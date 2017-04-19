Yellen Is Raising Rates. Should You Be Raising Your Stake In Banks?

President Trump has declared that his administration will be one of regulatory paring. Yellen has committed to a path of rate normalization. Understandably financial institutions (NYSEARCA:XLF) who believe that they were shackled by recent regulatory bloating are jubilant. However, investors should remain vigilant.

This article examines the relationship between bank loan delinquencies and bank charge-offs vis-à-vis the unemployment rate, and household net worth, and consumption. I will examine 30+ years of macroeconomic data through the Great Recession and beyond for the US economy, with a focus on whether these links have correlations that change in extreme environments. To put it simply, is there such a thing as too much of a good thing?

Overall, I find that the explanatory power of certain macro variables change from one economic state to another. Thus, bank profits and therefore banks betas, exhibit nonlinearity. Which should give most asset-allocators pause. I then estimated multi-factor regressions in the search for answer to why nonlinearity of profits exhibit non-linearity. Caveat emptor!

The non-linearity I found in the drivers of bank profits only scratched the surface of time varying risk premia. Portfolio optimization models such as Black-Litterman are not robust (highly sensitive to assumptions), consequently one should be vary of portfolios constructed under an unconditional analysis.

Methodology and definitions

The only limitation on the length of time I studied, was the availability of a continuous data series, which in this case was through 1985. In my pursuit of time varying correlations, I constructed a two-track horserace for the variables; a graphical and a regression analysis. Furthermore, I define bank loan delinquencies as loans that are past due thirty days or more and regardless of accrual status. Whilst, bank charge-offs are the annual value of loans and leases removed from books and charged against loss reserves, net of recoveries.

Unemployment Rate

Unemployment and late payments 1

(Please note, I will refer to delinquencies and charge-offs as late payments, the term and the analysis applies to both. For the sake of brevity, I chose not to describe the same relationship twice)

exhibit a consistent positive relationship. Naturally, as the unemployment rate rises and more people lose their jobs, their ability to meet debt payments will decrease. The graphical analysis, reveals that the unemployment rate rises in tandem with delinquencies, and the regressions provide further credence to my claim. The unemployment rate does decouple with late payments in some environments, for instance note the cluster above the OLS line on the delinquencies regression. Yet, it is unclear if there is a logical basis to split the data.

Consumption

Here I presumed the relationship to be negatively correlated. Upon a cursory examination of the data revealed, I realized that its extremely noisy. Consequently, I smoothed the data by using a four-quarter moving average. Yielding improved results-R-square (R2) increased from 0.02 to 0.33 and the t-stat jumped to (7.6), for my charge-offs model. More importantly, note that delinquency rates are almost equally distributed above and below the mean for a given level of consumption growth, which bolsters the case for mechanical decoupling.

Household Net Worth

Intuitively, I expect late payments and household net worth to be negatively correlated. Moreover, holding aside differences in the timing of statistical reporting of these indicators, I would expect household net worth to be a leading indicator. While the data conforms to expectations at times (2008/9)-it deviates in most others.

Net worth is a stock measure of wealth and the lion's share of consumer net worth is illiquid. As a result changes in net worth have a delayed impact on late payments. Whilst I did not find a panacea for transforming the data for both models, I did find that lagging the independent variable increased its explanatory power. Albeit R2 did increase from near zero, it still came in at the lower end of my expectations. Fortunately, the t-stat moved into statistically significant territory (2.75).

Multi-factor regression on delinquency rates

After estimating the single factor regressions, I constructed multi-factor regressions using the variables I believed had the most explanatory potential versus delinquencies. Namely, the average change in consumption and household net worth over the last four quarters, and the unemployment rate. The overall regression had an R2 of 0.67 and all the coefficients were significant at the 10% level. Surprisingly, the coefficient of consumption was positive. While this seems to run counter to economic theory, I believe that there are two plausible explanations.

The first is that banks loosen credit standards in good economic times; a sustained increase in consumption makes bank less risk averse. The second, is based on the belief that banks see consumers and businesses as two distinct credit risks. Consequently, lower implied risk to one group meant that banks could take more risks with the other. Thus, latter could only be true if the unemployment rate and household net worth explained the lion's share of the perceived risk of lending to consumers. Note that I eliminated multicollinearity as a possible explanation.

The litmus test-I reran the horse race with the same independent variables against delinquency rates for consumer loans. If my first hypothesis was correct, then I should observe a positive coefficient for consumption in both models. The results of the regression, supported my second hypothesis. Banks try and maximize profits by making riskier bets with businesses when the risk of lending to consumers fall. Hence, while some investment managers may argue that the current economic environment is conducive to banks, I would take a closer look at their loan book. When allocating funds to the banking sector, remember that in this case too much of a good thing is a bad thing.

