and as new organic growth projects come online. This is a given. If EPD can keep operational cost down to 2016, or even 2015 levels, then the upside for unit holders is going to be tremendous. I firmly think this is what is going to take place over the next few years.

Commodity price recovery and new organic growth projects are the near-medium term catalysts:

EPD had over $2.2 billion in organic growth projects come online in 2016, most of which came online late in the year. There is an additional $6.7 billion worth of projects under construction that will come online by 2019. The previous figure doesn't include the newly announced Shin Oak NGL Pipeline that should come online in 2019 as well. The total for this project hasn't been released yet, but estimates are around $1B.

These organic growth projects will continue to fuel distributable cashflow growth. Management recently won a bankruptcy auction of midstream assets that will integrate nicely with EPD's value chain. Smart and methodical moves like this are what allow EPD to not only survive but thrive in the midstream space.

Secondly, commodity prices are recovering. The Henry Hub natural gas spot price is 50% higher in Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016 and 3.8% higher than Q1 2015. The WTI spot price for oil is 56% higher in Q1 2017 vs Q1 2016, and 6.7% improved over Q1 2015 prices. NGL Composite price isn't yet available for the quarter, but January's prices are promising at 83.5% higher than January 2016 and 33.3% higher than January 2015. Keep in mind NGLs and pipeline related services are the bulk of EPDs revenues. Price improvement here could bode well for the company.

Demand continues to grow both domestically and abroad for American NGL, natural gas, and crude oil. American exports are at record levels and are forecasted to continue growing. EPD is poised to capitalise on this international demand for U.S. hydrocarbons. EPD, positioned on the Gulf coast, has a geographic advantage over most competitors. When the oil export ban was lifted in 2015, EPD was one of the first companies to ship U.S. hydrocarbons overseas.

Even in the current low price environment there are certain petroleum producing basins that are currently booming. One of these booming plays is the Permian Basin. This lucrative hotspot has been an area of focus for EPD. They just completed two natural gas processing plants in the Delaware Basin, which is part of the greater Permian Basin. A third processing plant is under construction and slated for completion in 2018.

As mentioned above, the Shin Oak NGL Pipeline will transport NGLs from the Permian Basin 571 miles to EPD's fractionation complex in Mont Belvieu, TX. EPD is also expanding its major crude oil pipeline system. The Midland-to-ECHO Pipeline System will serve producers in the Permian Basin. Originating at the Midland, TX crude oil terminal and extend to the Sealy terminal and on to the ECHO terminal near Houston, TX, this pipeline system will be fully commissioned for 450,000 barrels per day capacity.

These are some of the catalysts that will reverse the pressure placed on EPD since the oil and natural gas crash. With all that being said, let's get straight to one of the most important questions investors have.

Is the distribution safe?

Yes. Let's perform a brief thought experiment. Imagine that EPD had no organic growth projects in the works. Then imagine revenues remain at 2016 levels and dcf remaining flat. Now imagine a blind and unresponsive management continuing to increase the distribution and simultaneously issuing new units. Panicking yet?

Although this isn't the worst scenario one could imagine, it is fairly rough. With that in mind, how long would we have before distributions were in trouble? The distribution would hold up just shy of 2 years. This is based on average dcf of the last 12 quarters, and on the average total increase of distributions.

Luckily, almost the exact opposite is happening. Management is one of the most flexible, prudent, and responsive in the industry. Revenue and dcf is expected to increase. There is a reason EPD is often considered a SWAN holding.

Metrics:

(Note: All major asset sales excluded in all figures)

EPD's cash retention after distributions remains healthy despite the commodity crash (See Chart Below).

(Note: Asset sales excluded, figures from 10-Q, 10-K)

This cash retained after distribution is used to organically fuel growth for EPD. The more cash EPD retains, the less dependent the company is upon capital and debt markets. Investors also like to see this number stay steady or increase over time. A slow steady decline can become worrisome.

EPD is known for paying out handsome and ever increasing distributions to unit holders. One of the most important metrics to gauge the sustainability of distributions is the distribution coverage ratio. EPD's coverage ratio is still solid and expected to improve considerably in 2017. (See Chart Below)

(Note: Asset sales excluded, figures from 10-Q)

The distribution coverage has been trending downward for quite a while. Coverage for 2016 averaged a solid 1.21x, but this is historically low for EPD. EPD usually has coverage above 1.35x, which is a very safe level. Anything below 1.0x is problematic. In the event an MLP's distribution coverage ratio falls below 1.0x debt must be relied upon to fuel distributions. This usually means a cut is imminent. Several industry peers such as Plains All American Pipeline, LP (NYSE:PAA) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) were not able to navigate the recent downturn and fell victim to distribution cuts. Enbridge Energy Partners' (NYSE:EEP) distribution looks to be on the chopping block next. However, as we mentioned above, EPD's distributions are well covered.

The interest coverage ratio has remained healthy and stable as well (See chart below).

(Source: Figures from company 10-Q, 10-K)

The p/dcf for 2016 was 13.1x based on average price. I performed some linear regression and anticipate EPD's p/dcf ratio for Q1 2017 to be 13.6x. EPD historically has a p/dcf just above 14.0x. This may indicate that EPD is slightly undervalued (See chart below).

(Source: Figures from company 10-Q, 10-K)

In the most recent conference call, management stated that debt reduction and improvement of distribution coverage was a priority.

Analysts:

EPD is rated a buy practically across the board everywhere you look. It is rated a strong buy at Yahoo finance by 26 analysts. No holds or sells. The average price target is $32.92. This represents a 17.9% upside.

Will this upside materialize in 2017? I am a bit more conservative in the short term. I believe there will be upside in the share price as dcf coverage improves, and the distribution steadily continues to grow each quarter. I am looking for the share price to test the $30.25 mark and end the year around this price. This represents an upside of 8.3%. This potential upside, along with the considerable 6% yield, should have investors slowly piling into EPD over the coming months. Anything under $30 is a decent entry point going forward, and if the share price shows any weakness I will be adding to my position.

Conclusion:

EPD is a great investment. It has averaged a return of 11.76% annually in the last ten years. If you invested in EPD a decade ago and reinvested dividends, then you have enjoyed a handsome 204% total return on your investment. Management is best in class. The stock is sporting a 6% dividend that has increased for 51 consecutive quarters. The dividend is well covered.

EPD is currently investing heavily in the most lucrative hotspot in the U.S., the Permian Basin. EPD has a geographic advantage over competitors. Commodity prices are recovering and demand for American hydrocarbons continues to grow. EPD will play an integral role in the United States' ongoing energy transformation. For these reasons, I recommend you consider EPD for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.